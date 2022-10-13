When We Were Young 2023: What you need to know about the Las Vegas music festival
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday saw the announcement of the When We Were Young 2023 festival lineup, which includes headliners Green Day and Blink-182, newly reunited. Here’s what we know so far about next year’s festival.
The festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, located at 311 W Sahara Avenue. Tickets go on presale on Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. Visit the festival’s website to sign up for the presale code. Pre-sale tickets will start at $19.99 down.
If you signed up for the 2022 presale, you will also receive the 2023 presale code on Friday morning.
General Admission prices start at $249 and include admittance to Las Vegas Festival Grounds for the event, plus the following:
- Performances all day on multiple stages at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
- Food choices from regional and local vendors
- Bars, concessions, official band merch, festival merch, free water stations, and more
General Admission+ tickets start at $419 and include air-conditioned restrooms and a dedicated entry lane at the main entrance on top of the general admission amenities, listed above. VIP tickets start at $519 and will also include charging stations.
VIP cabanas will also be available for purchase at $17,000. Each VIP Cabana (must be 21+) includes up to 10 VIP tickets to Las Vegas Festival Grounds for When We Were Young on October 21, 2023, plus the following:
- Ultimate roped-off viewing area with security, shade, and VIP service
- Complimentary 2 bottles, your choice 1 premium liquor/1 champagne
- Food vouchers for all in the party
- Cabanas available at Main Stage only
- Performances all day on multiple stages at Las Vegas Festival Grounds
- Expedited entry at the main entrance
- Private air-conditioned restrooms
- Charging stations
- Food choices from regional and local vendors
- Bars, concessions, official band merch, free water stations, and more
- Skip the line access for general admission merch store
Hotel and ticket packages start priced at $489. Package pricing will be based on how many people are staying in your hotel room. Hotels will allow 1-4 people per room. Click here for the festival’s 6-step booking guide.
The bands listed for the festival are as follows:
- Green Day
- The Offspring
- All Time Low
- Rise Against
- Gym Class Heroes
- Say Anything
- The Academy Is…
- Finch
- Relient K
- Simple Plan
- The Ataris
- AJJ
- The Wrecks
- New Found Glory
- No Pressure
- Lit
- Kenny Hoopla
- Jean Dawson
- Blink-182
- Good Charlotte
- Pierce the Veil
- Something Corporate
- Yellowcard
- Michelle Branch
- Bowling for Soup
- Sum 41
- Turnover
- Waterparks
- Plain White Ts
- Citizen
- Tigers Jaw
- Zebrahead
- Fenix Tx
- Ekkstacy
- The Movie Life
- Magnolia Park
- 30 Seconds to Mars
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Thrice
- Motion City Soundtrack
- Saves the Day
- MXPX
- Less than Jake
- Movements
- Goldfinger
- Beach Bunny
- Joyce Manor
- The Front Bottoms
- Veronicas
- Set It Off
- Hot Mulligan
- Knuckle Puck
- Games We Play
