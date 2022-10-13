Read full article on original website
Roanoke’s ‘GO Outside Festival’ kicks off in Elmwood Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Go-Fest’ is in full swing this weekend in downtown’s Elmwood park. This is the second year the free festival is downtown and organizers said there are a couple surprises in store for this weekend. Saturday night’s main performance headliner has been changed to Pimps of Joytime.
Greenway mural project brings community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artist and high school teacher Jon Murrill was selected by the city of Roanoke to paint two murals beneath the 13th Street bridge and beneath the 9th Street bridge, adjacent to the Roanoke Industrial Center. On Here @ Home, we talked with him about the...
Danville IDA to mull moves in River District
Local developers are ready to throw the switch on a couple of moves in Danville’s River District. The Danville Industrial Development Authority will vote this week on a resolution to sell property at 401 and 407 Main Street to a group called Metasadan-LLC. According to the State Corporation Commission,...
Explore your love for the outdoors with Roanoke’s Go Outside Festival
ROANOKE, Va. – It is the time of year to embrace outdoor recreation and take in all the beauty that Southwest Virginia has to offer because this weekend is GO Fest. Downtown Roanoke is being transformed into an endless array of outdoor activities. You can test drive a bike, demo a stand-up paddleboard, learn to fly cast and join in on races.
Here Are The Best Decorated Halloween Homes in Lynchburg VA for 2022
Crank up that spooky Halloween music in the car and take the kids on a driving tour of the best decorated Halloween homes in Lynchburg VA and the surrounding area!. We asked Lynchburg Macaroni Kid Facebook and other Facebook fans for their favorite decorated Halloween homes and businesses in the Lynchburg area. We put all the addresses of the best decorated Halloween homes and businesses in Lynchburg together to make it easy for you to find them all. We love the Halloween spirit in Lynchburg!
Lynchburg city leaders excited for what Dearington Neighborhood Plan has in store
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works since 2019. At Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, it was unanimously approved to be adopted into the city’s comprehensive plan. “The Dearington Neighborhood has a lot of history within it. The Dearington Neighborhood historically...
Home for Good dedication, ribbon-cutting ceremony set for Friday
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday will mark the end of lots of hard work as we dedicate this year’s Home for Good. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with the help of generous community sponsors and several volunteers, the team was able to build a home for a deserving local family.
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the site of the new facilities on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. Horizon Behavioral...
Downtown Lynchburg Association announces largest grant ever toward business developer program
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Downtown Lynchburg Association received $115,000 Wednesday toward launching a new business program with the goal of filling in vacant storefronts in the downtown area. This is thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s announcement of $180,000 in Community Business Launch (CBL) grants for the Downtown Lynchburg Association,...
Goodwill Career Services previews classes and events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Hoer from Goodwill joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to talk about some upcoming classes and career services. Goodwill classes are available to people throughout Goodwill’s 35 counties and 14-city service area. Goodwill helps people increase their skills and assist with their job searches. People can receive help online or in-person at Goodwill Career Centers and Workforce Satellite Offices.
Danville hopes to beautify city's first Black cemetery
Known as the Freedman Cemetery, the city's nearly 8-acre, first Black cemetery dating back at least 160 years is being examined by the city of Danville for identification of unmarked graves.
Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.
WATCH: Family’s dream of homeownership becomes a reality with ‘Home for Good’ dedication
ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family’s dream of homeownership is now a reality. This comes after this year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with...
Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
Cave Spring defeats Patrick Henry, 34-28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Knights’ student section showed out under the Friday night lights to cheer their team on to the win. Cave Spring took down Patrick Henry 34-28.
Learn to ‘curl’ with Roanoke Valley Curling Club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Curling, also known as the “roaring game,” has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke Valley Curling Club is gearing up for another season on the ice. According to the club, curling is a sport played on ice that began in Scotland. The traditional...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
Full interviews with Roanoke City council’s regular election Democratic candidates
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The November election is just around the corner and candidates are gearing up for voters to head to the polls. WDBJ7 asked all the candidates the same questions about a range of topics from Roanoke’s gun violence and homeless population to economic development. After drawing the various parties from a hat, WDBJ7 shared the Democratic candidates’ responses Thursday night.
Former Covington mayor, wife dead after Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people died after crashing Thursday morning at the intersection of Williamson Road NW and Airport Road NW. According to Covington Interim City Manager Allen Dressler, Lewis and Kathy Leitch have been identified as the victims. Lewis was a longtime teacher at Rivermont Elementary School and...
