WDEF
Two Festivals Bring Many to Coolidge Park Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Two festivals dominated the northshore at Coolidge Park Saturday. One festival was called Vegfest. It celebrated the vegans in our community and helped raise awareness about a plant based diet. The executive director of Triangle Vegfest Expos, the organization running vegfest, said that, “A lot of people...
leeuniversity.edu
Lee to Host “The Exiles Experience” Conference
Lee University will host “The Exiles Experience,” a conference for college students and young adults on Oct. 28-29 in Pangle Hall. The weekend-long event will include evening worship, guest speakers, discussion panels, and a baptism commissioning service. This conference is co-sponsored by Church of God World Missions, and...
theutcecho.com
Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost
On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
leeuniversity.edu
McNair-Ledford Program Hosts Symposium, Winners Announced
The Lee University McNair-Ledford Program recently hosted an undergraduate research symposium, bringing students from 20 different majors together to present. “Every year, students from various disciplines invest valuable time and energy pursuing their academic interests alongside dedicated faculty mentors, and the Lee family and community members have the privilege to witness the culmination of their hard work,” says Dr. Kevin Ung, director of McNair Scholars Program and the Office of Undergraduate Research and Scholarship.
chattanoogapulse.com
Commemoration Of The 159th Anniversary Of The Battles For Chattanooga Set For November 19-25
Join the staff and volunteers of Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battles for Chattanooga with a series special programs taking place in and around the city from November 19-25, 2022. Months of fighting culminated with a series of battles throughout the Chattanooga...
theutcecho.com
The Passing of Dr. David Sachsman
Thursday, October 6, 2022, Jerold Hale shared the devastating news of the passing of Dr. David Sachsman to the University. Sachsman joined the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1991, and for the past 30 years has been a very well respected member of the Communication Department. Dr. Felicia McGhee,...
wutc.org
Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians
How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
WTVC
Red-Eyed Rooster at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sunday Fun Day is happening at Chattanooga Market this weekend! Joe and Andi Hill of Red-Eyed Rooster join to talk about their delicious beverages.
Explore an Underground Lake & Enjoy a Frozen Treat on this Tennessee Roadtrip
Living in North Alabama has great advantages for traveling, with exciting, easy to reach day-trips. Our family loves exploring off-the-beaten path attractions. Sweetwater and Athens are two such destinations in Tennessee, that aren’t far apart and are sure to make a memorable Tennessee Roadtrip for families of any age.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
matadornetwork.com
10 Chattanooga Airbnbs Near Downtown, the Riverfront, and in the Hills
The charming city of Chattanooga is a hub for outdoor and urban adventure. Nestled along the Tennessee River and in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city gives the best of both country and city vibes. Get a head start on your Chattanooga getaway with one of these Airbnb rentals.
PLANetizen
Chattanooga Plans to Convert Hotel to Supportive Housing
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is urging his city to support a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project slated for a local hotel, reports David Floyd in the Times Free Press. The property would be purchased with $2.79 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and requires rezoning to make way for converting it into housing.
mcnewstn.com
Warriors endure a home loss against Polk County
Jasper, Tenn. – A 4-3 Polk County Wildcats paid a visit to region rival Marion County Warriors Friday night, who also stood 4-3 on the season. More notably, the Warriors stood at a 2-1 regional play record to Polk County’s 1-2 regional record. So both teams wanted to come out with a victory. However, evidence would say that Polk County wanted it more as they defeated the Warriors 21-13. The Wildcat defensive line could easily be liable for the win as they stifled Marion’s stable of able runners throughout the game. However, the Warriors struggled to keep Wildcat Damien McWilliams from running effectively, which didn’t help the Warriors’ cause.
66-Year-Old Greg Passmore Died In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Cleveland on Thursday evening. The officials stated that a motorcycle and Jeep Wrangler were involved in the motor-vehicle collision.
crossvillenews1st.com
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND COUNTY SEES INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES
Cumberland County’s COVID-19 cases increased by 45 in a week’s time for a total of 18,432 on Saturday, October 8, 2022. (The total reflects all positive cases since pandemic reporting began.) Deaths remained at 338 on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Statewide, 84 more people died over a 7-day...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
WDEF
Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police Officers injured in crash on I-24 West
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Thursday, Oct. 13 5:00 a.m.) Chattanooga Police confirm two officers were hurt when an SUV tried to drive around a crash scene. Officers were on I-24 West near the 178 mile marker. Police were working at the scene of an accident involving a semi truck,...
