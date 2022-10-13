A gunman involved in a fatal shooting at a Michigan hotel has surrendered after hours of police negotiations, according to officials.The violent incident at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was sparked by a dispute with staff over money, according to Michigan State Police, and came to an end on Thursday evening.The suspect had been barricaded inside the hotel for more than five hours but the situation was “contained” and authorities were negotiating with him. Police arrived at the scene on Military and Michigan avenues at around 1pm. Shots were fired from the third floor of the hotel until shortly...

DEARBORN, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO