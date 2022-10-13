Read full article on original website
6 Injured in Traffic Collision on NB 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Six people were injured in a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway Friday night, Oct. 14, in the city of Santa Clarita. California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Fire Department and paramedics responded to a traffic collision that occurred around 9:32 p.m. on northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard.
Abandoned Vehicle Burns on 5 Freeway
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to an auto fire on the 5 Freeway southbound just south of Roxford on-ramp around 1:17 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley. When CHP units arrived, there were no...
Fire injures 3, strands some on top floor of 7-story building in Downtown Long Beach
More than a dozen LBFD units rushed to the building at Atlantic Avenue and Fourth Street where crews battled flames and heavy smoke on the sixth floor. The post Fire injures 3, strands some on top floor of 7-story building in Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Shooting Victim Found on Sidewalk in East Hollywood
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located on a sidewalk in East Hollywood Friday morning, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m. by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. LAFD personnel responded to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles...
Man Killed in 10 Freeway Crash Identified
A 19-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash on the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the downtown Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
Horseback rider arrested for DUI following brief pursuit in Whittier
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier. The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media. Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull […]
Get Ready for the ShakeOut
Oct. 20 is International ShakeOut Day, which gives schools, businesses, organizations and individuals a chance to review their disaster plan. The ShakeOut, which began as the Great ShakeOut in Southern California in 2008, was originally a drill designed to educate the public on how to protect themselves during a large earthquake and how to prepare for the “big one.” The event has now expanded to 20 official ShakeOut regions, according to www.ShakeOut.org. It begins at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20 (10:20 on 10/20). It is not as much a coordinated effort between agencies but instead is a time set aside for participants to review their earthquake emergency plan.
Construction of a New Burbank-Los Angeles Pipeline to Begin
Construction on the Burbank-Los Angeles Potable Water Project begins Monday, October 17, 2022. The project involves the building of a new water pipeline that will connect the City of Burbank to existing water supply systems in Los Angeles. This project will contribute to a safe and sustained water supply for residents of both cities, reduce the dependency on imported water, and protect the local water supply for future generations.
Man found shot to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
Man shot to death on corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets
A 50-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Oct. 12 in Boyle Heights, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD. The victim was standing in a crowd on the corner of Fickett & Cincinnati Streets when four suspects, identified only as three males and one female, pulled up next to the crowd inside a vehicle.
Man shot and killed in Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Venice Home From Award-Winning Architect Hits Market
Charlie Sutherland-designed home for sale for $5.89 million. A home built by Scottish architect Charlie Sutherland has now hit the market in Venice as reported by The Dirt.com. While the architect is famous for designing high-profile commercial properties like the British Embassy in Berlin, Bill Scott Sculpture Centre at Edinburgh Sculpture Workshops and Chengdu Museum in China, he also designed a home in Los Angeles in 2017.
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Day Trip to Koreatown Los Angeles – KTown
Karaoke! Tableside Barbecue! Shopping! Beauty secrets! Hidden gems! Koreatown Los Angeles, aka “KTown,” has it all. Located south of Hollywood and just west of Downtown, K-town is one of the city’s most vibrant, diverse, and exciting neighborhoods. When you think about “shopping” in LA, you might picture...
LA County launches first-ever mobile clinic fleet to serve homeless encampments
On Friday, Los Angeles County celebrated the launch of its new and first-ever mobile field clinics that will service homeless encampments.
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward in late September with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
City of Long Beach approves $36 million construction project for 3 miles of Artesia Blvd.
One of the longest and busiest streets in Long Beach is getting a long overdue upgrade. Three miles of Artesia Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard through Downey Avenue will get upgrades to the sidewalks, crosswalks, landscaping, roadways, street lighting and more. The Long Beach City Council approved the Artesia Great Boulevard Project on Tuesday. It will cost taxpayers $36 million. "The Artesia Great Boulevard Project has been many many years in the making," Long Beach Public Works Director Eric Lopez told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano. "When we're doing one side of the roadway, the other side will have access. But there will be impacts....
