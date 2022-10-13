Read full article on original website
wfyi.org
New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team
A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
cbs4indy.com
High School Football: October 14
INDIANAPOLIS – Friday is the last night of the high school football regular season, one final tune-up before sectionals begin next week. A battle of unbeatens highlights the week nine schedule as top-ranked Brownsburg (8-0) visits Hamilton Southeastern (8-0) for the Hoosier Crossroads Conference title. The other top two...
WTHR
Dave Calabro gets pied in the face by Lebanon High School
"Kids these days!" Dave Calabro, moments after getting a pie to the face courtesy of Lebanon High School.
Cathedral comeback stuns Center Grove
By Phillip B. Wilson GREENWOOD — Center Grove was one yard away from seizing a seemingly insurmountable 23-point lead in the fourth quarter against a visiting Cathedral squad overcome by mistakes in the middle quarters. Somehow, the visiting Irish got a goal-line stop on the rush. But what ...
WTHR
Operation Football Week 9: Unbeatens aim to finish perfect regular seasons
INDIANAPOLIS — The Brownsburg Bulldogs (8-0) travel to Hamilton Southeastern (8-0) for a 7 p.m. kickoff that will decide the Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship and send the winner into the state tournament unbeaten and likely ranked No. 1 in the state. Heading into the game, that honor belongs to Brownsburg with HSE ranked No. 2. John Doran is covering the showdown.
WISH-TV
Previewing the high school football ‘Game of the Week’: Lawrence Central vs. Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Regular season high school football is winding down, but the action on the gridiron is as exciting as ever. The Friday night meeting between rivals Lawrence Central High School (4-4) and No. 7 Carmel High School (5-3) is WISH-TV’s high school football “Game of the Week.” The game will air live at 7 p.m. on WISH-TV’s sister station, MyINDY-TV 23.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 14, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 defensive back Travon West decommits from IU football
Indiana has had a third player decommit from its 2023 class. On Thursday, 3-star defensive back Travon West announced he has reopened his recruitment. “I want to start off by saying I thank everyone a part of the Indiana staff for believing and taking the chance on me,” West wrote. “After talks with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to decommit from Indiana University and reopen my recruitment.”
readthereporter.com
Carmel takes down Brownsburg, heads to championship
The Carmel girls soccer team advanced to their own regional championship game on Thursday, beating Brownsburg 3-0 in the semi-final at Murray Stadium. The Class 3A No. 4 Greyhounds scored their first goal in the game’s fourth minute. Olivia Joyce made a pass to Ava Cabellon, who went one-on-one with the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper and got the goal. Carmel added a second goal in the 22nd minute, when Cabellon sent a pass to Megan Hamm, who put the ball in the net.
Fox 59
‘This is unacceptable’: Muncie teens racially profiled at Rural King
MUNCIE, Ind. — “I just didn’t think it would happen to us,” explained Marquel Bond. He and his friend Jayleon Jones had multiple discussions with parents about how young Black men are sometimes treated differently and how to respond if it happened to them. Then, it...
Student charged with murder after Purdue roommate killed
Prosecutors allege that Sha stabbed Chheda several times in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda's body was discovered, according to the Journal & Courier in Lafayette, Indiana.
iustv.com
KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE
Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
WISH-TV
Anti-Semitic incident under investigation in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
Southside Times
Perseverance pays off for Greenwood teacher
Last week Andrice Tucker, an automotive technology teacher at Central Nine Career Center, was surprised with the presentation of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence – along with a $50,000 check. Central Nine’s high school skilled trades program will receive $35,000, and Tucker will receive $15,000. On what he thought was going to be a normal Tuesday, Andrice received an award he had been pursing for over two years.
3rd of 4 suspects in 2020 Brownsburg student's death sentenced
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — An Indianapolis man learned his sentence Thursday afternoon for his role in a Brownsburg student's murder in 2020. The latest sentence was handed down just days after the second of four suspects was sentenced. A judge sentenced Tyreontay Jackson to 143 years at the Indiana Department...
'This signifies 15 years of life': Indy girl shares importance of Quinceañera
WRTV is highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing you stories about Latino culture and history. We followed a local teen about to celebrate her Quinceañera.
Ten Point Coalition visits Anderson for public safety walk
ANDERSON, Ind. — Neighbors from Marion County trying to decrease gun violence gave a helping hand to community members in Anderson who are worried about the same thing. Members of Indy's Ten Point Coalition partnered up with Anderson clergy and community leaders for their first public safety walk Friday.
WISH-TV
Carmel police seek help to find teen who may have run away
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking help to find a missing girl who may have run away. Portia Craig, 17, was last seen Monday in Carmel, the Carmel Police Department said in a news release issued Friday. Portia was described as 5 feet 5 inches and about 100...
New tenant announced for site of former Taps and Dolls bar downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls. Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal. But a new...
Fox 59
Franklin infant intubated for 5 days with RSV, mother shares warning
INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah England’s family is all back home again after a scary stay in the hospital for her infant daughter Ophelia. ”I really thought, ‘Okay, maybe she’ll just need some oxygen for a day or two and then we’ll be out of here,'” said England. “Well, that is not what happened.”
