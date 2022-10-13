As one of the core businesses of DeFi, liquidity mining, has been sought after by the market since its appearance on the Ethereum Blockchain, not only promoting the development of DEX, but also allowing many investors to benefit from it. With the increasing number of pools, the whole Ethereum ecology is also growing, but the threshold of participation in mining is also increasing, with a wide range of mining pools, cumbersome operations and more gas fees, which discourage some ordinary investors. So revenue aggregators came into being, and yearn.finance, as a leading company, has simplified the mining process and improved the mining revenue through Vault, and achieved remarkable results in a very short period of time. The success of Ethereum has also promoted the rapid development of other public blockchains, and a large number of liquid mining pools have appeared on each public blockchain, and mining revenue aggregators have also been launched one after another. However, most aggregators are only capable of single-chain mining, and due to the limitations of mining strategies and technologies, as well as the current bear market, users’ revenue are not optimistic.

