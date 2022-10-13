The Carmel girls soccer team advanced to their own regional championship game on Thursday, beating Brownsburg 3-0 in the semi-final at Murray Stadium. The Class 3A No. 4 Greyhounds scored their first goal in the game’s fourth minute. Olivia Joyce made a pass to Ava Cabellon, who went one-on-one with the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper and got the goal. Carmel added a second goal in the 22nd minute, when Cabellon sent a pass to Megan Hamm, who put the ball in the net.

