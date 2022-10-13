ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Candidates in 45th Assembly District, Clinton Anderson and Jeff Klett, discuss election issues

By JACOB ROUSHIA Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDFJo_0iWqXdtr00

BELOIT—Candidates running for the 45th Assembly District seat, Democrat Clinton Anderson and Republican Jeff Klett, gave their views on education, infrastructure, abortion and more during a candidate forum Wednesday.

The forum was held at the School District of Beloit boardroom at the Kolak Education Center and was presented by the League of Women Voters and Beloit Branch of the NAACP.

George Williams, professor at Beloit College and member of the NAACP, was the moderator for the forum.

Williams asked the candidates what the biggest problem facing the 45th District is.

Klett focused his attention on education, while Anderson thought infrastructure was the biggest problem the district was facing.

“The Department of Public Instruction has let us down when it comes to education,” Klett said. “If I am elected I will work with DPI to see what they are doing to help our school systems.”

“The state can do more to help maintain rural roads and bridges,” Anderson said. “Here in Beloit we are thankful we have ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding to assist with infrastructure. I asked our public works director how long would it take to put our infrastructure up to date without additional funding and I was told 100 years.”

Health care was also a prominent topic at the forum, and Williams asked both candidates about their opinion on legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin.

“I fully support the legalization of marijuana within the state,” Anderson said. “Many states have already done so and are successful. Legalization means regulations and safer products than obtaining it illegally off the streets. I would like to see marijuana charges expunged from previous convicted records.”

“I disagree with making marijuana legal recreationally, but I do support it medically.” Klett said. “We don’t know enough about how high doses of THC can affect someone yet.” The top Republicans in the state Assembly, Speaker Robin Vos, and Senate, Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, have not been receptive to the idea of marijuana legalization.

Williams asked if either candidates support a ban on abortions within the state. Both candidates disagreed with the ban but to different degrees.

“Shame on the state for gaveling the ban on two different occasions,” Anderson said, referring to a quickly dismissed special session to consider creating a mechanism to hold a statewide vote on the issue. “I think it’s ironic we have two men being asked what a woman can do with her body. I do not support the ban on abortions.”

“I do not support the ban in its current form,” Klett said. “I believe there needs to be exceptions when it comes to rape and incest.”

Candidate backgrounds

Anderson has been a Beloit City Council member since 2017. He is also a former city council president. Anderson previously ran for the Wisconsin Assembly in 2016 unsuccessfully against Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, in the 31st Assembly District.

Since Anderson’s last attempt at running for the Assembly he has graduated from UW-Whitewater with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Anderson currently works as a youth support specialist at Professional Services Group in Janesville.

“Based on my educational and professional background, I think I would be qualified to represent the 45th District,” he said.

Klett was the past president of the Beloit School District Board of Education and president of the Beloit Economic Development Corporation.

Klett also served in other prominent positions throughout the community over the years, including as vice president of the Beloit Snappers, president of the Beloit Aquatic Swim Team, president of the Wisconsin Association of Health Underwriters and president of the Rockford Gymnastic Booster Club. He also coached Cub Scout softball and Little League baseball in Beloit.

“My parents raised me and my siblings to be contributing members to society,” Klett said.

Klett’s values and experiences with different aspects of the community are the foundation for his bid for the Assembly seat, he said.

The second forum, to be presented by Rock County First, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Banquet Room at 141 Roosevelt Ave.

The seat currently is held by Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who is running for the District 15 state Senate seat.

