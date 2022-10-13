ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNEM

MSP troopers find unique animal when searching vehicle

Michigan (WNEM) - Troopers out of the Michigan State Police’s Seventh District found a reptile while searching a driver’s vehicle. “Troopers never know what they may encounter when searching a vehicle, but a bearded dragon hiding under the passenger seat is a first,” the MSP post said on Twitter.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Gunman in fatal Michigan hotel shooting surrenders after police negotiations

A gunman involved in a fatal shooting at a Michigan hotel has surrendered after hours of police negotiations, according to officials.The violent incident at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn was sparked by a dispute with staff over money, according to Michigan State Police, and came to an end on Thursday evening.The suspect had been barricaded inside the hotel for more than five hours but the situation was “contained” and authorities were negotiating with him. Police arrived at the scene on Military and Michigan avenues at around 1pm. Shots were fired from the third floor of the hotel until shortly...
DEARBORN, MI
WOOD

Grant Middle School mural topic of controversy

A student artist created a mural at Grant Middle School but some parents want it removed. (Oct. 14, 2022) A student artist created a mural at Grant Middle School but some parents want it removed. (Oct. 14, 2022) Grand Valley State vs Ferris State. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m.,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

