Nashville firefighters rescue baby from burning hotel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a baby was found during a hotel fire.

The Nashville Fire Department originally responded to the fire call in the 700 block of Spence Lane near Murfreesboro Pike Wednesday night. A caller told dispatchers there was a possible fire in a hotel room with a baby inside.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a hotel room open with the fire contained to one wall. A baby was also found inside with no other occupants.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and contain it to one room.

The baby was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with injuries related to smoke inhalation.

The Nashville Fire Department classified the fire as accidental, with the cause being electrical in nature.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

