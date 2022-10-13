Read full article on original website
PAC Football Roundup: Harbor Creek Grad Whitman Snags TD in Saint Vincent Victory; Parrish Helps Grove City to Win
LATROBE, Pa. – Saint Vincent used a balanced offense and opportunistic defense to earn a 41-25 victory over Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Geneva College at Chuck Noll Field. Harbor Creek graduate Ryan Whitman had a 14-yard touchdown reception in the win. The Bearcats (2-4, 2-2 PAC) amassed a...
Week 8 D10 FB Recaps: Grove City Powers Past Sharpsville; Big Second Half Lifts Prep; OC’s Knox Over 400 Again in Win
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. – Hunter Hohman accounted for five total touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) as Grove City beat Sharpsville 38-22. Port Allegany Wins Battle with Redbank • D9 Recaps. Hohman threw for 235 yards and ran for 56. He connected on scoring strikes of 50 and 11 yards...
PSAC Football Roundup: Brockway Grad Esposito Delivers Game-Winning FG in Clarion Win
ERIE, Pa. – Brockway alum Jarrett Esposito hit a game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired in regulation, giving the Golden Eagle football team a 23-21 road victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday night. Clarion (3-4, 2-2 PSAC West) complemented a persistent defensive effort with an opportunistic offense, winning late thanks to key stops.
Oct. 13, 2022 Soccer: Slippery Rock Girls Win in OT; Warren, Clearfield, Clarion Among Shutout Winners
HERMITAGE, Pa. – Emma Hays scored the game-winner in overtime as Slippery Rock edged Hickory, 2-1. Hannah Plunkard also scored for Slippery Rock. Izzy Hochstetler had Hickory’s goal. WARREN 3, ERIE 0. ERIE – A trio of second-half goals propelled Warren to a 3-0 win at Erie on...
Oct. 13, 2022 VB Recaps: Pfaff Paces DuBois Over Clarion; Conneaut Beats Warren; Sherry Gets 1,000th Kill for Jburg
CLARION, Pa. – Jess Pfaff had 18 kills to lead DuBois to a 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-15, 27-25) win at Clarion. Kendra Cowan added 11 kills and two blocks for the Lady Beavers, who rallied from deficits of 23-19 and 24-21 in the fourth set to secure the victory.
Redbank Valley Shorthanded in Loss at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Redbank Valley played without several key players including quarterback Cam Wagner and wide receiver/defensive back Ashton Kahle in its 8-7 loss at Port Allegany Friday. (Game story to be posted soon) Prior to the game, the YDL Sports Network learned that a number of Bulldog...
Battle to the Gators: Port Allegany Tops Redbank Valley
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Peyton Stiles’ 6-yard touchdown run followed by Drew Evens’ 2-point conversion run with 3:02 to play lifted Port Allegany to an 8-7 win over shorthanded Redbank Valley in a clash of top District 9 Class 1A teams at Port Allegany. “It was a...
Sheffield’s Steffan Voted Volleyball Performance of the Week for Oct. 3-6
WARREN, Pa. – Sheffield’s Kadence Steffan was voted the Volleyball Performance of the Week of Oct. 3-6. Steffan garnered 46% of the votes (10,729) to outpace second-place finisher Tori Newton of Elk County Catholic, who had 36% of the votes (8,397). Meadville’s Emma Parks was third with 1,902 votes or 8%.
Watch Live: Redbank Valley at Port Allegany
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Watch live as Redbank Valley takes on Port Allegany in a District 9 Class 1A football showdown. Chris Rossetti and Sean Lathrop have the call from Port Allegany. The game can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels. <iframe...
Watch Live: Titusville at Warren
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Titusville travels to Warren for a District 10, Region 4 matchup. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call from War Memorial Field in Warren. The game can be watched above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s social media channels.
Former Hempfield grocery store set to become entertainment venue
Brothers Bobby and Chris Hogue are in the middle of designing a new entertainment venue at a former Hempfield grocery store, but they already know there’s nothing quite like it in the region. 814 Lanes & Games is set to open next year at the former Shop ’n Save...
Sommeliers give top prize to Westmoreland County winery with roots that extend to central Pa.
The decision years ago by the Pa. Winery Association (PWA) to participate in the Farm Show helped elevate recognition of the industry among residents across the state. That included the public announcement of the winners of the Farm Show competition. The addition of the Sommelier Judgment in 2017 had a...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Keystone vs. C-L Boys Soccer; DuBois, Clarion Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of games Thursday including the Keystone vs. Clarion-Limestone boys’ soccer match from Clarion High School and the DuBois at Clarion volleyball match. Both games will be available on D9and10Sports.com and the YDL Sports Network social media...
Week 8 D9 football: Bulldogs at Gators in Class 1A showdown
With two weeks left in the regular season, the two unbeaten District 9 football teams head on the road Friday night. Unbeaten Redbank Valley’s trip to one-loss Port Allegany is a rematch of a first-round playoff game in Class 1A last year while it’s also a potential championship preview on what looks to be the top two seeds in this year’s bracket. It’s also the likely winner-take-all scenario for the Region 2 title.
PHOTOS: Wolverines Defeated By Tigers, Brooke Roth Crowned Homecoming Queen
Sophomore Elijah Palmer-McCaine rushed for another 115 yards and two touchdowns for the host Wolverines, but it was not enough to overcome a Tigers aerial attack as Ellwood City was defeated 42-13 Friday night at Helling Stadium in a WPIAL Class 2A Midwestern Conference game. Senior Brooke Roth was crowned...
Western Pa. high school football game had the craziest ending you will ever see. Check it out here
Don’t be surprised if the end of Friday night’s Pittsburgh Central Catholic-Penn Hills game goes national. Like as soon as Saturday. And that is because it might just be the wildest ending to a high school football game most fans will see in their lifetime. Central Catholic wound...
Fall Foliage at peak or getting close: weekly fall foliage report for Pennsylvania
For those who enjoy an annual fall-foliage drive into and through the northern reaches of Pennsylvania, the upcoming weekend and next week may be the best period of 2022. Autumn colors are at their peak throughout counties north of the Appalachian Mountains, except for McKean, Potter, Susquehanna and Wayne counties, where the leaves have moved past peak, according to the Pennsylvania Weekly Fall Foliage Report” for October 13-19 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Pennsylvania high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022
Get the latest PA high school football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Mount Pleasant of Edinboro Completes New Beginner Ski & Snowboard Area
Mount Pleasant announced the completion of a brand new beginner ski and snowboard area, complete with a 120-foot-long conveyor lift. The lift will supplement the existing beginner area which will allow Mount Pleasant to double the terrain and uphill capacity for beginners. Mount Pleasant said the new addition of the...
Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police.
