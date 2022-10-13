Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Preview: Bray Wyatt returns, Fallout from Extreme Rules
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. Karrion Kross vs. Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Solo Sikoa has been added to tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown. The winner of the match will earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship match against GUNTHER. ********. WWE SmackDown will air...
WWE Superstar to appear on upcoming episode of “Chucky”
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be appearing on the Wednesday, October 26 episode of the USA Network series “Chucky”. The series is a continuation/spinoff of the Child’s Play horror films.
Top IMPACT star signs new multi-year deal to stay with the company
With a number of recent departures from IMPACT Wrestling, Chris Bey has chosen to stay with the company. It was first reported by Sports Illustrated on Thursday morning that the current Bullet Club member has signed a new multi-year contract. Bey will continue to be able to work in NJPW...
Bray Wyatt’s return promo and other WWE notes
WWE has released an edited version of Bray Wyatt’s return promo from Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, which you can check out below:. Jimmy Uso was not at Smackdown on Friday night in New Orleans. According to PWInsider, he is working this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event house show at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It was noted that his absence could be part of a storyline.
WWE reportedly offered Saraya an on-air role and chance to wrestle
According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE offered Saraya an on-air General Manager role by the company’s new creative team nearly a month after her contract had expired in July. The report also notes the “higher-ups also mentioned to her that if she ever wanted to return to...
Chelsea Green comments on WWE return rumors; NXT star undergoing surgery
Rumors over the last day or so were circulating around the internet that Chelsea Green was potentially returning to WWE. There were also rumors that the reason Green and Deaonna Purrazzo dropped the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles to Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka at the Bound For Glory last Friday night, was because Green is returning to WWE.
WWE Hall of Famer added to cast for upcoming Disney+ series
Per a report by Variety, WWE Hall of Famer Edge (Adam Copeland) has been added to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”. The report also notes Edge joins Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy as the latest additions to the cast. Furthermore, Variety...
Brock Lesnar, U.S. Title Match and more set for Monday’s WWE Raw
The following has been announced for this Monday’s WWE Raw, which will air live on the USA Network, and emanate from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. -United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins to defend against Matt Riddle. -Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. If Lumis wins, he earns...
