ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas police officer killed in wrong way crash was from El Paso

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A former NMSU football player who was serving as a police officer in Dallas died Wednesday morning after suffering critical injuries from an overnight crash.

At approximately 11:48 p.m. on Oct.11, 25-year-old Jacob Arellano was on his way to work when a sedan driving in the wrong direction, slammed into his vehicle. The initial impact caused Arellano’s vehicle to lose control and travel towards the right lane, being hit by a tractor-trailer, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times. Arellano was hospitalized in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hb9VP_0iWqWQq100
Jacob Arellano, Credit- New Mexico State University

The driver in the sedan was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, and the tractor-trailer driver was not injured, police said. Dallas Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates the wrong-way driver may have been intoxicated. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Arellano played high school football at Socorro High School and then moved on to play college football at NMSU. Arellano has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since June 2019. He was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division’s first watch.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 6

Justice for all
3d ago

The law enforcement officers give their life for the citizens but the citizens are easily judged for their actions. They are humans and they give their love to their community but sometimes they don't get the back up from them. our condolences to their families 👪 rip.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

1 person “accidentally shot” in Lower Valley

UPDATE: El Paso police say one man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after he was accidentally shot. Police did not say if they arrested any suspects or provide any details on how the accidental shooting happened. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas -- At least one person...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Stanton Bridge closed following shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a shooting at the foot of the Stanton Bridge sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Stanton Bridge will be closed until further notice, according to police. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Sedan, NM
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KTSM

1 person injured in shooting at foot of Stanton Street bridge into Mexico

UPDATE – Police say an assault took place in the vicinity of the Stanton Street bridge and a security guard intervened, firing off at least one shot. One person was transported to a hospital with what are being described as non-life-threatening injuries. Originally, police had said the injured person was critically wounded. The security guard […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause

EL PASO, Texas-- Two men from El Paso combined their passion for corvettes to give back to the El Paso Community. What started as an idea for Joey Sepulbeda, has now turned into 63 corvettes riding across El Paso, whether that be for fundraising or driving their favorite car. They came up with the phrase The post West Texas Vettes Cruising for a Cause appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Nmsu#Socorro High School#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc
KVIA

Borderland residents mourn loss of Socorro High grad who went on to become a Dallas Police Officer

El PASO, Texas-- The Borderland is mourning the loss of a hometown hero killed in a car crash while on his way to work. Jacob Arellano was looked on as a hero at Socorro High School, his former teammates called him a phenomenal football player. Arellano's friends and family would tell you he was an even better person. Arellano just had his first child with his girlfriend.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body found in irrigation canal near border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Oct. 13, at 12:30 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an irrigation canal near the border wall south of Petunia Dr. in Socorro, Texas. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched in reference to a body found in an irrigation canal by border patrol. Major Crimes […]
SOCORRO, TX
KVIA

Body found in canal in San Elizario

San Elizario, Texas -- A body has been found in a canal near Petunia Dr. San Elizario. The call came out after 12 p.m. Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office, San Elizario Fire and the US Border Patrol responded to the call. This is a developing news story. Download...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
KTSM

El Paso County celebrates breaking ground on new off-road vehicle park in Fabens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, along with the office of Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Precinct 3, hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for San Felipe Park on Saturday, Oct.15. San Felipe Park is an Off-Highway Vehicle Park located in Fabens and is often used by the off-roading community. The newly […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

UPDATE: Traffic congestion on I-10 after Stanton Bridge shooting

UPDATE: All lanes regarding I-10 have since been cleared. All traffic congestion near US 54 is now clear due to the Stanton bridge reopening. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Traffic is currently backed up on I-10, headed to the Bridge of the Americas or the free bridge, located by the Chamizal National Memorial Park, after […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Victims in head-on collision identified

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified three people who were killed in a head-on collision in far east El Paso. Officials say the three victims were 19-year-old Gael Juaquin Torres Sanchez, 18-year-old Juan Alfredo Herrera Yon and 19-year-old Yahir Cedillo. All three were from El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EP Water schedules water outage in northwest El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water has scheduled a temporary water shut-off in Northwest El Paso overnight on Monday, Oct. 17. The shut off will begin at 8 p.m. and last until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Residents may not have water service or may experience low water pressure during this time. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD ranked top district in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District has earned the title of the best school district in the El Paso area. According to rankings recently released by Niche, which is a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges. For the second year in a row, Ysleta ISD has maintained its number […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Official at El Paso district attorney’s office weighs in on ongoing cases

EL PASO, Texas -- An official who works at the El Paso district attorney's office is weighing in on the ongoing case dismissals. From August to September, close to 900 cases were dismissed after the DA's office didn't indict them within a certain time frame. On Monday, ABC-7 learned the county public defender's office has The post Official at El Paso district attorney’s office weighs in on ongoing cases appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy