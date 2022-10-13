Read full article on original website
forkast.news
Ethereum price undervalued since The Merge: report
Nearly half of 55 fintech and crypto experts believe Ethereum has been underpriced since the network became a proof-of-stake blockchain through “The Merge” upgrade last month, according to a recent report from financial service firm Finder. Fast facts. While 46% of the surveyed panelists said Ether should be...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin holds $19,000 (just); Cardano, XRP lead losses among top 10 crypto
Bitcoin dipped but just held the US$19,000 support line in Thursday evening trading in Asia. Excluding stablecoins, all other cryptocurrencies on the top 10 list by market capitalization fell. Cardano led the declines. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 0.52% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,010 at 4 p.m....
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise along with all top 10 crypto as inflation sell-off turns bullish
Bitcoin rose in Friday evening trading in Asia to jump past its US$19,000 support line, with Ether and all other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization gaining, led by XRP. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 3.33% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$19,647 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong,...
forkast.news
Bitcoin fans pitch Satoshi Nakamoto for Nobel Prize in Economics
Bitcoin advocates have once again launched their annual campaign to have Satoshi Nakamoto — the pseudonymous creator/s of Bitcoin — named as the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. Fast facts. On Oct. 10, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the prize to Ben Bernanke,...
forkast.news
Crypto.com to invest US$145 mln in France as base for European operations
Crypto.com said on Wednesday that the exchange will invest €150 million (US$145.5 million) in France to set up a European headquarters in Paris and expand operations in the region. Fast facts. The Singapore-based exchange said it will focus on compliance, business development and product with local hires. Crypto.com received...
forkast.news
Fintech Cooling Ahead?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 14, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. We’ll be looking at Finch Capital’s report on the state of European fintech, which warns over the potential for a period of cooling and consolidation ahead. There might also be light at...
forkast.news
The evidence is in: Chinese courts use judicial blockchain platform to store data
China’s judicial blockchain platform has stored more than 2.6 billion pieces of evidence, a Supreme People’s Court spokesman said at a press conference on Thursday, according to a report by the local media Legal Daily. Fast facts. The amount of evidence stored on the judicial blockchain platform has...
forkast.news
Crypto hackers on track for bonanza year as theft surges, Chainalysis says
October is the “biggest month in the biggest year ever” for cryptocurrency hackers, with US$718 million stolen from decentralized finance sites across 11 different hacks, according to Chainalysis, a U.S.-based company that tracks such data. At this rate, 2022 will surpass 2021 as the biggest year for hacking...
forkast.news
India police launches blockchain-based complaint portal on Polygon
The Indian police unit in Firozabad city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has launched an online complaint portal powered by Ethereum scaler Polygon. The pilot portal, policecomplaintonblockchain.in, leverages blockchain technology’s immutability, which means complaints cannot be tampered with or deleted by either the police department or the complainant.
