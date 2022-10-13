ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cheers, jeers for new City policy

Conventional wisdom might say that in a part of Chicago heavy with City workers, praise would be unanimous for last week’s announcement of an expansion of the City’s paid parental leave policy. But judging by reactions seen recently, conventional wisdom may be mistaken. “What took [Mayor Lori Lightfoot]...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evanston, IL
Business
Evanston, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Evanston, IL
Evanston, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
suburbanchicagoland.com

Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates

Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates. The Orland Park Democratic Organization headed by Beth McElroy Kirkwood hosted a forum and fundraiser to support Democratic candidates running in the November 8 elections. The event was held at Papa Joe’s Restaurant Wednesday night Oct. 12, 2022 and included...
ORLAND PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pappas notes tax sale deadline

The deadline for Cook County property owners to avoid the Annual Tax Sale is fast approaching, Treasurer Maria Pappas said recently. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (that were due in 2021) will be offered Nov. 15 – 18. More than $226 million is due on 55,857 homes, businesses...
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Market#Housing Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
newcity.com

Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me

On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

State, local leaders join Rev. Jesse Jackson for 81st birthday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fitting celebration was held Friday night for the Rev. Jesse Jackson.State and local leaders joined Jackson for his 81st birthday. They did the same thing the civil rights icon has done for most of his life – calling for change.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and others attended the event at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave.Speaking to reporters, Jackson and the staff of his Rainbow PUSH Coalition talked about their 2022 agenda, and all they hope to accomplish.Organizers also called for an end to the War in Ukraine.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday

ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy