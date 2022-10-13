Read full article on original website
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
wogx.com
2 fathers shoot each other's daughters during Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Two fathers are accused of shooting each other's young daughters during an apparent road rage incident in Florida. William Hale, 36, and Frank Allison, 43, are both facing attempted murder charges for the incident that unfolded near Jacksonville on Oct. 8, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies: 6 arrested in DeBary drug house raid
DEBARY, Fla. — Six people were arrested on drug charges after Volusia County deputies raided a suspected drug house in DeBary on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it had received numerous complaints from residents about possible drug activity at a home off Amigos Road in DeBary. When deputies...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office: Police respond to fight, find gunshot victim
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the leg after an argument in the 12200 block of West Sago Avenue in Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, at around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call about a fight. Before they got there, they found out a person had shot.
‘This guy just shot my daughter!’ 911 calls in Nassau road rage where men shot each other’s kids
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have released the frantic 911 calls after a road rage shooting in Nassau County that put two teenage girls in the hospital. Deputies said their fathers got into an argument before shooting at one another. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheriff Bill...
News4Jax.com
Man convicted of murdering 2 Putnam County boys could face death penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The sentencing trial for a man convicted of murdering two young Putnam County brothers in 2020 begins in two weeks, and he could face the death penalty. Mark Wilson Jr. was found guilty Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 12-year-old Robert Baker...
WCJB
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch fleeing suspect with K9
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man tried to outmaneuver them in a car chase and later tried to outrun a K9. On Sunday, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in Ocklawaha because the rear lights were out. The driver, Joshua Hyder, tried...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s Office raises awareness on 32 year old cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with information about a cold case homicide from 32 years ago. On October 14th 1990, deputies found the body of Betty Covington in the woods near Brooker off Northwest 218th Avenue. Several weeks before that...
Florida Mom Jailed After Feeding 2-Year-Old Child Candy With “Fentanyl Dirty” Hands
A 2-year-old child was transported to the hospital Monday evening after the grandmother noticed the child becoming lethargic after receiving candy from Jessica Martinez. Martinez had left the property and when contacted by phone told the grandparents of the child that her “hands were dirty
WCJB
Interlachen woman arrested for giving toddler fentanyl candy
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A toddler was taken to the hospital in Putnam County after a woman gave candy to the child that she says was covered with fentanyl. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jessica Martinez, 39, on the charge of child neglect for giving a 2-year-old drugs.
JSO: Violent crimes unit on scene investigating multiple late night shootings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday, just after midnight, patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of W 45th St in reference to a person shot. Officers were unable to locate a victim when they arrived to the scene; but were soon...
Man shot to death in Moncrief area identified by MAAD DADS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville advocacy group has identified the man who died via shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon. MAAD DADS says Deon Jerido, 23, was the victim of the shooting. A suspect has not yet been identified by police. "Please speak up for the Jerido family,"...
WCJB
A family’s vehicle was struck with gunfire during a shooting altercation
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - On Sunday night, Alachua city police officers responded to reports of shots fired. Those bullets landed on a vehicle with a mother and her children. Ruby Webb said she was driving after running errands with her children, and got caught in the middle of gunfire, just blocks away from her home.
News4Jax.com
Men in masks, license plate check sparked pursuit of stolen white pickup along Roosevelt Boulevard, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators on Friday revealed new information in what led to Thursday’s pursuit of a white pickup truck along Roosevelt Boulevard that resulted in two cruisers and a civilian’s SUV being damaged. Police said neither officer was transported for treatment of injuries. One of two...
wuft.org
Police K9 that mauled man’s eye quietly placed back on active duty
The Gainesville police K9 that mauled a man who fled a traffic stop and was the subject of warnings that he was prone to bite even fellow police officers has been quietly returned to duty, authorities said. The K9, named Ranger, had been temporarily removed from duty after community uproar...
One person shot in calf in Oceanway area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported person shot at 12215 West Sago Ave. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sage Ave. in reference to a dispute. Upon arrival, Officers located a man in his...
JSO: Early morning shooting leaves one dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that Saturday morning, JSO received multiple 911 calls of gunshots in the 1300 block of Delmar Street. Upon arrival, patrol officers located an adult male inside of a vehicle suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. >>>...
Loved ones hold candlelight vigil to remember 18-year-old woman killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friends and family members gathered to remember an 18-year-old woman found dead in September. STORY: Lemon Bar, Seahorse Oceanfront Inn to be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s investment group. A candlelight vigil was held by the anti-violence group MAD DADS at Ringhaver Park in...
WCJB
School bus, two other vehicles wreck on U.S. 301 in Marion County
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A three-vehicle crash, including a school bus in Marion County on Friday morning, left as many as six people injured. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an SUV was headed north on U.S. Highway 301 south of Citra near Northeast 155th Street Road. A car was stopped behind a bus in the northbound lanes of the highway.
News4Jax.com
Family IDs man found fatally shot on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man who was found fatally shot in a Jacksonville neighborhood shared a photo Friday of their loved one. They identified him as Deon Jerido, 23. Officers responded to Doeboy Street on Wednesday afternoon after a call about someone found lying on a...
