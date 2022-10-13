Read full article on original website
Little change to Orange County's COVID hospitalizations
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals increased slightly Saturday, rising by two people to 119, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care was 16, down from 18 the previous day. On Thursday, local health...
LA County COVID-19: 1,329 new cases, 15 more deaths
Los Angeles County reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday, along with 1,329 new infections. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 33,811, while the overall number of infections since the pandemic began rose to 3,470,848. The official number reported each day is believed to be...
Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels
Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach.
Cases still decline, deaths up
Confirmed new cases of coronavirus declined in the latest report from the Orange County Health Care Authority, but deaths rose. The OCHCA numbers – current through Thursday – showed 1,328 new cases, down from 1,495 last week. The tally from two weeks ago was 1,598. However, deaths rose...
LA Sheriff says his department is being defunded - others disagree. Here's what data and experts say
Most of the more than 100 agencies analyzed by ABC7 saw increases of at least 2% in their budgets. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is no exception.
6 Injured in Traffic Collision on NB 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Six people were injured in a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway Friday night, Oct. 14, in the city of Santa Clarita. California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Fire Department and paramedics responded to a traffic collision that occurred around 9:32 p.m. on northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard.
Three LA County Educators Named as Teachers of the Year
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond Thursday named five educators as the 2023 California Teachers of the Year, including three from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County.
Doctor Ordered to Pay $2.6 Million to Son of Man Who Died of Pneumonia
A jury has ordered a doctor to pay $2.6 million to a child who was 4 years old when his 29-year-old father died in 2014 from what the panel concluded was medical negligence in failing to diagnose and treat the man for pneumonia.
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Sentencing Due for Sherman Oaks Woman in Health Care Fraud Case
A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks faces sentencing Friday for running a fraud scheme in which more than $20 million in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, previously pleaded guilty in Los Angeles federal court to one count each of health care fraud and tax evasion. She and four others — including a former fraud investigator at Anthem Blue Cross — were charged in 2018 in a multi-year conspiracy to commit health care fraud against at least eight companies.
Wild birds near Long Beach park infected with avian flu: Health Department
At least three cases of avian flu have been confirmed near El Dorado Park in Long Beach, marking the first cases detected in Los Angeles County, according to the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services. The cases involved two Canadian geese and one black-crowned night heron, though “additional...
Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer
In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
Several Southern California beaches under high bacteria warning
Those heading to the beach this week are advised to stay out of the water as several beaches are under advisory for excessive bacteria levels on Thursday. Seven beach areas have been placed under warnings for high bacteria levels by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and the OC Health Care Agency. These areas […]
Rare condition 'COVID psychosis' may have contributed to LA woman going missing
A young San Fernando Valley woman went missing for two weeks and her family thinks it may have been related to a diagnosis of the rare mental condition known as COVID psychosis.
Inland Empire evacuations ordered as Southern California storm system brings risk of debris flows
Evacuation orders were issued in the Inland Empire as a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows. The orders center around the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus […]
LA County Health Dept. Announces Plan for Uganda Ebola Outbreak
A week after the federal government announced it will reroute travelers who have been to Uganda in the past 21 days through five U.S. airports following an Ebola outbreak in the African nation, LA County health officials announced their conclusion. "The risk of Ebola virus disease in LA County is...
Los Angeles is locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. Why?
In 2015, Los Angeles County launched a diversion program designed to reduce the number of people with mental illness in county jails. But since the program began, the number of people with mental illness in the jail system has substantially increased. Los Angeles is home to the largest jail system...
Fentanyl is harming young teens in America
Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE
As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana
West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
