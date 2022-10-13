ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LAUSD workers protest alleged harassment by school district

LOS ANGELES - Workers with the Los Angeles Unified School District on Wednesday took to the picket lines to protest alleged harassment by the school district. According to SEIU Local 99, the union representing nearly 30,000 school workers at LAUSD, charges have been filed with the Public Employment Relations Board against LAUSD for "interfering in union organization activities."
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County votes to supply libraries with Narcan

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to place the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, at county libraries and train librarians on how to administer it. "Narcan is easy to use, anyone can carry it, and it saves lives," Supervisor Janice Hahn,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

County exploring ways to keep homeless from sleeping on Metro

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday called on its Homeless Initiative staff to work with Metro to explore ways of coordinating outreach and service delivery to growing numbers of homeless people who seek shelter aboard trains and buses and at rail stations. The board backed...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Bass, Caruso make campaign pushes weeks before election

LOS ANGELES - In just three weeks, Los Angeles will elect a new mayor, and both candidates were out on the campaign trail Monday. Rep. Karen Bass appeared at a Mid-City event with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The two were joined by local elected officials for what the White House called a "conversation about protecting reproductive rights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove

LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Low-income San Bernardino tenants searching for new homes after judge orders building closure

SAN BERNARINO, Calif. - San Bernardino residents are facing eviction as early as next week, as a city spokesperson said the owner never got the proper permits. Puddles of water, a broken elevator, cockroaches crawling in bathrooms, those are just some scenes from a building in San Bernardino, where the more than 100 tenants were told that they need to be out by next week.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Why you may have received a duplicate ballot in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - If you are a registered voter in Riverside County, you may be wondering why you received two ballots in your mailbox. It's because around 5,000 duplicate ballots were mistakenly mailed out to some voters in the areas of Canyon Lake, Menifee, Murrieta, Wildomar, and Winchester, the registrar's office confirms.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

OC bus service to stop at midnight as strike looms

ORANGE, Calif. - Bus service throughout Orange County is expected to stop at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17, as negotiations between the union representing bus maintenance workers and the Orange County Transportation Authority fell through Sunday. Orange County bus drivers threatened to strike earlier this year, but that strike was...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LA's Section 8 housing lottery waitlist opens: How to apply

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles has officially opened its Section 8 Housing Waiting List Lottery. It's the first time in 5 years that applications are again being accepted for the program, which provides rental assistance to eligible individuals and families by paying a portion of their rent directly to private landlords.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

OC oil spill: Pipeline operator agrees to pay $50 million

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - The company that operates an underwater oil pipeline that gushed thousands of gallons of crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach last year has settled a class-action lawsuit for $50 million, according to court records obtained Tuesday. The court papers were filed at 10 p.m. Monday,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Looming strike would halt Orange County bus service

Negotiations for the union representing Orange County bus maintenance workers and the county broke down Sunday. Barring a last-minute deal, bus service throughout the county will be suspended at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17.
foxla.com

Heat Advisory issued for parts of Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Fall is in full swing, but Wednesday brings heat across Southern California and a dose of summer-like temperatures. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., a heat advisory goes into effect for parts of Orange County down to San Diego. Temperatures are expected to reach 96 in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Calabasas pharmacist convicted of Medi-Cal fraud

CALABASAS, Calif - A pharmacist from Calabasas faces sentencing in February for her role in a health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two drug stores. Irina Sadovsky, 53, the former owner and pharmacist-in-charge of two Van Nuys pharmacies, was convicted Friday in downtown Los Angeles of conspiracy...
CALABASAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy