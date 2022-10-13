Read full article on original website
How To Determine GMC Hummer EV Maximum Water Fording Depth
General Motors markets the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup as the go-anywhere, do-it-all electric supertruck. From being able to achieve blistering 0-60 times to climbing rock walls, the Hummer EV fully lives up to its purpose. But what about crossing rivers and streams? There’s a certain point where the Hummer EV Pickup can’t go any further, and here’s how to easily determine the maximum water fording depth.
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac XT6 Towing Capacities
The 2023 Cadillac XT6 debuts the fourth model year of the first-gen crossover, ushering in a handful of small updates and changes compared to the 2022 model year. Now, we’re taking a closer look at the 2023 Cadillac XT6 towing capacities in the following GM Authority spec breakdown. Before...
Chevy Silverado Sales Slip To Third Place In Segment During Q3 2022
SILVERADO -4.77% 117,198 123,067 -7.98% 381,337 414,389. Silverado 1500 (light duty) sales decreased 28 percent to 63,629 units. Silverado Heavy Duty (2500 HD and 3500 HD) sales increased 58 percent to 51,334 units. Silverado Medium Duty (4500 HD, 5500 HD and 6500 HD) sales increased one percent to 2,235 units.
Chevy Corvette Sales Lose Market Share During Q3 2022
CORVETTE -21.91% 7,939 10,166 +2.55% 25,380 24,748. In Canada, Chevrolet Corvette deliveries totaled 416 units in Q3 2022, a decrease of about 43 percent compared to 733 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Corvette sales decreased about 40 percent to 1,129 units. MODEL...
Chevy Blazer Running At 13 Days Supply As Of October 2022
At the beginning of October 2022, Chevy Blazer national supply was at 13 days, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation. By comparison, it was at just nine days in March, a mere 11 days this past December, and a scant five days in November 2021.
Here’s What Happened To The Very Last Pontiac Ever Built
Pontiac, originally intended to slot between Chevy and Oldsmobile, has quite the storied history. The brand is particularly known for kickstarting the muscle car era with the introduction of the 1964 GTO, and for soldiering through the malaise era with the Firebird Trans Am models. Around the turn of the...
2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali To Debut On October 20th: Video
After introducing the GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV, the Professional Grade brand will debut its third fully electric truck, the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali, on October 20th at 5 PM EST. To celebrate the Sierra EV’s reveal, GMC has teamed up with livestream video...
2024 Polestar 3 Electric Crossover Debuts As Cadillac Lyriq Rival
Polestar just unveiled the 2024 Polestar 3, an all-electric performance crossover offered as the brand’s first utility vehicle and rival to the Cadillac Lyriq. The exterior of the 2024 Polestar 3 incorporates styling cues pulled from the Polestar Precept concept vehicle, while also incorporating a variety of aerodynamic optimization features. The front end is characterizes by dual blade headlights with full LED lighting elements, while a set of 21-inch wheels is equipped as standard.
GM Confirms All-New 2024 Chevy Trax For Mexico
In addition to announcing the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in Canada, General Motors has also just confirmed the arrival of the second generation of the totally reimagined crossover in Mexico. The company’s Mexican subsidiary took advantage of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax’s official debut in the United States to confirm...
2024 Chevy Trax Makes Its Introduction: Video
GM recently unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax, showing of a completely overhauled crossover complete with a long list of changes and updates. Now, GM is introducing the 2024 Chevy Trax with the following short highlight video. Clocking in at just under a minute, the video is hosted by Brad...
GMC Yukon Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In October 2022
For October 2022, a GMC Yukon discount continues offering interest-free financing for 36 months on 2022 Yukon and 2023 GMC Yukon models, including the extended-length GMC Yukon XL. Local market leases are also available as well on those models, with examples listed below. GMC Yukon Discount Offers. GMC Yukon discount...
Buick Average Transaction Price Up 8.6 Percent In September 2022
The average transaction price (ATP) for a new Buick vehicle increased by 2.5 percent month-to-month and 8.6 percent year-over-year in September 2022. Per a new report from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive, the ATP for a new Buick vehicle was recorded at $39,473 in September of 2022, representing a 2.5-percent month-to-month increase compared to an ATP of $38,530 recorded in August of 2022, and an 8.6-percent year-over-year increase compared to an ATP of $36,341 recorded in September of 2021.
GM Ventures Partner Appointed To OneD Board Of Directors
California-based technology company OneD Battery Sciences has announced that John Du, Partner, GM Ventures and former Director of General Motors Research and Development, has been appointed to the OneD Battery Sciences board of directors. The appointment follows the conclusion of Series C funding for the California tech company, which GM Ventures participated in.
GM Mexico Sales Jump 97 Percent In September 2022
GM Mexico sales increased 97 percent to 14,189 units in September 2022 compared to September 2021 results. Sales increased at the Chevrolet and Buick brands, while decreasing at Cadillac and GMC. Brand & Model Sales. Chevrolet sales increased 107.1 percent 13,619 units:. Chevrolet Aveo sales decreased 32.36 percent to 2,155...
All-New 2024 Chevy Trax Announced In Canada
Shortly after revealing the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax on October 12th in Detroit, General Motors announced Chevrolet‘s upcoming entry-level crossover in Canada. The automaker confirmed the arrival of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in the country, which along with Mexico was one of the first countries in the world where the Bow Tie brand began selling the first-generation Trax in late 2012. The totally redesigned 2024 Trax will hit the Canadian market simultaneously with the US market in the spring of 2023, starting at $21,699 excluding the destination freight charge that should amount to $1,995.
Potential 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Caught Testing
A few months ago, GM revealed the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon. Overhauled for its third generation, the new GMC Canyon sports new exterior styling, an overhauled interior, an all-new powertrain, and a bevy of tech. One of the most anticipated trims of the new model has been the off-road-capable Canyon AT4X. And now, GM Authority spies have caught an interesting Canyon AT4X prototype undergoing testing. The sighting hints that The General is working on a Canyon AT4X AEV Edition.
2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4: The Heavy Duty Off-Roader
The GMC Sierra HD range, which consists of the Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD, is receiving a major refresh for the 2024 model year. Announced just last week, the updates incorporate a new front fascia, new tail lamps, an overhauled interior, along with noteworthy powertrain and capability upgrades. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4 in the following GM Authority spotlight.
Vehicle ADAS Satisfaction Needs Improvement, Says New Study
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) account for 13 percent of total car industry problems, says a new study performed by J.D Power. In the inaugural J.D Power 2022 ADAS Quality and Satisfaction Study, ADAS account for 23.1 PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles), with lane departure warning/lane keeping assistance and forward collision warning/automatic emergency braking leading the pack, with 6.3 PP100 and 4.6 PP100, respectively.
2023 Chevy Bolt EUV Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV adds one new exterior color to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of seven exterior colors offered on the all-electric subcompact crossover, which include:
Buick Envista Under Consideration For North America: Exclusive
Earlier this year, General Motors announced the all-new Buick Envista – a small crossover for the Chinese market. At the time, no announcement was made about bringing the small “crossover coupe” to North America. Now, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with the matter that GM is currently considering bringing the Buick Envista, to the North American market as a replacement for the outgoing 2022 Buick Encore.
