Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Former Braves player and Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter dies at 69
Hall of Fame reliever Bruce Sutter, considered the pioneer of the split-fingered fastball, has died at the age of 69. The Baseball Hall of Fame said he passed away Thursday in Cartersville, Ga. A cause of death was not announced. A six-time All-Star and 1979 National League Cy Young Award...
Clayton News Daily
Underdog Phillies slay Braves, reach first NLCS since 2010
The Philadelphia Phillies, the last playoff team to clinch its spot in the regular season, are halfway to being the last team standing. The host Phillies became the first team to clinch a League Championship Series berth Saturday afternoon, as Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning to key an 8-3 win over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their National League Division Series.
Clayton News Daily
Phillies rout Braves to take 2-1 NLDS lead
PHILADELPHIA -- Rhys Hoskins received some boos in pregame introductions. Those boos quickly turned to electric cheers from a sellout crowd. Hoskins crushed a three-run home run to left field in a six-run third inning and lifted the host Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves for a 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series on Friday.
Clayton News Daily
Padres take NLDS lead as Blake Snell, bullpen shackle Dodgers
SAN DIEGO -- During the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise-record 111 games and dominated the San Diego Padres with 14 wins in 19 games. Now the Dodgers are on the precipice of being eliminated by the same Padres in the National League Division Series. Behind starter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
Mike Trout Shares Message for Albert Pujols After Final Game
View the original article to see embedded media. With the Cardinals officially eliminated from the playoffs, that means Albert Pujols’s career has officially come to an end. The legendary slugger said before the season that this would be his last year in the league, and he plans on sticking to that plan.
MLB・
Clayton News Daily
Guardians rally past Yankees in extras to even ALDS
NEW YORK -- Due to bad weather and a different schedule than most years, the Cleveland Guardians spent nearly a week in New York. Their first part of their business trip to the Bronx did not go well and their second leg of the trip was trending poorly. Then Jose Ramirez and Oscar Gonzalez came through in the 10th inning.
Clayton News Daily
Report: NFL May Fine Brady for Kicking at Falcons Defender
The NFL is reportedly looking into the controversial roughing the passer penalty committed by Falcons defender Grady Jarrett on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this past weekend, to determine if Brady attempted to kick Jarrett and whether his actions warrant a fine, a source told the Associated Press. The league typically...
E-edition includes sports extra with exclusive bonuses for subscribers
Good morning, subscribers! How 'bout them Phillies? What a time to be a Philly sports fan! Here's hoping our Eagles continue to give us something to cheer about Sunday night. And let's not forget our Flyers also delivered a win for us Saturday. Make sure to be checking out our e-edition sports extra...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Mariners Lose, So Seahawks vs. Cardinals Schedule Unchanged - Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Arizona Cardinals come north to visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a game between two teams desperately trying to find their way to .500 on the young season.
Clayton News Daily
Ben Simmons on Embiid Relationship: ‘We Never Really Spoke’
View the original article to see embedded media. After a tumultuous end to his 76ers career, Ben Simmons is preparing for a comeback season with the Nets. Simmons was part of the James Harden trade package that sent a disgruntled Harden out of Brooklyn to Philadelphia and a disgruntled Simmons from the Sixers to the Nets.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Pistons waiving 4-time All-Star Kemba Walker
The Detroit Pistons are expected to waive four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker before Monday's deadline to set the regular-season roster, The Athletic reported Friday. Walker, 32, was acquired from the New York Knicks in a draft night deal on July 6. The Pistons are on the hook for the $9.2 million remaining on his expiring contract.
Comments / 0