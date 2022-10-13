Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
As Evanston advocates rally against gun violence, some residents say structural change is lacking
Content warning: this story contains mentions of gun violence. Gun violence continues to plague Evanston, a city with a yearly average of two to three homicides for the past two decades. In September, a five-year-old Willard Elementary student was shot and killed in Roger’s Park. A mass shooting in nearby...
Daily Northwestern
Grounding for Public Service Club explores relationship between Northwestern and Evanston
SESP junior Lily Ng baked about 300 zucchini muffins as part of her summer internship. While delicious, they were not for her enjoyment — Ng was working for Evanston Grows, an organization that fights food insecurity in the city. Ng spoke about her summer internship and other community engagement...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cheers, jeers for new City policy
Conventional wisdom might say that in a part of Chicago heavy with City workers, praise would be unanimous for last week’s announcement of an expansion of the City’s paid parental leave policy. But judging by reactions seen recently, conventional wisdom may be mistaken. “What took [Mayor Lori Lightfoot]...
Illinois Black Caucus leader reacts to signs promoting 'political racism'
A leader of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is speaking about signs that he claims are “political racism” that he says were posted in Naperville and Lisle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
suburbanchicagoland.com
Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates
Orland Park Democrats organize strong rally for November 8 candidates. The Orland Park Democratic Organization headed by Beth McElroy Kirkwood hosted a forum and fundraiser to support Democratic candidates running in the November 8 elections. The event was held at Papa Joe’s Restaurant Wednesday night Oct. 12, 2022 and included...
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
fox32chicago.com
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Pappas notes tax sale deadline
The deadline for Cook County property owners to avoid the Annual Tax Sale is fast approaching, Treasurer Maria Pappas said recently. Properties with unpaid 2020 property taxes (that were due in 2021) will be offered Nov. 15 – 18. More than $226 million is due on 55,857 homes, businesses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Chicago student shot in Woodlawn
A 20-year-old University of Chicago student was shot in Woodlawn earlier this week.
Alderman, other locals scramble to get supplies to 50 more migrants bussed to Chicago
Another busload of migrants, about 50 in all, arrived in Chicago Saturday afternoon from a detention center in Texas. The migrants had been dropped off by a bus near Clinton and Van Buren. There were men, women, and children huddled in the cold.
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
In less than two months, Illinois is near its breaking point as the Chicago area has seen over 3,069 migrants arrive. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Oscar Leeser bussed most of the migrants from El Paso which is in West Texas.
Former alderman makes another try at toppling Preckwinkle for Cook board president
Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti is again running to unseat Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, but this time he’s doing it from the Republican side of the aisle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prominent statue in Chinatown vandalized
Another prominent Chicago statue has been vandalized. WBBM received photos of vandalism of the Laura Liu statue in Ping Tom Park at 1700 South Wentworth in Chinatown.
newcity.com
Where the Dogs Run: The Suburbs Scare the Hell Out of Me
On a recent work Zoom a colleague bragged about having barbecue for breakfast. “Burnt ends with a bourbon sauce. Better than Eggo any day.”. “Oh man, no fair!” a coworker chimed in. “I want barbecue for breakfast!”. “Come on out to the suburbs,” my colleague said. “You’re...
CBS News
Standoff ends in Oak Park for person in distress in Harlem Avenue building
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A 19-hour standoff in Oak Park has ended and the streets along Harlem Avenue near Division have reopened. Police were out in force in Oak Park Thursday afternoon as they responded to a barricade situation with someone in distress. The standoff brought several officers to...
Man shot in stomach in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the stomach in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened on South Sangamon near 100th just before 4 p.m. The victim, 29, was on the street when he was shot. He was hospitalized in critical condition. No one is in...
State, local leaders join Rev. Jesse Jackson for 81st birthday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fitting celebration was held Friday night for the Rev. Jesse Jackson.State and local leaders joined Jackson for his 81st birthday. They did the same thing the civil rights icon has done for most of his life – calling for change.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and others attended the event at the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 4543 S. Princeton Ave.Speaking to reporters, Jackson and the staff of his Rainbow PUSH Coalition talked about their 2022 agenda, and all they hope to accomplish.Organizers also called for an end to the War in Ukraine.
blockclubchicago.org
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
South Side elementary school to surprise hundreds of families with free food
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 families will be surprised with more than $100 worth of free groceries as part of a giveaway Saturday. The giveaway is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at CICS Wrightwood Elementary.The school, located at 8130 S California Ave., says it prides itself on making a difference in the lives of its students and the community.They raised more than $10,000 on their own and were also able to partner with Mariano's to make the food giveaway a reality.
The Chicago Housing Authority Keeps Giving Up Valuable Land While HUD Rubber-Stamps the Deals
Despite being years behind on obligations to build more homes, the city’s public housing agency gets permission to sell, lease and swap its property in gentrifying neighborhoods.
