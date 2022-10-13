ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man who walked away from hospital in downtown Louisville found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man who walked away from Norton Heealthcare's hospital in downtown Louisville was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that Billy Glass, 48, walked away from the hospital on Chestnut Street on Friday. He has a mental illness and hasn't spoke to family since then, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
HENRY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Weekend closure on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled for Nov. 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 over the Sherman Minton Bridge will close the night of Nov. 11 and reopen more than two days later. In a news release Friday, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said crews will perform "demolition activities" on the lower deck of the bridge.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for Shively double shooting that left 1 dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in connection with the double shooting in Shively that left one man dead and another hospitalized. According to court documents, 24-year-old Anthony Taylor Jr. was arrested Wednesday on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree assault. His arrest was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Restorations completed for Tyler Park athletic courts after community-funded effort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a community-led fundraising effort, restorations to athletic courts at Tyler Park were recently completed in October. The new sports courts feature a half-court basketball area, two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. The restoration project replaces the park's four original courts that were in disrepair with large cracks and graffiti.
LOUISVILLE, KY

