ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Delivers Passionate Defense of John Fetterman

By Matt Wilstein
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7RiO_0iWqOmS500
Comedy Central

On The Daily Show Wednesday night, Trevor Noah took on the John Fetterman interview that “has everyone talking” this week. And he made it very clear where he stands on the Democratic Senate candidate’s ability to serve the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania despite still not having fully recovered from his stroke.

After playing an extended clip from the NBC News interview, in which Fetterman was open about the need to use a live closed captioning system to read the questions as the reporter was asking them and could be seen stumbling over the word “empathetic,” Noah addressed those on the right—and elsewhere—who are saying this means he’s “not fit” for the Senate.

While he understands that political figures will “jump on any weakness” of their opponent, Noah said, “Let’s be real, people: If stumbling over a word every now and again disqualified you from politics, America wouldn’t have had a president for the past six years.” And while Fetterman stopped to correct himself, the host joked that Biden “wouldn’t have noticed” and Trump “would have tried to convince us that he got the word right.”

Noah also didn’t find Fetterman’s need to read captions a “deal breaker,” saying, “I think America needs more people in politics who actually know how to read,” as photos of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Herschel Walker appeared on the screen.

But the host’s most impassioned argument came when he explored what the “questions” about Fetterman’s health say about America’s attitude toward disabilities more broadly.

“I’m not vouching for Fetterman over Dr. Oz or anything like that,” he insisted, “but I do think that this whole debate is veering into the territory of saying that people with disabilities can’t be lawmakers, which is trash.”

And that is especially true, Noah added, because America has disabled lawmakers in Congress right now, pointing to both Republicans like Dan Crenshaw, who lost an eye, and Democrats like Tammy Duckworth, who lost both of her legs. “And Mitch McConnell, who’s literally melting all the time,” he joked. “But has he let that hold him back? No!”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 4

Justin Smith
3d ago

it's unconscionable that they still want to put this guy in office.

Reply(1)
10
Related
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Dan Crenshaw
Person
Trevor Noah
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Daily Show#Democratic#Senate#Nbc News
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dr Oz’s insult for John Fetterman’s clothing backfires spectacularly

The latest GOP attempt to attack John Fetterman is falling flat as Dr Mehmet Oz and his Republican allies seek to make the lieutenant governor’s clothing choices and tattoos a campaign issue.The latest back-and-forth in the much-watched PennsylvaniaSenate race began with Dr Oz’s appearance on a podcast, wherein he attacked the lieutenant governor for wearing a “costume” — the sweatshirts and jeans style that Mr Fetterman has been known for embracing for years, dating back to his time as mayor of Braddock.“When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Dr Oz tried to suggest.The criticism seemed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

NBC reporter’s comment about Pennsylvania Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman draws criticism

Fetterman, a Democrat, suffered a stroke on May 13, and his health has emerged as a major issue in the campaign. An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
33K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy