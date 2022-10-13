WWE has released an edited version of Bray Wyatt’s return promo from Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, which you can check out below:. Jimmy Uso was not at Smackdown on Friday night in New Orleans. According to PWInsider, he is working this weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event house show at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. It was noted that his absence could be part of a storyline.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO