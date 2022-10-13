Read full article on original website
Off-duty Anne Arundel police officer accused of assault in Baltimore City
A police officer in Anne Arundel County is suspended over an alleged off-duty assault in Baltimore City.
Anne Arundel County Officer's Police Powers Suspended After Criminal Assault Summons
An Anne Arundel County police officer has been issued a criminal summons for second-degree assault, authorities say. Officer T. Thomas, a 2-year veteran with the Anne Arundel County Police Department, has had his police powers suspended after the department became aware of the incident on Thursday, Oct. 13, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Video: Accused carjackers surround man, attack him in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel […]
Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree
BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
CBS News
Two teens robbed at gunpoint in North Baltimore neighborhood
BALTIMORE - Two teens were robbed at gunpoint within a mile apart in North Baltimore Friday morning. Police said they both had their cellphones stolen in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. A student walking to school around 9:10 a.m. pm Loch Raven Boulevard and Walker Avenue was approached by four males,...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County Police seeking cell phone video in killing of high school football player
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Its been six weeks since a high school football player was gunned down after his game in Baltimore County, and no arrests have been made. Baltimore County Police are asking for the community's help in solving the shooting from last month. The homicide happened on...
weaa.org
15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Deadly Shooting In Howard County
(Columbia, MD) -- A 15-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Howard County. The juvenile is accused of killing 36-year-old Rakki Jones-Onyejiaka on October 7th outside of an apartment complex near The Mall of Columbia. Police say the boy's family was involved in an ongoing...
Wbaltv.com
15-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a fatal shooting last week in Columbia. County police said the boy was charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder assault and handgun violations in connection with the killing of Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka, 36, of Columbia.
fox5dc.com
Husband of woman who died inside Jasper's restroom speaks out
LARGO, Md. - "That was my soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover," Craig Winn said. Winn was talking about his wife, Verna, who passed away inside of Jasper's earlier this week. Mr. Winn said they've been together for more than 40 years. The Odenton couple was...
Man Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Vehicle Prompts Baltimore Murder Investigation
Police are investigating an evening murder in Baltimore that took the life of a 56-year-old man, authorities say. The victim was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road after police received reports of a shooting around 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to Baltimore police.
WBAL Radio
Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City
An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
Nottingham MD
Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows
——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
foxbaltimore.com
Glen Burnie man arrested in connection with April gunfire incident
SEVERN, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a man last week after authorities said he fired shots at vehicles and homes in Severn in April. Taelur Thomas, 23, of Glen Burnie, faces charges of attempted murder, assault, malicious destruction of property, reckless endangerment and weapons violations. Police...
Mass Group Of Masked Attackers Beat Victim Unconscious, Steal Nothing In Anne Arundel County
A group of around seven masked attackers beat a victim unconscious in Glen Burnie in an overnight attack, authorities say. The victim contacted authorities after he woke up from the attack around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The group of assailants attacked the victim...
4-Year-Old Maryland Boy's Death Ruled As Homicide After Dying From 'Intoxication'
The sudden death of a 4-year-old Baltimore boy has been officially ruled as a homicide after a Medical Examiner revealed the boy died due to intoxication, authorities say. Around 4 a.m., Sunday, March 6, O'rion Thomas was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in the 3900 block of Garrison Boulevard, according to Baltimore police.
Child Injured From Fall Out Of Second-Story Window While Mom Ran Errands In Baltimore: Police
A 3-year-old boy is fighting for his life in Maryland after falling out of a two-story window in Northeast Baltimore on Wednesday night, police say. The child was found by officers on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the 5100 block of Cedgate Road, where he reportedly fell, suffering head, neck, and back injuries, according to officials.
Family of hit-and-run victim wants to send him home
The family of the victim in the fatal hit-and-run in Dundalk this week is raising money to send his remains back to his native country of Ecuador.
Bay Net
Deputies Investigating Fatal Vehicle Crash In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, Md. — On October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:07 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD Route 4) and Ward Road in Dunkirk, for a serious motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival,...
Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
Loaded Semiautomatic Weapon Recovered From Student At Baltimore STEM School (Needs Hed?)
A 16-year-old student was arrested after being found with a loaded semi-automatic handgun outside of a Baltimore school, according to multiple reports. The semi-automatic weapon was found outside of the Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy in East Baltimore the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 13, the reports continue. The handgun was...
