wdrb.com
Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
wdrb.com
Man who walked away from hospital in downtown Louisville found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man who walked away from Norton Heealthcare's hospital in downtown Louisville was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that Billy Glass, 48, walked away from the hospital on Chestnut Street on Friday. He has a mental illness and hasn't spoke to family since then, according to police.
wdrb.com
Pedestrian hit and killed on Preston Highway early Saturday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a driver hit a man on Preston Highway around 1 a.m. on Saturday. LMPD's spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police were called to the 3300 block of Preston Highway. That's not far from Audubon Parkway. Smiley said preliminary reports show a man was "in the...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Bellwether Hotel expanding to historic building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hotel in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is expanding to a nearby space. The hotel shared on social media that they are expanding to a nearby historic building on Bardstown Road, and demolition work has already begun. The hotel, which currently has 20 rooms and no front...
wdrb.com
Freightliner tanker crash leaves 1 man dead in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County. KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday. Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he...
wdrb.com
Weekend closure on Sherman Minton Bridge scheduled for Nov. 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 over the Sherman Minton Bridge will close the night of Nov. 11 and reopen more than two days later. In a news release Friday, officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal project said crews will perform "demolition activities" on the lower deck of the bridge.
wdrb.com
Louisville police charge several with murder this week as homicide rate remains below record 2021 level
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police made several arrests this week in connection to homicides across the city. Four people were arrested for murders so far this month: two of them from cases in February, another from August and a fourth from September:. Paul Wade, 31, faced a judge...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for Shively double shooting that left 1 dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in connection with the double shooting in Shively that left one man dead and another hospitalized. According to court documents, 24-year-old Anthony Taylor Jr. was arrested Wednesday on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree assault. His arrest was...
wdrb.com
New proposed ordinance would encourage city to work with second chance Louisville businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new city proposal sets a goal for Metro Government to work with companies who hire people with prior felony convictions. The ordinance's sponsor says this is an effort to stop the cycle of incarceration and give people coming out of lookup a real chance at reform.
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing girlfriend in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in southern Indiana. Thomas Smith was sentenced in Clark County court on Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. Prosecutors say Smith shot and killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in...
wdrb.com
Waverly Hills Historical Society reaches agreement with former owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Waverly Hills Historical Society has reached an agreement with the former owner of the sanatorium. In a statement, the historical society and Charlie Mattingly all parties share a love for the preservation of Waverly Hills, and they agreed that a collaboration is the best course of action.
wdrb.com
Restorations completed for Tyler Park athletic courts after community-funded effort
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a community-led fundraising effort, restorations to athletic courts at Tyler Park were recently completed in October. The new sports courts feature a half-court basketball area, two pickleball courts and two tennis courts. The restoration project replaces the park's four original courts that were in disrepair with large cracks and graffiti.
wdrb.com
'Change the narrative' | Billboards popping up in Louisville aimed at empowering young Black girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization is working to make an impact on young girls of color in Louisville with Black girl magic popping up on billboards across the city. The words "We Are Everything" with the faces of 10 Black girls on a billboard in downtown Louisville are meant to empower them and show them they're beautiful.
wdrb.com
Police searching for endangered, missing woman last seen Monday in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered woman who may be in need of medical attention. LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" for Miriam Hope, 42, Thursday afternoon. Hope was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the 3900 block of...
wdrb.com
Louisville football players visit Center for Women and Families for service project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Center for Women and Families had some special guests on Saturday. University of Louisville football players stopped by the nonprofit to serve meals and speak with those in the shelter's emergency unit. The service project was intended to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Linebacker Yasir...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after 26-year-old found shot to death in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday night in Jeffersontown. According Detective Mike Lauder of the Jeffersontown Police Department, officers were sent to the 3000 block of Tree Lane, off Old Six Mile Lane, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
'Walk Through My Pain' held for families remembering loved ones lost to violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of Louisville murder victims gathered on Saturday to share their grief. The stories all had a commonality, the loss of a loved one due to violence. "We all have the same story, we're just going through the same grief," Kenneth Forbes Sr. said. Nicole...
wdrb.com
Grassroots campaign working to prevent overdoses in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Lives are lost every month to opioid overdose deaths. According to Hoosier Action, nine people died every month in Clark and Floyd Counties combined in 2021. "We need help. We need help to end this," Tony Hostetler, with Hoosier Action, said. Hoosier Action and harm...
