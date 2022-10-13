Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Amid scandal, LA City Council to meet Tuesday as pressure persists for Cedillo, de León to resign
LOS ANGELES - As pressure persists on L.A. City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo to resign because of the City Hall racism scandal, the council is scheduled to meet virtually Tuesday -- conducting business for the first time in a week after last week's meetings were disrupted by protesters.
foxla.com
LA City Councilmen de León, Cedillo removed from committee assignments: O'Farrell
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Council Acting President Mitch O'Farrell announced Monday he is removing Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León from their chairmanships and committee assignments. Per current city council rules, a council member must remain on one committee. O'Farrell says he hasn't spoken to de...
foxla.com
LAUSD workers protest alleged harassment by school district
LOS ANGELES - Workers with the Los Angeles Unified School District on Wednesday took to the picket lines to protest alleged harassment by the school district. According to SEIU Local 99, the union representing nearly 30,000 school workers at LAUSD, charges have been filed with the Public Employment Relations Board against LAUSD for "interfering in union organization activities."
foxla.com
LA County votes to supply libraries with Narcan
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to place the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, at county libraries and train librarians on how to administer it. "Narcan is easy to use, anyone can carry it, and it saves lives," Supervisor Janice Hahn,...
foxla.com
County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed...
foxla.com
Bass, Caruso make campaign pushes weeks before election
LOS ANGELES - In just three weeks, Los Angeles will elect a new mayor, and both candidates were out on the campaign trail Monday. Rep. Karen Bass appeared at a Mid-City event with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The two were joined by local elected officials for what the White House called a "conversation about protecting reproductive rights.
foxla.com
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
foxla.com
foxla.com
Low-income San Bernardino tenants searching for new homes after judge orders building closure
SAN BERNARINO, Calif. - San Bernardino residents are facing eviction as early as next week, as a city spokesperson said the owner never got the proper permits. Puddles of water, a broken elevator, cockroaches crawling in bathrooms, those are just some scenes from a building in San Bernardino, where the more than 100 tenants were told that they need to be out by next week.
foxla.com
Why you may have received a duplicate ballot in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - If you are a registered voter in Riverside County, you may be wondering why you received two ballots in your mailbox. It's because around 5,000 duplicate ballots were mistakenly mailed out to some voters in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester, the registrar's office confirms.
foxla.com
100,000 people applied for LA's Section 8 housing lottery on the first day: You can still apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery officially opened to the public just two days ago. Since then, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) tells FOX 11 more than 100,000 applications were received on the first day alone. That's a 24% increase from when the waitlist last opened five years ago.
foxla.com
'Top 50 rattiest cities': 2 California cities make the top 5 again
LOS ANGELES - Oh, rats!. Los Angeles is once again considered one of the "rattiest" cities in America. According to data from Orkin, the Los Angeles area ranked third in the country. Last year, it was ranked #2. Chicago ranked #1, then New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San...
foxla.com
San Bernardino teacher on leave after aggressive comments on video
Robert Bean, a teacher at Cajon High School in San Bernardino has been placed on leave after a video of him allegedly saying he wanted to "slam" a female student's face into the wall. Current and former students say this is the latest in a long line of incidents.
foxla.com
foxla.com
LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
foxla.com
foxla.com
Looming strike would halt Orange County bus service
Negotiations for the union representing Orange County bus maintenance workers and the county broke down Sunday. Barring a last-minute deal, bus service throughout the county will be suspended at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17.
foxla.com
Heat Advisory issued for parts of Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Fall is in full swing, but Wednesday brings heat across Southern California and a dose of summer-like temperatures. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a heat advisory goes into effect for parts of Orange County down to San Diego. Temperatures are expected to reach 96 in...
foxla.com
Calabasas pharmacist convicted of Medi-Cal fraud
CALABASAS, Calif - A pharmacist from Calabasas faces sentencing in February for her role in a health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two drug stores. Irina Sadovsky, 53, the former owner and pharmacist-in-charge of two Van Nuys pharmacies, was convicted Friday in downtown Los Angeles of conspiracy...
foxla.com
