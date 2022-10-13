Shortly after revealing the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax on October 12th in Detroit, General Motors announced Chevrolet‘s upcoming entry-level crossover in Canada. The automaker confirmed the arrival of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in the country, which along with Mexico was one of the first countries in the world where the Bow Tie brand began selling the first-generation Trax in late 2012. The totally redesigned 2024 Trax will hit the Canadian market simultaneously with the US market in the spring of 2023, starting at $21,699 excluding the destination freight charge that should amount to $1,995.

