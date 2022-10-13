ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields hit more than 14-year high on aggressive Fed view

A selloff in U.S. government bonds resumed on Wednesday, pushing the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since mid-2008, as investors largely shrugged off a weak housing report and expected the Federal Reserve to remain aggressive in tightening rates. NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A selloff in...
US News and World Report

China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
The Hill

How responsible is Biden for high inflation?

With the midterm elections two weeks away, polls show that inflation looms as the top issue on voters’ minds. Indeed, it is the biggest obstacle Democrats face to retaining control of both houses of Congress. President Biden has tried to deflect this by citing the Inflation Reduction Act of...
NASDAQ

FOREX-Dollar sinks vs yen, BOJ intervention suspected ahead of weekend

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar tumbled against the yen on Friday, logging its biggest daily drop against the Japanese currency in more than two months as traders and strategists said Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their battered currency. The...
Markets Insider

The risks of a prolonged period of inflation and a global economic downturn are rising, and stocks could fall another 14% by mid-2023, S&P Global says

The risks of prolonged inflation and a global recession are growing, according to S&P Global in a note. S&P predicted stocks could plunge as much as 14.5% by mid-next year as inflation remains sticky. "Monetary tightening beyond current expectations could lead to a deeper-than expected recession." The risks of a...
US News and World Report

America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
960 The Ref

Global shares mostly fall as investors watch for inflation

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Friday in muted trading, as investors kept an eye on inflation and awaited the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China. France's CAC dipped 1.6% in early trading to 5,988.78. Germany's DAX lost 1.4% to 12,584.52. Britain's FTSE...
US News and World Report

Exxon Shares Surge to Record High on Strong Earnings Outlook

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp shares passed their all-time high on Friday as oil prices resumed their climb and analysts raised their long-term views of top U.S. oil producer's cash flow and earnings outlook. Exxon is leading a parade of record profits among oil majors this year after doubling...
Reuters

BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
US News and World Report

Bearish Bets on Asian FX Stay Firm on Towering Dollar, Slowdown Fears: Reuters Poll

(Reuters) - Bearish bets on Asian currencies stayed firm due to the unrelenting strength of the U.S. dollar, as ultra-hawkish posturing by most central banks globally, led by the Federal Reserve, stoked fears of a recession, a Reuters poll showed. Sentiment was also hurt by the yuan weakening further through...

