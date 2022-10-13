amazing how all the people jump immediately to blaming the truck drivers for the problems on the highways whenever there's issues with the weather. at the same moment they all want to blame the truckers because they are professionals and they should know better but in the same breath they claim the truck drivers don't know what they're doing and that's why we have the problems.. all the people in government and all you civilians on the road that have no idea about driving a truck need to just shut up. if you heart back not very far into the past you will notice that you did not see these stories about massive pileups and issues with trucks jamming the highways in bad weather. all these problems are caused by people in cars that do not know how to drive and refuse to accept that they have the responsibility to stay off the highway in bad weather.
they won't do anything. It's Schuylkill county. Evidently we don't pay taxes here. Worst roads in Pa. Can't wait till more warehouses open. Try getting up mountain after Ravine exit on 81 with all the trucks now. It's only going to get worse.
Comments / 6