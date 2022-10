A woman from Lely Resort was arrested early Friday morning after deputies say she broke curfew while in possession of enough fentanyl to potentially kill nearly 3,000 people. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old convicted felon Stephanie Tompkins was out on bond for separate narcotics trafficking cases in the county when deputies arrested her after midnight in an area under the curfew imposed after Hurricane Ian. While patrolling an area south of US-41, they pulled Tompkins over in a white Lincoln sedan driven for a traffic offense.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO