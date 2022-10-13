ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Little change to Orange County's COVID hospitalizations

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Orange County hospitals increased slightly Saturday, rising by two people to 119, according to the latest state figures. The number of those patients in intensive care was 16, down from 18 the previous day. On Thursday, local health...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County COVID-19: 1,329 new cases, 15 more deaths

Los Angeles County reported 15 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday, along with 1,329 new infections. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall virus-related death toll to 33,811, while the overall number of infections since the pandemic began rose to 3,470,848. The official number reported each day is believed to be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels

Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Cases still decline, deaths up

Confirmed new cases of coronavirus declined in the latest report from the Orange County Health Care Authority, but deaths rose. The OCHCA numbers – current through Thursday – showed 1,328 new cases, down from 1,495 last week. The tally from two weeks ago was 1,598. However, deaths rose...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

6 Injured in Traffic Collision on NB 5 Freeway

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Six people were injured in a traffic collision on the 5 Freeway Friday night, Oct. 14, in the city of Santa Clarita. California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles County Fire Department and paramedics responded to a traffic collision that occurred around 9:32 p.m. on northbound I-5 Freeway just south of Calgrove Boulevard.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Sentencing Due for Sherman Oaks Woman in Health Care Fraud Case

A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks faces sentencing Friday for running a fraud scheme in which more than $20 million in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, previously pleaded guilty in Los Angeles federal court to one count each of health care fraud and tax evasion. She and four others — including a former fraud investigator at Anthem Blue Cross — were charged in 2018 in a multi-year conspiracy to commit health care fraud against at least eight companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer

In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CSUB Runner

Fentanyl is harming young teens in America

Fentanyl is a deadly drug affecting numerous people across America in recent years. With the rise in popularity among the substance, it has led it into the hands of young teens across the country, causing them harm and even death. . According to the Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, it...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ca.gov

Your check’s mailed, Hwy 101 closures, SFV $ winner & MORE

As I hope readers have noticed, Team Hertzberg is constantly striving to connect San Fernando Valley residents to as many resources as possible, whether it be through promoting free upcoming events or providing a heads up about new government programs. This goal is especially critical now as record high inflation...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana

West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
SANTA ANA, CA

