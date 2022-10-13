ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis Jokingly Signs Contract Promising Not to Appear in More ‘Halloween’ Films: “I Should Call My Lawyer First”

By Abbey White
 3 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis promises that Halloween Ends really is her last go as Laurie Strode.

The franchise star and award-winning actress was so sure that her run with the 40-plus-year horror franchise has concluded that she even signed a contract confirming it during her recent late-night appearance promoting the film.

Curtis, who appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night and had her big-screen legacy literally cemented at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday with her own hand and footprint in cement ceremony, initially told Kimmel that they both could say “with a definitive flourish” that she had hung up her Halloween hat.

The late night host interjected to note that Strode had seemingly died in a previous film — Halloween H20: 20 Years Later — which might make some question the seriousness of her current assurances. That’s when Kimmel asked the actress if she’d be willing to sign a contract, to Curtis’ and the audience’s laughter.

“Would you be willing to sign a document telling us the following: ‘I declare that this is my last Halloween movie. I, Jamie Lee Curtis, queen of scream, daughter of Janet Lee and Tony Curtis, mother of Lindsay Lohan, hereby swear under penalty of perjury Halloween Ends (2022) will be the last Halloween movie I’ll ever appear for all-time, across all sequels and multiverses, enforceable by the police department of Haddonfield, Illinois.’”

“May God have mercy on us all. Baba booey,” Kimmel concluded.

As Curtis picked up a pen, the crowd began to show “No!” seemingly discouraging the actress from confirming her time with the franchise was over.

Curtis gave the audience a look before saying, “I should call my lawyer first before I sign anything,” and then putting pen to paper.

During her time on the show, she also revealed that she hadn’t seen the films, noting that she didn’t need to experience that kind of “tension” considering what was happening in the real world, specifically America, right now.

While appearing at New York Comic Con on Oct. 8 for a special panel celebrating her four decades as one of horror’s most iconic scream queens, Curtis addressed Strode’s end — and resurrection — following H20 .

“So the last thing I thought I would ever do is another Halloween movie. I felt like H20 was it — 20 years later it was good,” she told the crowd of the Saturday panel.

Curtis noted that H20 ‘s concept was largely conceived by her, despite her not having a producer credit. “It was me calling John [Carpenter] and Debra [Hill] and saying in two years the movie’s going be 20 years old and nobody has ever made a movie 20 years later using the same actor, writer, director, producer. Let’s do it,” she explained.

Carpenter didn’t end up writing the script and Hill ultimately wasn’t producing, but the script was handed to horror writing legend Kevin Williamson with the theme ultimately focusing on answering the single question of “what happens when you run from fear,” according to Curtis.

That ultimately leads to a life-or-death confrontation between Strode and Michael Meyers, which seemingly would have served as the end of their story. “It was supposed to end him. That was the conceit. That’s what we talked about. That’s what I signed up for, and it was all going along great,” Curtis recalled. “Then I got this script, and it was a vague ending.”

She said she went back multiple times and questioned why it wasn’t a more conclusive ending. “Anyway, it turned out that in that moment, there was some contract — I don’t know who it was, the Weinsteins were involved — and you couldn’t kill him,” Curtis recalled. “I said, I’m not doing it. I’m not going to tease an audience again. I said I came up with this idea to end it.”

The workaround, presented by Williamson according to Curtis, was that Strode would think she had killed Meyers but ultimately killed an innocent person in the mask. Curtis agreed on two conditions: “I said, but you have to pay me a lot of money in the next movie, and you have to kill me in the first 10 minutes of the movie, because I’ve now killed an innocent man, and I can’t live with that.”

“That’s why the end of H20 is what it is and why I’m in the beginning of Resurrection .”

