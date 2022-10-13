Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Lower Amid Inflation Fears; US Treasury Yields Jump
Stocks edged modestly higher Wednesday, with stocks looking to extend their two-day rally in the face of another set of disappointing U.K. inflation data that clipped investor sentiment and pushed the dollar deeper into the green against its global peers. Britain's September inflation rate jumped to a fresh 40-year high...
Investing legend Mark Mobius sees interest rates climbing to 9% as the Fed battles against scorching inflation
Interest rates could hit 9% as part of the Federal Reserve's efforts to bring down inflation, Mark Mobius told Bloomberg TV. if inflation is 8%, "the playbook says you've got to raise rates higher than inflation," he said. Investors are pricing in expectations for the fed funds rate to reach...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields hit more than 14-year high on aggressive Fed view
A selloff in U.S. government bonds resumed on Wednesday, pushing the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since mid-2008, as investors largely shrugged off a weak housing report and expected the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in tightening rates. NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A selloff in...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yield climbs to new 14-year peak as Fed to keep hiking rates for some time
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields continued surging on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year peaks as U.S. economic data showing persistent labor tightness reinforced investor bets that the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose to as much as...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Republicans hammer Biden for failed prediction that inflation had peaked last December
President Biden found himself on the receiving end of Republican fire over his failed prediction last December that the high inflation facing Americans had peaked.
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
How responsible is Biden for high inflation?
With the midterm elections two weeks away, polls show that inflation looms as the top issue on voters’ minds. Indeed, it is the biggest obstacle Democrats face to retaining control of both houses of Congress. President Biden has tried to deflect this by citing the Inflation Reduction Act of...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar sinks vs yen, BOJ intervention suspected ahead of weekend
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar tumbled against the yen on Friday, logging its biggest daily drop against the Japanese currency in more than two months as traders and strategists said Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their battered currency. The...
The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says
The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
US stocks finish lower as Fed official's dour inflation outlook pushes key bond yields to fresh 14-year highs
US stocks fell Thursday, stretching their losses into a second consecutive session. A "disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation" will keep the Fed raising interest rates, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. IBM and AT&T rose after their earnings reports while Tesla shares dropped. US stocks fell Thursday, stung...
US News and World Report
America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
Stocks likely bottomed this month following the September inflation report as investors scramble to exit the bear market, analyst says
Stocks likely reached a bottom on the day of the S&P 500's big swing sparked by the September inflation report, said Carson Group. "The action last Thursday had some of the hallmarks of a capitulation low," chief market strategist Ryan Detrick said. The S&P 500 has been recovering after hitting...
Global shares mostly fall as investors watch for inflation
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Friday in muted trading, as investors kept an eye on inflation and awaited the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China. France's CAC dipped 1.6% in early trading to 5,988.78. Germany's DAX lost 1.4% to 12,584.52. Britain's FTSE...
Biden says prices “too high” as inflation rises before midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Fed will drive the economy into a depression if they wait for core inflation to fall back to 2%
Not even September's stubbornly high CPI report could change Jeremy Siegel's view that the Fed needs to stop hiking interest rates. Siegel told CNBC on Thursday that the Fed's focus on lagging indicators is setting the economy up for disaster. "If the Fed waits for the core to get down...
US News and World Report
Exxon Shares Surge to Record High on Strong Earnings Outlook
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling...
BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Bearish Bets on Asian FX Stay Firm on Towering Dollar, Slowdown Fears: Reuters Poll
(Reuters) - Bearish bets on Asian currencies stayed firm due to the unrelenting strength of the U.S. dollar, as ultra-hawkish posturing by most central banks globally, led by the Federal Reserve, stoked fears of a recession, a Reuters poll showed. Sentiment was also hurt by the yuan weakening further through...
