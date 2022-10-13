ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Pick 4” game were:

0-0-3-1, Fireball: 9

(zero, zero, three, one; Fireball: nine)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Lottery#Jersey#Fireball#The New Jersey Lottery
The Associated Press

Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. “I haven’t been in a game like that I don’t think in my career. I’m glad I can check that one off the box with a win. Hopefully never have to win one like that again,” Petersen said. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists and Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season for Minnesota, which has allowed 14 goals in losing its first two games. Jake Middleton, Marcus Foligno, Joel Eriksson Ek and Sam Steel also scored.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman has been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported. “It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.” Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Vibe

Tsu Surf Arrested On RICO Charges In New Jersey

Tsu Surf has been arrested on federal charges. According to FOX 5, the rapper was detained by law enforcement at a New Jersey home on Thursday (Oct. 14). More from VIBE.comGeechi Gotti Crowned Best Battle Rapper Of 2021Premiere: Newark's Chad B Spreads Ghetto Gospel In His "Think About It" VideoTsu Surf Calls On Sy Ari Da Kid, AR-AB & More For His '2:00AM' Mixtape The battle rapper, legally known as Rahjon Cox, was at the home with an unnamed woman when the U.S Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force surrounded the location. Cox, 32, attempted to escape the house but...
NEWARK, NJ
The Associated Press

Roberts, Eldridge help Air Force race past UNLV 42-7

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brad Roberts had four short touchdown runs, John Lee Eldridge III opened the scoring with a 60-yard run and Air Force Academy cruised to a 42-7 victory over UNLV on Saturday night, beating the Rebels for a fifth straight time. Eldridge gave Air Force (5-2, 2-2 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good midway through the first quarter. Roberts had a 5-yard touchdown run on the Falcons’ next possession before adding scoring runs of 5 and 3 yards in the second quarter to give Air Force a 28-7 lead at halftime. Roberts’ final touchdown was a 3-yard run that capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive on the Falcons’ first possession of the second half. Emmanuel Michel scored on a 1-yard plunge to make it 42-7 after three quarters. Haaziq Daniels completed 1 of 2 passes for 14 yards for Air Force. Daniels and the Falcons didn’t attempt a pass in a win over the Rebels last season.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels, locked in a tight race with implications on the 2024 presidential race in the battleground state, were scheduled to meet Friday for their one and only debate. Evers has cast himself as the only block against a Republican-controlled Legislature. Michels, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, calls himself a political outsider as he largely self-finances his run. Evers has tried to make the race a referendum on abortion rights, while Michels has largely focused on crime. Michels, who co-owns the state’s largest construction firm, argues that Evers has failed to improve schools, control crime or open the state fast enough during the COVID-19 pandemic. Evers contends that democracy itself is on the line in the race and a Michels victory would result in massive changes most voters would oppose.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Philly

Police searching for man wanted for burglarizing several New Jersey businesses

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- The Deptford Township Police Department says they need your help finding a man who they claim has burglarized several New Jersey businesses. Police say video obtained exclusively by CBS Philadelphia was taken by a surveillance camera at a jewelry store.Police say it's one of about a half-dozen break-ins connected to one man.Just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, Deptford police say a man broke into Helzberg Diamonds, located across from the mall.Police say the man used an object to smash through the building's glass, but once inside, the video shows the man struggling to break through...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Associated Press

Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor, has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record as he competes against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend less than a tenth as much. The race between Shapiro and Mastriano may test how powerful that campaign spending is in one of the nation’s highest-profile races for governor. One candidate has spent more money than any other gubernatorial nominee ever in Pennsylvania, and the other has spent less than any other major party nominee in at least the past two decades. The money raised by Shapiro has enabled him to run TV ads every day dating to April, helping him lead in polling since the race began. In recent days, Mastriano began running his first TV ad since he won the GOP primary in May, even as he complains that the national party isn’t coming to his help. Mastriano still predicts victory and touts his campaign as an unrivaled grassroots operation, but he also acknowledges that he is being hammered in the race for donations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ track star found shot to death inside car on Trenton street

TRENTON – A Ewing man found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a parked car in Trenton Monday night was a former high school and college track star. Daveigh Brooks, 25, was pronounced dead at the car parked in the middle of Greeley Alley just off Route 206 near the Lawrence and Ewing Township borders around 9:25 p.m., according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Officers from both Ewing and Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple shots fired and found Brooks in the driver's seat of a Ford Fusion.
TRENTON, NJ
The Associated Press

Minnesota United faces Dallas after shutout victory

Minnesota United FC (13-12-6, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. FC Dallas (13-8-10, third in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -114, Minnesota United FC +276; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy