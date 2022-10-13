Read full article on original website
Carmilla Of Styria
3d ago
He knew damn well he did not hit Bambi or Bambi's mama. 🦌🦌
8
cbs17
Suspect wanted in hit-and-run with motor scooter, driver suffering serious injuries, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver in a hit-and-run with serious injuries after hitting a motor scooter on Monday. On Monday, officers said they were called to a crash on Guess Road in the intersection of North Pointe Drive involving a car and a 2014 Yamaha scooter.
cbs17
Man taken to hospital after he’s trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a Wake County hospital after he was injured while trying to jump-start a truck in Selma on Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported before 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Food Lion at 1433 S. Pollock St. in Selma, police said.
cbs17
Man threatens to ‘shoot and kill’ Roanoke Rapids resident, found with gun, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies. Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Don’t Drag Me Out’: Attorney Says North Carolina Cops ‘Bullied’ Woman With Sickle Cell, Yanked Her from Car in Wrongful Arrest That Left Her Scarred
A North Carolina woman plans to take legal action against a local police department after an encounter with officers left her bloodied and bruised. Cellphone video obtained by Atlanta Black Star from Ja’Lana Dunlap-Banks’ attorney shows part of the incident with Fayetteville Police officers on Sept. 6. One officer removed her seatbelt while the other tried to drag Dunlap-Banks from the vehicle by her wrist.
cbs17
Man in critical condition after early-morning shooting in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him in the upper body early Saturday morning. At about 2:59 a.m., officers said they received a 9-1-1 call and a ShotSpotter alert for shots fired on the 100 block of Rockefeller Court.
jocoreport.com
3 Hurt In Clayton Area Crash
CLAYTON – Three people sustained non-life threatening injures Thursday evening in a two vehicle accident. The collision was reported at the intersection of Little Creek Church Road and Steel Bridge Road. The intersection has been the scene of countless accidents in recent years. Wilson’s Mills Fire, Johnston County EMS,...
cbs17
Woman nabbed on felony charge after cocaine found hidden in dollar bill near Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on a felony cocaine charge last week after a broken headlight led to a car being pulled over by deputies in Halifax County, officials said. The incident took place in the early morning on October 8 in the area of...
‘Didn’t deserve anything like this:’ Raleigh victim’s husband speaks out
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday afternoon we saw the suspect’s home on Sahalee Way taped off and an officer on the back side of the house investigating. Raleigh Police say last night the 15-year-old shot and killed five people: 52-year-old Nicole Connors, 35-year-old Mary Marshall, 43-year-old Susan Karnatz, 16-year-old James Thompson, and 29-year-old […]
Man arrested after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into garage during pursuit with law enforcement in Graham
GRAHAM N.C. (WGHP) — A Durham man was arrested on Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement and crash in Graham last month, according to the Graham Police Department. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:03 p.m. a speeding driver, later identified as 23-year-old Xavier Juwan Atwater-Smith, ran a red light at Oakley Street and […]
Man killed crossing driveway near Raleigh middle school in hit-and-run
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man walking near a Raleigh school was killed on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a vehicle. Police responded to a "person down" call on Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School just after 7 a.m. Faramarz Zeinahvazi, 76, was walking northbound on the...
WRAL
Arrests made in connection to beating death of 5-year-old girl
Investigators said a 10-year-old boy beat the girl to death at the Raleigh home of her half-sister's paternal grandmother, Shirletta Yolando Moore. It happened while Moore was working, investigators said. Investigators said a 10-year-old boy beat the girl to death at the Raleigh home of her half-sister's paternal grandmother, Shirletta...
From first shots to suspect in custody, Raleigh mass shooting shakes neighborhoods along the Neuse
RALEIGH, N.C. — It took hours and a search that ranged for miles on both sides of the Neuse River east of downtown Raleigh to end an active shooter situation that frightened neighbors and stunned the City of Oaks. Raleigh Chief of Police Estella Patterson said the mass shooting...
cbs17
Hillsborough man dies after Durham collision; police continue investigation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon crash that left a 72-year-old man dead is under investigation in Durham. David Fox, 72, of Hillsborough, was driving northbound at 4:12 p.m. on Neal Road when he crossed the double yellow line, police said in a Thursday press release. Fox, who...
Suspect in North Carolina double murder taken to hospital after shooting self
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a double murder that happened Wednesday night just outside Williamston was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was located inside his home early Thursday. Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home […]
cbs17
Drug, gun charges for Nash County man also accused of stealing 4 ATVs, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man accused of stealing four ATVs and a trailer also faces drug and gun charges after a search by law enforcement turned up six firearms, cocaine and marijuana, deputies say. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Shontayene Dewayne Pittman faces 14...
'I think that we were very fortunate': Cary police chief reacts to shooting inside Cary High School bathroom
CARY, N.C. — A day after a shot was fired at a toilet inside a Cary High School bathroom, Cary Police Chief Terry Sult said there was minimal exposure to others not involved. “I think we were very fortunate that it occurred in the way it did,” Sult said....
16-year-old shot and killed in Harnett County
A 16-year-old was killed in Harnett County during a shooting Tuesday night.
cbs17
Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
WBTV
Authorities release identities of victims in Raleigh mass shooting
The youngest victim was 16 years old. One of the victims was a 29-year-old off-duty police officer. Crash near CLT Airport brings down power lines, traffic lights. Those heading to CLT Airport will want to give themselves plenty of time. Deadline to register online, by mail to vote in midterm...
