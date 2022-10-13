IMPACT Results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander Kicks Off the Show. After retaining the IMPACT World Title against Eddie Edwards in the main event of Bound For Glory, Josh Alexander is in the ring to address what’s next. Alexander says that his war with Edwards is over and now, he’s calling out the new Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner, Bully Ray. Bully makes his way to the ring and goes face to face with the champ. Alexander questions why Bully didn’t “call his shot” following the conclusion of the Bound For Glory main event. Bully goes over a long list of people that he’s stabbed in the back over his career and says that this time, he needs to do things the right way. Alexander doesn’t trust him for one second but Bully insists that he wants to change his reputation. Bully says that he’s going to “call his shot” honorably when Steve Maclin interrupts. Maclin doesn’t trust Bully either and wonders how he politicked his way into the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Moose is out next and calls Bully a scumbag after saying that he modeled the last couple years of his career after him. Albany’s own Bobby Fish heads straight to the champ and challenges him to an IMPACT World Title match tonight. Alexander accepts and it’s on!

