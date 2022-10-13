Read full article on original website
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indy's east side
A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on Indianapolis' west side, according to IMPD.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person found dead inside burned vehicle on city’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators do not suspect foul play after a person was found dead Wednesday morning inside a burned vehicle on the city’s southeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells News 8. Just after 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot...
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
Woman shot on Indianapolis' west side dies after arriving at Hendricks County hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman shot on Indianapolis' west side died after arriving at a Hendricks County hospital Tuesday night. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, IMPD officers responded to IU Health West Hospital in Avon for a report of a walk-in person shot. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound(s), who was pronounced dead by medical staff.
WISH-TV
Police investigate Anderson man found dead
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Officers from the Anderson Police Department say they found a man dead Tuesday. Police have identified the man as Grover C. McPhaul, 55, of Anderson. Investigators found him in the 1300 block of Locust Street in Anderson. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will release the...
Person found dead in flaming car at Kroger on Indy's southeast side
A person was found dead early Wednesday inside a car that caught fire in the parking lot of the Kroger on Thompson Road, police say.
20-year-old Lawrence man charged following armed bank robbery in Fishers
A 20-year-old Lawrence man is facing 12 charges after being arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Fishers last week.
Suspect shot man to death during dispute over less than $100, doc alleges
The suspect in a homicide last week on Indianapolis' east side shot the victim to death over less than $100, a court document alleges.
'It's a vicious cycle' | Indy's homicides taking toll on families
INDIANAPOLIS — This month, there have been more homicides in Indianapolis than days. “It’s a vicious cycle. We need to stop,” said Calvin Lawson Sr., whose son was killed last weekend. “The detective said he just shot him in the neck.”. Friday night, IMPD was called...
Juvenile struck by car on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was hit by a car on the southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident was reported around 5 a.m. at S. High School Road and Furnas Road. The juvenile was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with minor injuries, IMPD said. The circumstances remain […]
Current Publishing
Armed robbery suspect arrested by Fishers Police Department
The Fishers Police Dept. arrested Quin Kellam, 20, of Lawrence in connection to the Oct. 11 armed robbery at Star Financial Bank on 96th Street. Kellam is alleged to have entered the bank, approached bank employees and displayed a handgun while demanding cash, according to police. Kellam then fled in a vehicle heading south toward Indianapolis, the FPD stated.
WISH-TV
Family moves out after home shot at several times
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man and family are frustrated after their home was shot at five times since August. Doorbell video caught the latest incident on Oct.16. It showed video of a vehicle pulling up to the 1400 block of North Audubon Drive, moments later several shots were fired into the home.
cbs4indy.com
Irvington family terrified after shots fired into home five times in two months
IRVINGTON, Ind. — For two months, an Irvington family says they’ve been living in constant fear after shots have been fired into their home on five separate occasions. “Our lives have been torn apart by this. It’s impacted us just endlessly,” said homeowner Lance Huffman. According...
Police search for armed suspects who robbed Starbucks on the city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two armed robbers who broke into a Starbucks on the city’s east side. The suspects were both caught on camera. “They were motivated to get in there and they were determined,” said Daniel Rosenberg, Director Coordinator with Crime Stoppers of central Indiana. The robbery happened Sunday around 5 a.m. […]
2 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash in Fortville
FORTVILLE, Ind. — Two people died and a third was injured in a multi-car crash in Fortville on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called just before 3 p.m. to a serious personal injury crash that happened in the 800 block of East Broadway Street. Fortville police told 13News it was...
wbiw.com
A 911 call about a possibly impaired driver leads to arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington woman was arrested on Monday, October 17th after a Bedford Police officer received a 911 call reporting a possible impaired driver in a tan Chevrolet Cruze at 2:22 p.m. on 29th Street. The officer spotted the vehicle and witnessed the driver cross the double yellow...
Man dead after shooting on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday morning on the city's west side. Police responded to a report of a person shot Oct. 16 in the 6300 block of West 34th Street, near North High School Road, around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived,...
Violations head to court for Irvington Arms Apartments
A troubled east side apartment building is now facing legal action. Irvington Arms on E. Washington Street has become a nuisance according to those living in the area.
IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team. The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week. On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD […]
WISH-TV
Man charged with murder in 2020 downtown riots found guilty of reckless homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man who turned himself into a sheriff’s reserve deputy after a fatal shooting during the 2020 riots in downtown Indianapolis was found guilty Monday of reckless homicide, according to online court records. Marion County prosecutors had pursued a murder charge against Tyler Newby, but...
