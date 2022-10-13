Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
Top IMPACT star signs new multi-year deal to stay with the company
With a number of recent departures from IMPACT Wrestling, Chris Bey has chosen to stay with the company. It was first reported by Sports Illustrated on Thursday morning that the current Bullet Club member has signed a new multi-year contract. Bey will continue to be able to work in NJPW...
wrestleview.com
Preliminary Ratings For WWE SmackDown 10/14/22 Episode
The preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, on FOX. According to Spoiler TV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.129 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a...
wrestleview.com
Saraya confirms she did to talk to WWE before signing with AEW
During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Saraya confirmed she did talk to Paul Levesque before signing with AEW did consider returning to WWE. She said that Levesque thought it was her decision to leave as he was not present at the time her contract was not renewed by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Results – 10/13/22 (Fallout from Bound for Glory)
IMPACT Results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander Kicks Off the Show. After retaining the IMPACT World Title against Eddie Edwards in the main event of Bound For Glory, Josh Alexander is in the ring to address what’s next. Alexander says that his war with Edwards is over and now, he’s calling out the new Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner, Bully Ray. Bully makes his way to the ring and goes face to face with the champ. Alexander questions why Bully didn’t “call his shot” following the conclusion of the Bound For Glory main event. Bully goes over a long list of people that he’s stabbed in the back over his career and says that this time, he needs to do things the right way. Alexander doesn’t trust him for one second but Bully insists that he wants to change his reputation. Bully says that he’s going to “call his shot” honorably when Steve Maclin interrupts. Maclin doesn’t trust Bully either and wonders how he politicked his way into the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Moose is out next and calls Bully a scumbag after saying that he modeled the last couple years of his career after him. Albany’s own Bobby Fish heads straight to the champ and challenges him to an IMPACT World Title match tonight. Alexander accepts and it’s on!
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestleview.com
WWE reportedly offered Saraya an on-air role and chance to wrestle
According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE offered Saraya an on-air General Manager role by the company’s new creative team nearly a month after her contract had expired in July. The report also notes the “higher-ups also mentioned to her that if she ever wanted to return to...
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar moves from Raw to SmackDown, becomes the No. 1 contender to the IC Title
WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio has officially moved from Raw to SmackDown. Mysterio became the new number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship, by defeating Ricochet, Solo Sikoa, and Sheamus in a fatal four-way match on Friday’s night’s episode. The finish saw Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Brawling Brutes all battling to the back. Inside the ring, Mysterio hit Ricochet with the 619 for the three count.
wrestleview.com
Brock Lesnar, U.S. Title Match and more set for Monday’s WWE Raw
The following has been announced for this Monday’s WWE Raw, which will air live on the USA Network, and emanate from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK. -United States Championship Match: Seth Rollins to defend against Matt Riddle. -Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. If Lumis wins, he earns...
Comments / 0