Blount County, TN

Two arrested, charged with alleged drug sales

By From Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Maryville Police officers arrested two Blount County residents early Tuesday morning, Oct. 11 after a traffic stop allegedly revealed numerous controlled substances and a ledger of sales in their possession.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on a silver Honda CRV on the U.S. 129 Bypass at around 3:03 a.m. after it was observed to have its brights on, blinding oncoming traffic. According to a police report, officers observed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The driver, Thomas Galyon, 31, Kian Court, Alcoa, confirmed that one of his passengers had an open beverage but denied having anything to drink himself since the afternoon before. After Galyon denied officers’ request to search his vehicle, a K-9 officer already on scene ran their partner around the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert. Officers then identified Galyon’s passenger as Amryn Crisp, 19, Blount Avenue, Maryville, and confirmed that there was an active warrant for her arrest on a charge of theft.

According to the report, a search of the vehicle revealed a magnetic hide-box under the driver’s seat, which contained a bag of marijuana, 53 Gabapentin pills and a bag of suspected heroin. Officers also allegedly located a bag of suspected methamphetamine in a change storage container. An additional bag of suspected methamphetamine and another bag of suspected heroin were also allegedly found hidden inside a flashlight in a backpack.

Galyon allegedly told officers that the backpack was his, but that the suspected narcotics were not.

Officers also allegedly found a scale with residue from controlled substances and a ledger with names and prices in Crisp’s purse. Crisp denied ownership of either item, but was also found to be in possession of a cellphone which had been reported stolen.

The total weight of suspected heroin allegedly found was 4.65 grams, and the total weight of the suspected methamphetamine was 3.55 grams.

Both individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility. Thomas Cody Galyon and Amryn Grace Crisp were both charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell/deliver, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance with intent and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent to resell. Crisp was also charged with theft of property. Galyon and Crisp are being held in lieu of bonds totaling $120,000 and $121,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Oct. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.

Comments / 5

comfortablerush
2d ago

awesome bust, Maryville! thank u for getting those menaces off the streets and out of our communities!

Reply
3
