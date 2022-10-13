ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is back for its 19th year.  This free event is hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Today will be an opportunity for people to enjoy the Santa Barbara The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Holiday Lights Festival at Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. This year, for the first time ever, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is excited to be hosting the ‘Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival’, an immersive light experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley. This event will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park in Buellton, and will help with support of local native plants and wildlife.
BUELLTON, CA
Local
California Society
City
Society
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
santabarbarawedding.com

Lovely San Ysidro Ranch Wedding by Event of the Season

Today’s wedding coverage is brought to us by Event of the Season, the wedding planners behind this amazing day held at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch. This bride and groom definitely have the travel bug which you can see in details throughout the wedding. The guest sign-in "book" took the form of a globe, where guests were asked to sign their name over their dream vacation spot. Then at the reception, the two specialty cocktails were titled "Wanderlust" and "Globe Trotter". We love getting to see those personal details throughout the wedding where a couple lets their personality shine through.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KEYT

Tim McGraw draws a crowd at Boots & Brews

VENTURA, Calif.-County music star, multi-Grammy winner and actor Tim McGraw headlined the latest Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Ventura on Friday night. McGraw opened the show by asking the crowd, "Do you say Ventura or do you say Venchura, So if it is Ventura raise your hand, if it is Venchura raise your hand, so, Ventura is it."
VENTURA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley

Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
SANTA YNEZ, CA

