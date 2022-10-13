ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigate Anderson man found dead

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Armed robbery suspect arrested by Fishers Police Department

The Fishers Police Dept. arrested Quin Kellam, 20, of Lawrence in connection to the Oct. 11 armed robbery at Star Financial Bank on 96th Street. Kellam is alleged to have entered the bank, approached bank employees and displayed a handgun while demanding cash, according to police. Kellam then fled in a vehicle heading south toward Indianapolis, the FPD stated.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Family moves out after home shot at several times

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man and family are frustrated after their home was shot at five times since August. Doorbell video caught the latest incident on Oct.16. It showed video of a vehicle pulling up to the 1400 block of North Audubon Drive, moments later several shots were fired into the home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
FORTVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest

BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot Oct. 16 in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road, around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

