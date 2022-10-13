When We Were Young 2023: What you need to know about the Las Vegas music festival

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday saw the announcement of the When We Were Young 2023 festival lineup, which includes headliners Green Day and Blink-182, newly reunited. Here’s what we know so far about next year’s festival.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, located at 311 W Sahara Avenue. Tickets go on presale on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. Visit the festival’s website to sign up for the presale code. Pre-sale tickets will start at $19.99 down.

If you signed up for the 2022 presale, you will also receive the 2023 presale code on Friday morning.

General Admission prices start at $249 and include admittance to Las Vegas Festival Grounds for the event, plus the following:

Performances all day on multiple stages at Las Vegas Festival Grounds

Food choices from regional and local vendors

Bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, free water stations, and more

General Admission+ tickets start at $419 and include air-conditioned restrooms and a dedicated entry lane at the main entrance on top of the general admission amenities, listed above. VIP tickets start at $519 and will also include charging stations.

VIP cabanas will also be available for purchase at $17,000. Each VIP Cabana (must be 21+) includes up to 10 VIP tickets to Las Vegas Festival Grounds for When We Were Young on October 21, 2023, plus the following:

Ultimate roped-off viewing area with security, shade, and VIP service

Complimentary 2 bottles, your choice 1 premium liquor/1 champagne

Food vouchers for all in the party

Cabanas available at Main Stage only

Expedited entry at the main entrance

Private air-conditioned restrooms

Charging stations

Skip the line access for general admission merch store

Hotel and ticket packages start priced at $489. Package pricing will be based on how many people are staying in your hotel room. Hotels will allow 1-4 people per room. Click here for the festival’s 6-step booking guide.

The bands listed for the festival are as follows:

Green Day

The Offspring

All Time Low

Rise Against

Gym Class Heroes

Say Anything

The Academy Is…

Finch

Relient K

Simple Plan

The Ataris

AJJ

The Wrecks

New Found Glory

No Pressure

Lit

Kenny Hoopla

Jean Dawson

Blink-182

Good Charlotte

Pierce the Veil

Something Corporate

Yellowcard

Michelle Branch

Bowling for Soup

Sum 41

Turnover

Waterparks

Plain White Ts

Citizen

Tigers Jaw

Zebrahead

Fenix Tx

Ekkstacy

The Movie Life

Magnolia Park

30 Seconds to Mars

5 Seconds of Summer

Thrice

Motion City Soundtrack

Saves the Day

MXPX

Less than Jake

Movements

Goldfinger

Beach Bunny

Joyce Manor

The Front Bottoms

Veronicas

Set It Off

Hot Mulligan

Knuckle Puck

Games We Play

