A North Carolina woman plans to take legal action against a local police department after an encounter with officers left her bloodied and bruised. Cellphone video obtained by Atlanta Black Star from Ja’Lana Dunlap-Banks’ attorney shows part of the incident with Fayetteville Police officers on Sept. 6. One officer removed her seatbelt while the other tried to drag Dunlap-Banks from the vehicle by her wrist.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO