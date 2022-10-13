ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

McNair-Ledford Program Hosts Symposium, Winners Announced

The Lee University McNair-Ledford Program recently hosted an undergraduate research symposium, bringing students from 20 different majors together to present. “Every year, students from various disciplines invest valuable time and energy pursuing their academic interests alongside dedicated faculty mentors, and the Lee family and community members have the privilege to witness the culmination of their hard work,” says Dr. Kevin Ung, director of McNair Scholars Program and the Office of Undergraduate Research and Scholarship.
CLEVELAND, TN
Lee to Host “The Exiles Experience” Conference

Lee University will host “The Exiles Experience,” a conference for college students and young adults on Oct. 28-29 in Pangle Hall. The weekend-long event will include evening worship, guest speakers, discussion panels, and a baptism commissioning service. This conference is co-sponsored by Church of God World Missions, and...
CLEVELAND, TN
The Passing of Dr. David Sachsman

Thursday, October 6, 2022, Jerold Hale shared the devastating news of the passing of Dr. David Sachsman to the University. Sachsman joined the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 1991, and for the past 30 years has been a very well respected member of the Communication Department. Dr. Felicia McGhee,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga Motor Car Festival livestream

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is being livestreamed this year thanks to the Torque Media Group. Festival activities including the Concours d’Elegance, Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga, The Pace GP at The Bend, Gathering of the Greats-Ferrari Edition, Mecum Auction. Stream times:. Saturday, Oct. 15: 9:00am-5pm ET. Sunday, Oct. 16: 1:00-3:30pm.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Shop, Play, Celebrate At The South Chattanooga Fall Festival & Holiday Market

Before you trick-or-treat, roast a turkey or deck the halls, start your seasonal celebration and shopping at the South Chattanooga Fall Festival and Holiday Market, Saturday, October 29. This family-oriented festival and market is hosted by the Bethlehem Community Center, South Chattanooga Community Association, and the Net Resource Foundation. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Family, Friends and Community Remember a Queen Lost

On Sunday, October 9, loved ones and members of Chattanooga’s LGBTQ community came together at Riverfront Parkway to hold a vigil in rememberance of the late Fannie Mae Charles. Just a week prior, Charles had performed at that very spot for the Chattanooga Pride Festival where she serenaded countless...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Haunted Hilltop

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Striving to bring you the best-haunted attraction in the South! The Haunted Hilltop offers more than all the others combined, you will find at The Haunted Hilltop, a huge haunted house, a dark maze, the longest vortex tunnel in the SOUTH!, Plus a Long haunted hayride through the woods, a corn field, a Very nice concession stand, a bonfire, restrooms, a large screen TV outside playing your favorite scary movie and a Halloween gift shop!!
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga runs over VMI 41-13

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Hutchinson threw for two touchdowns, Ailym Ford and Gino Appleberry each ran for more than 100 yards and Chattanooga rolled to a 41-13 win over VMI. Appleberry had two touchdowns to go with his 109 yards, the first and last as Chattanooga took a 31-10 halftime lead. Ford, who finished with 172 yards, had a 62-yard scoring burst and Hutchinson connected with Javin Whatley for a 72-yard score before the half. Jahleel Porter had a 98-yard kickoff return for VMI that tied the game at 7.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Origins Of The Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians

How did the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians form in North Carolina, after the U.S. Military forcibly removed thousands of Cherokee from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi River in the 1800’s - what was known as “The Trail of Tears”?. Anita Finger-Smith is a researcher...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?

There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 18

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 18. Municipal Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keyton Allen – Revoked DL/Alias Cap, Insurance, Speeding. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Kevin Baliff –...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Chattanooga Plans to Convert Hotel to Supportive Housing

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly is urging his city to support a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project slated for a local hotel, reports David Floyd in the Times Free Press. The property would be purchased with $2.79 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and requires rezoning to make way for converting it into housing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

