United Way almost halfway to goal

United Way of Blount County announced Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 that it has raised 46% of its 2022 campaign goal. The announcement came at the organization’s mid-campaign report, held at Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville.

Campaign Co-Chair Adriel McCord said the campaign is still getting started.

“The main thing is that the employee campaigns are continuing, and after fall break, a lot of companies that hadn’t started yet kick off their employee campaigns,” he said, adding that the organization also has several “dine in days” at local restaurants coming up.

“The main thing is just to keep the momentum going,” he said.

Guests at the report had the opportunity to hear testimony from Whitney Boring, whose daughter benefitted from United Way donations through Birth to Three — a program which works to provide developmental therapy to young children and receives funding through United Way of Blount County. Boring told guests that United Way’s intervention had been integral to helping her navigate the unknown future when her daughter was born prematurely.

“My mother actually did a lot of United Way campaigns throughout the years, and never did we think that we would be on the receiving end of things,” she said. “We cannot thank you enough for all the support, the fundraising that you all do for United Way.”

Thus far, United Way of Blount County has raised $941,268 toward its original goal of $20,050,000. The largest contribution has come from the organization’s leadership division, which has raised over $500,000. The division has also added 19 new leadership donors.

Guests at the report also had the opportunity to hear from Maryville College Men’s Basketball Coach Raul Plaseres, who spoke about the importance of giving as a form of personal growth.

“I don’t think you really reach your true growth if you don’t understand the art of giving back,” he told guests. “I think that’s everyone in this room. That’s what we’re about here, and that’s what we’re trying to do in this fundraiser. So to me, there’s no greater investment than investing in people. And I think that’s what makes our community so special and what makes United Way such a neat thing.”

In addition to speaking, Plaseres also presented co-chairs Adriel and Nichole McCord with a check in support of the campaign.

United Way also counted its annual Gas Day competition as a success, bringing in record-breaking $42,242. Teams competing at locations around the county and online in September raised over $3,500 more than last year. The trophy went to PCS, Inc. and New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Funds raised by United Way of Blount County will be allocated around the community based on the discretion of volunteer-run panels. The organization plans to hold its campaign victory celebration Friday, Nov. 18.