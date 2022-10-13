ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Comments / 0

Related
d9and10sports.com

PSAC Football Roundup: Brockway Grad Esposito Delivers Game-Winning FG in Clarion Win

ERIE, Pa. – Brockway alum Jarrett Esposito hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, giving the Golden Eagle football team a 23-21 road victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday night. Clarion (3-4, 2-2 PSAC West) complemented a persistent defensive effort with an opportunistic offense, winning late thanks to key stops.
CLARION, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dubois, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Port Allegany, PA
Grove City, PA
Sports
City
Meadville, PA
City
Mercer, PA
City
West Middlesex, PA
City
Greenville, PA
City
Grove City, PA
Port Allegany, PA
Sports
Hickory, PA
Sports
Saint Marys, PA
Sports
City
Hickory, PA
City
Bradford, PA
City
Saint Marys, PA
d9and10sports.com

Redbank Valley Shorthanded in Loss at Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Redbank Valley played without several key players including quarterback Cam Wagner and wide receiver/defensive back Ashton Kahle in its 8-7 loss at Port Allegany Friday. (Game story to be posted soon) Prior to the game, the YDL Sports Network learned that a number of Bulldog...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Battle to the Gators: Port Allegany Tops Redbank Valley

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Peyton Stiles’ 6-yard touchdown run followed by Drew Evens’ 2-point conversion run with 3:02 to play lifted Port Allegany to an 8-7 win over shorthanded Redbank Valley in a clash of top District 9 Class 1A teams at Port Allegany. “It was a...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Sheffield’s Steffan Voted Volleyball Performance of the Week for Oct. 3-6

WARREN, Pa. – Sheffield’s Kadence Steffan was voted the Volleyball Performance of the Week of Oct. 3-6. Steffan garnered 46% of the votes (10,729) to outpace second-place finisher Tori Newton of Elk County Catholic, who had 36% of the votes (8,397). Meadville’s Emma Parks was third with 1,902 votes or 8%.
SHEFFIELD, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Shaw
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Redbank Valley at Port Allegany

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Watch live as Redbank Valley takes on Port Allegany in a District 9 Class 1A football showdown. Chris Rossetti and Sean Lathrop have the call from Port Allegany. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels. <iframe...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Titusville at Warren

WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Titusville travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 matchup. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
WARREN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#Hornets#Gc#Cathedral Prep#Rockets
d9and10sports.com

Week 8 D9 football: Bulldogs at Gators in Class 1A showdown

With two weeks left in the regular season, the two unbeaten District 9 football teams head on the road Friday night. Unbeaten Redbank Valley’s trip to one-loss Port Allegany is a rematch of a first-round playoff game in Class 1A last year while it’s also a potential championship preview on what looks to be the top two seeds in this year’s bracket. It’s also the likely winner-take-all scenario for the Region 2 title.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
PennLive.com

Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania

For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Mount Pleasant of Edinboro Completes New Beginner Ski & Snowboard Area

Mount Pleasant announced the completion of a brand new beginner ski and snowboard area, complete with a 120-foot-long conveyor lift. The lift will supplement the existing beginner area which will allow Mount Pleasant to double the terrain and uphill capacity for beginners. Mount Pleasant said the new addition of the...
EDINBORO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police. 
MEADVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy