SAN BERNARINO, Calif. - San Bernardino residents are facing eviction as early as next week, as a city spokesperson said the owner never got the proper permits. Puddles of water, a broken elevator, cockroaches crawling in bathrooms, those are just some scenes from a building in San Bernardino, where the more than 100 tenants were told that they need to be out by next week.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO