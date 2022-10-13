ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Braves player and Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter dies at 69

Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, considered the pioneer of the split-fingered fastball, has died at the age of 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said he passed away Thursday in Cartersville, Ga. A cause of death was not announced. A six-time All-Star and 1979 National League Cy Young Award...
ATLANTA, GA
Underdog Phillies slay Braves, reach first NLCS since 2010

The Philadelphia Phillies, the last playoff team to clinch its spot in the regular season, are halfway to being the last team standing. The host Phillies became the first team to clinch a League Championship Series berth Saturday afternoon, as Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning to key an 8-3 win over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their National League Division Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies rout Braves to take 2-1 NLDS lead

PHILADELPHIA -- Rhys Hoskins received some boos in pregame introductions. Those boos quickly turned to electric cheers from a sellout crowd. Hoskins crushed a three-run home run to left field in a six-run third inning and lifted the host Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves for a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Padres take NLDS lead as Blake Snell, bullpen shackle Dodgers

SAN DIEGO -- During the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games and dominated the San Diego Padres with 14 wins in 19 games. Now the Dodgers are on the precipice of being eliminated by the same Padres in the National League Division Series. Behind starter...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Mike Trout Shares Message for Albert Pujols After Final Game

View the original article to see embedded media. With the Cardinals officially eliminated from the playoffs, that means Albert Pujols’s career has officially come to an end. The legendary slugger said before the season that this would be his last year in the league, and he plans on sticking to that plan.
MLB
Guardians rally past Yankees in extras to even ALDS

NEW YORK -- Due to bad weather and a different schedule than most years, the Cleveland Guardians spent nearly a week in New York. Their first part of their business trip to the Bronx did not go well and their second leg of the trip was trending poorly. Then Jose Ramirez and Oscar Gonzalez came through in the 10th inning.
CLEVELAND, OH
Report: NFL May Fine Brady for Kicking at Falcons Defender

The NFL is reportedly looking into the controversial roughing the passer penalty committed by Falcons defender Grady Jarrett on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this past weekend, to determine if Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and whether his actions warrant a fine, a source told the Associated Press. The league typically...
ATLANTA, GA
Ben Simmons on Embiid Relationship: ‘We Never Really Spoke’

View the original article to see embedded media. After a tumultuous end to his 76ers career, Ben Simmons is preparing for a comeback season with the Nets. Simmons was part of the James Harden trade package that sent a disgruntled Harden out of Brooklyn to Philadelphia and a disgruntled Simmons from the Sixers to the Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Report: Pistons waiving 4-time All-Star Kemba Walker

The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker before Monday's deadline to set the regular-season roster, The Athletic reported Friday. Walker, 32, was acquired from the New York Knicks in a draft night deal on July 6. The Pistons are on the hook for the $9.2 million remaining on his expiring contract.
DETROIT, MI

