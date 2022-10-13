Read full article on original website
Colorado marijuana sales continue to decline
New numbers for the month of August show marijuana sales continue to decline in Colorado. The numbers include both medical and recreational pot sales. Jim Hooley reports. New numbers for the month of August show marijuana sales continue to decline in Colorado. The numbers include both medical and recreational pot sales. Jim Hooley reports.
Best friends hunt for ducks in eastern Colorado
It would be fair to say best friends Donnelle Johnson and Lisa Thompson have spent more time in the outdoors than inside. Dan Daru reports. It would be fair to say best friends Donnelle Johnson and Lisa Thompson have spent more time in the outdoors than inside. Dan Daru reports.
Harding & Associates, P.C
It’s Friday which means Colorado’s best Attorney, Phil Harding was in studio. Phil has been honored as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in Colorado for the past 14 years. Learning from his expertise, Phil talked with GDC’s Spencer Thomas about what to look out for when it comes to hiring an attorney.
Aspen Park Vet Hospital
Meet Dr. Jena Questen from Aspen Park Vet Hospital who just won Colorado’s Small Business Person of the Year, and her adorable dog, Wasabi! She is the only certified aquatic veterinarian in the state and has her own rescue as well! We sat down with her to see how she felt about receiving this huge honor, while also touching on her holistic approach.
King Soopers, Safeway parent companies announce plans to merge
Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, announced a merger agreement on Friday morning. Kristen Chapman reports. King Soopers, Safeway parent companies announce plans …. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, and Albertsons, the parent company of Safeway, announced a merger agreement...
Central Park Mortgage
Do you need to make home improvements or need to access the equity in your property for other reasons, but don’t know if it’s a good time because the interest rates are high? If so, have you ever considered a home equity line of credit? Earlier, GDC host, Spencer Thomas, spoke with Cleo Lewis of Central Park Mortgage to learn more about her services that are helping Coloradans near and far.
Carjacking, police chase causes major traffic backup
Aurora Police arrested a carjacking suspect, who led them on a pursuit and a short foot chase Thursday morning. Joshua Short reports. Carjacking, police chase causes major traffic backup. Aurora Police arrested a carjacking suspect, who led them on a pursuit and a short foot chase Thursday morning. Joshua Short...
Warnock dodges debate question on Biden 2024 run
SAVANNAH, GA. – Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) declined to say on Friday whether President Biden should run for a second term, saying that he’s focused only on his own reelection efforts. Asked during a debate sponsored by The Hill parent company Nexstar whether he would support Biden for...
