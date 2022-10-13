Dallas police officer killed in wrong way crash was from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A former NMSU football player who was serving as a police officer in Dallas died Wednesday morning after suffering critical injuries from an overnight crash.

At approximately 11:48 p.m. on Oct.11, 25-year-old Jacob Arellano was on his way to work when a sedan driving in the wrong direction, slammed into his vehicle. The initial impact caused Arellano’s vehicle to lose control and travel towards the right lane, being hit by a tractor-trailer, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times. Arellano was hospitalized in critical condition and was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12.

Jacob Arellano, Credit- New Mexico State University

The driver in the sedan was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, and the tractor-trailer driver was not injured, police said. Dallas Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates the wrong-way driver may have been intoxicated. The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

Arellano played high school football at Socorro High School and then moved on to play college football at NMSU. Arellano has been a member of the Dallas Police Department since June 2019. He was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division’s first watch.

