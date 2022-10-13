ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum price undervalued since The Merge: report

Nearly half of 55 fintech and crypto experts believe Ethereum has been underpriced since the network became a proof-of-stake blockchain through “The Merge” upgrade last month, according to a recent report from financial service firm Finder. Fast facts. While 46% of the surveyed panelists said Ether should be...
Bitcoin fans pitch Satoshi Nakamoto for Nobel Prize in Economics

Bitcoin advocates have once again launched their annual campaign to have Satoshi Nakamoto — the pseudonymous creator/s of Bitcoin — named as the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. Fast facts. On Oct. 10, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize to Ben Bernanke,...
Crypto.com to invest US$145 mln in France as base for European operations

Crypto.com said on Wednesday that the exchange will invest €150 million (US$145.5 million) in France to set up a European headquarters in Paris and expand operations in the region. Fast facts. The Singapore-based exchange said it will focus on compliance, business development and product with local hires. Crypto.com received...
Fintech Cooling Ahead?

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 14, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. We’ll be looking at Finch Capital’s report on the state of European fintech, which warns over the potential for a period of cooling and consolidation ahead. There might also be light at...
Crypto hackers on track for bonanza year as theft surges, Chainalysis says

October is the “biggest month in the biggest year ever” for cryptocurrency hackers, with US$718 million stolen from decentralized finance sites across 11 different hacks, according to Chainalysis, a U.S.-based company that tracks such data. At this rate, 2022 will surpass 2021 as the biggest year for hacking...
India police launches blockchain-based complaint portal on Polygon

The Indian police unit in Firozabad city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has launched an online complaint portal powered by Ethereum scaler Polygon. The pilot portal, policecomplaintonblockchain.in, leverages blockchain technology’s immutability, which means complaints cannot be tampered with or deleted by either the police department or the complainant.
