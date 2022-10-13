Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival is back for its 19th year. This free event is hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Today will be an opportunity for people to enjoy the Santa Barbara The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
Santa Barbara Independent
Holiday Lights Festival at Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. This year, for the first time ever, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is excited to be hosting the ‘Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival’, an immersive light experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley. This event will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park in Buellton, and will help with support of local native plants and wildlife.
Lompoc Record
Celebrating the Santa Ynez Valley's 'let’s get it done' spirit | Judith Dale
Three notable events are slated to take place this week, exemplifying the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley — talent, camaraderie, generosity, and a “let’s get it done” attitude. SYV Cottage Hospital inaugural Harvest Gala. On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SYV Cottage Hospital with celebrate 60...
Lompoc Record
SLO County company wins brewery of the year at Great American Beer Festival
“It’s more than a dream come true,” brewery co-founder Jacque Fields said. “It’s a fairytale.”
santabarbarawedding.com
Lovely San Ysidro Ranch Wedding by Event of the Season
Today’s wedding coverage is brought to us by Event of the Season, the wedding planners behind this amazing day held at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch. This bride and groom definitely have the travel bug which you can see in details throughout the wedding. The guest sign-in "book" took the form of a globe, where guests were asked to sign their name over their dream vacation spot. Then at the reception, the two specialty cocktails were titled "Wanderlust" and "Globe Trotter". We love getting to see those personal details throughout the wedding where a couple lets their personality shine through.
Pismo Beach Clam Festival returns
The 76th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival returns this year and will run from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16.
syvnews.com
Photos: Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria.
Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time
The Haunted Hills drive-thru experience in Santa Maria is giving attendees 'pumpkin to talk about' with its howling driving tour and new walk-through path. The post Haunted Hills in Santa Maria gives attendees a spook-tacular time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumble cookies opened its first location on the Central Coast in the Enos Ranch Shopping Center on Betteravia Road on Friday morning with a line of cookie fanatics waiting outside for the doors to open. The post Popular business Crumble Cookies opens in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for fifth season
The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park returns for a fifth season with hundreds of pumpkins and various seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy.
KEYT
Tim McGraw draws a crowd at Boots & Brews
VENTURA, Calif.-County music star, multi-Grammy winner and actor Tim McGraw headlined the latest Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Ventura on Friday night. McGraw opened the show by asking the crowd, "Do you say Ventura or do you say Venchura, So if it is Ventura raise your hand, if it is Venchura raise your hand, so, Ventura is it."
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Presents an Immersive Experience, Nature Nights
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, (SLOBG), presents Nature Nights, an immersive outdoor holiday light and art exhibit. Nature Nights, produced by SLOBG Director of Communication & Events, Tracy Strann, renowned for producing Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio in Paso Robles, CA., assures another memorable immersive event for the entire family.
Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo
The city of Lompoc is asking Lompoc Valley high school students to submit their design ideas for the city's 135 birthday celebration logo. The post Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the nine most expensive homes that sold in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 9 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot was $971.
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In California
Here's where you can find it.
pacbiztimes.com
Jeannine’s owner recounts 35 years of breakdowns and breakthroughs
After Alison Hardey graduated from Stanford University in the 1980s, and decided her dream of becoming a professional tennis player was going to remain a dream, she moved back home to Santa Barbara and went to work for her father’s real estate firm. She felt a bit unmoored, she...
Friday Football Focus Week 8 Highlights
Friday Football Focus Week 8 highlights The post Friday Football Focus Week 8 Highlights appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Rising Like a Mirage in the Santa Ynez Valley
Noteworthy new listings…. The riad style of newly built 4300 Roblar Avenue ($8.6 million) is refreshing, with crisp white lines that contrast dramatically with the arid terrain. Inside, however, only fireplaces got the Moroccan treatment, and the kitchen and baths come off a bit generic upscale. (I suppose there isn’t a lot of demand for kitchens and baths inspired by developing nations.) The property stretches out on its 20 acres, with a 25-yard pool and a 1,200-square-foot, two-bedroom second residence/guest house. Housewarming gift ideas for the new owner: caftans, throw pillows, a hookah.
