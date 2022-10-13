ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

One person killed in crash near 24th Street and Baseline Road

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 6 days ago
Phoenix police say a man was killed in a crash near 24th Street and Baseline Road Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just after 5 p.m.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials say the man, later identified as 58-year-old George Ybarra, died at the scene.

A woman was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police.

Baseline Road was closed in both directions as police investigated, but has since reopened.

Officials say Ybarra was going west on Baseline and crashed in the rear of the woman's vehicle that was stopped in traffic.

Police don't suspect impairment by the woman.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC15 for updates.

