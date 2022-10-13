ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

WCJB

Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid

DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
DEBARY, FL
WCJB

VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Interlachen woman arrested for giving toddler fentanyl candy

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler was taken to the hospital in Putnam County after a woman gave candy to the child that she says was covered with fentanyl. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jessica Martinez, 39, on the charge of child neglect for giving a 2-year-old drugs.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCJB

A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
ALACHUA, FL
Action News Jax

One person shot in calf in Oceanway area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported person shot at 12215 West Sago Ave. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sage Ave. in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival, Officers located a man in his...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Early morning shooting leaves one dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning, JSO received multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the 1300 block of Delmar Street. Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. >>>...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
MARION COUNTY, FL

