MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
MLB
3 Marlins prospects on the rise after 2022
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It's time to spotlight the Marlins' Minor League system, which has undergone turnover in the past year. Once a Top 5 farm system,...
MLB
Monday's top prospect performers
Here’s a look at Monday's top performers from the Arizona Fall League and beyond, including six players from team’s Top 30 Prospects lists. What a showing the 19-year-old Merrill is putting together in the Fall League. San Diego’s top prospect has been one of the circuit’s most consistent hitters, batting .356 with 16 hits and a .937 OPS through 11 games. The power stroke emerged during the Javelinas' loss to Scottsdale, despite Merrill's first AFL home run. His first-inning solo shot off winning pitcher Noah Denoyer evened the score early, before Scottsdale ran away later on the heels of a historic power showing (more on that below). Still, it was a welcomed sight for Merrill, who launched six homers in his first season of affiliated ball, including five in 45 games at Single-A Lake Elsinore.
MLB
Padres stymied by Phillies pitching, drop NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Back to reality. The Padres eliminated the Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, sending San Diego into something of a city-wide party. That was, after all, the hurdle they'd been waiting to clear for the last decade. • NLCS Game 2, presented by loanDepot: Today, 4:30...
MLB
As Wheeler rolls, Phils rocket past Padres in NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Zack Wheeler is seizing the moment again. The moments keep getting bigger and bigger, too. The biggest so far came Tuesday in a 2-0 victory over the Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park. Wheeler allowed only one hit in seven scoreless innings to become the first Phillies pitcher to pitch seven-plus innings with one or fewer hits since Roy Halladay’s no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 NL Division Series against the Reds.
MLB
Two solo shots cost otherwise dominant Darvish
SAN DIEGO -- Yu Darvish was bloodied Tuesday night, in the literal sense. Then in the figurative sense, too. Pitching with a blood stain on his pants leg above his right knee, Darvish held the Phillies to three hits over seven innings in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. But two of those hits cleared the Petco Park walls, the difference in the Padres’ 2-0 loss.
MLB
Harper's 4th HR of postseason gets Phillies going
SAN DIEGO -- The last time Bryce Harper had played a game at Petco Park, the two-time National League MVP thought his season was over. On June 25, he was hit by a 97.2 mph Blake Snell fastball, which fractured Harper's left thumb. Though Harper missed two months, his season...
MLB
Altuve takes live BP with sights on snapping skid in ALCS
HOUSTON -- Under sun-soaked skies during an unseasonably cool afternoon for this territory, Jose Altuve stepped into the batter’s box at Minute Maid Park and asked an empty stadium for answers. Mired in the worst rut of his postseason career, hitless in all three games to begin these playoffs,...
MLB
How Phils rallied around Harper on last trip to San Diego
SAN DIEGO -- Bryce Harper sat alone in the manager’s office that night. It was June 25 at Petco Park, and Harper had been hit on his left thumb by a 97.2 mph fastball. The thumb was broken. The thought crossed Harper’s mind that his season might be finished. Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski had been watching the game with Jimmy Rollins from the team’s front office suite. Dombrowski excused himself and made his way to the clubhouse.
MLB
3 keys to the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres
The Phillies and Padres have taken very similar paths on their way to meeting in the National League Championship Series. They secured the final two NL Wild Card berths to make the postseason, then each pulled off an upset on the road in the NL Wild Card Series. Both knocked off a 100-win rival in the NL Division Series, with the Phillies (87-75) eliminating the Braves (101-61) and the Padres (89-73) shocking the Dodgers (111-51).
MLB
Friedman talks playoff elimination, Roberts, more
LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers fans still reeling from the shock of an early postseason exit following the National League Division Series loss to the Padres aren’t alone. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman knows exactly how they feel. Since Friedman took over the front office in 2015, the Dodgers...
MLB
Two inside-the-park HRs by one team in one game?!
PEORIA, Ariz. – Orioles outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad is so hot right now, his guess of an answer for a very obscure baseball trivia question was on the nose. He and Braves infielder Cal Conley both hit inside-the-park home runs in the Scottsdale Scorpions’ 6-4 win over the Peoria Javelinas on Monday afternoon. It might not surprise anyone to know that having two inside-the-park home runs by one team is not particularly common at the big league level. The duo was asked how many times they think it’s happened in the last 45 years.
MLB
After thrilling NLDS, what do Friars have in store?
SAN DIEGO -- How can they possibly top that? How on earth do you produce an encore to a dragon-slaying?. The Padres would sure like to find out. When the dust settled on their history-making upset of the Dodgers on Saturday night, this much was suddenly abundantly clear: The Padres have a legitimate chance to win the whole dang thing.
MLB
Winning ways follow Dombrowski to Phillies
The Phillies aren’t still playing if Rob Thomson didn’t become manager when he did, replacing Joe Girardi when the Phillies were 22-29. They went from being seven games under .500 to being 65-46 the rest of the way. Then they swept the Cardinals in an NL Wild Card Series before beating the Braves, defending champions of the world and 101-game winners during the regular season, in the Division Series round. It is a wonderful story -- a baseball lifer like Thomson finally getting his chance at the age of 59 and watching his team deliver the way it has.
MLB
Power Rankings: Who has the edge for LCS?
It’s already been one of the most exciting and, frankly, shocking postseasons we’ve ever seen, and we’re just reaching the League Championship Series round. If what we’ve witnessed so far is any indication, we’re in for an incredible final two weeks of baseball in 2022. Before it all gets underway, it’s time for the LCS round of our Power Rankings.
MLB
Experts pick NLCS winner, MVP
The Phillies and Padres kick off the National League Championship Series Tuesday night in San Diego. Both teams pulled off major upsets to make it to the NLCS, and now they’re competing for a shot in the Fall Classic. Here's how the experts think it will go down. •...
MLB
Ranking the potential 2022 World Series matchups
Now that we -- at last -- know the four teams who have reached the League Championship Series, we know something even more important: Who’s going to be in the World Series. There are now only four possible matchups for the Fall Classic:. Astros-Padres. Astros-Phillies. Yankees-Padres. Yankees-Phillies. Sure, Astros-Dodgers...
MLB
Harper-Machado connection reaches climax in NLCS
SAN DIEGO -- When Manny Machado and Bryce Harper helped the U-18 U.S. national team win gold in the 2009 Pan American Junior Championships, little did they know their careers would be linked for a very long time. A year after beating Cuba in those Pan Am Games, Machado and...
MLB
With adjustments made, Verlander ready to open ALCS
HOUSTON -- There’s no better elixir for a starting pitcher who’s had a subpar outing than to get back on the mound as soon as he can. Unfortunately for Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, he’s had seven days to dwell on his Game 1 outing in the American League Division Series against the Mariners when he gave up six runs on 10 hits while he battled his mechanics.
MLB
Here's why Astros are optimistic entering 6th straight ALCS
HOUSTON -- Now that everyone has recovered from the Astros’ epic American League Division Series victory over the Mariners on Saturday -- capped off when rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña broke a scoreless deadlock with an 18th-inning homer -- it’s time for some rest and reflection for the hometown team.
