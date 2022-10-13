ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

thefastmode.com

Bezeq's Yes Extends Deal with Netcracker to Expand its Satellite TV and OTT Services

Netcracker Technology announced that yes, an affiliate of leading Israeli telecommunications provider Bezeq Group, has extended its Professional Services contract with Netcracker to expand its satellite TV and OTT services and enable new business models. Netcracker Revenue Management will continue to support yes with an unparalleled charging flexibility and advanced...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Verizon Channels Commercial Traffic into New Cloud-native, Containerized 5G Core

After initial testing and friendly user trials of Verizon’s 5G core, the company recently began moving customer traffic onto the new cloud-native, containerized design core, which will offer unprecedented levels of service agility, flexibility and automated scalability. The Service-based architecture of the core consists of software applications, compute resources,...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Alphawave IP Buys Optical DSP Chip Developer Banias Labs

Alphawave IP Group, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure announced the acquisition of Banias Labs, an Israel-based optical Digital Signal Processing (DSP) chip developer for data centers for approximately US$240 million. The acquisition strengthens Alphawave's roadmap of optical DSP silicon products for data centers, a core high growth market for Alphawave.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com

T-Systems Migrates MAN Energy Solutions' Entire IT Infrastructure into Cloud

T-Systems is migrating MAN Energy Solutions' entire IT infrastructure and will operate it in the cloud. Telekom's IT service provider is transferring the SAP base system and SAP applications to the Microsoft Azure public cloud. T-Systems will also transfer and support various other applications to the public or hybrid cloud as required. In this way, the provider of solutions for the decarbonization of shipping, the energy sector and industry is creating a flexible and scalable IT organization for its 14,000 employees at more than 100 international locations.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale

Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Inside Motional’s strategy to bring robotaxis to market

The Uber deal comes off the back of similar partnerships with Via and Lyft to launch robotaxi services in Las Vegas. Sensing a pattern emerging, we reached out to Akshay Jaising, Motional’s new VP of commercialization, who joined the company in July after doing a stint as the director of business development at Kitty Hawk, the electric aviation startup backed by Larry Page that shut down last month.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Motorola Solutions Unveils Mobile Field-Based Innovations at IACP 2022

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced new public safety technology advancements that support a mobile-first approach to preparing officers with the information they need to make the best and safest decisions. These include a first-of-its-kind public safety application for Apple CarPlay to transform field operations, as well as the integration of video footage from emergency response drones and robots into CommandCentral Aware. Bringing video and information from a variety of field devices onto a single pane of glass in the command center gives agencies the awareness and information they need to carry out their missions more safely and efficiently.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Nokia, ESnet Partner to Launch Terabit Next-gen IP Network with 400 Gbps Access

Nokia announced its technology partnership with ESnet and unveiled ESnet6, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) high performance network dedicated to collaborative scientific research. ESnet has deployed Nokia’s market-leading 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms to provide high-speed 100Gbps and 400 Gbps services over an IP/MPLS network designed to support...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Razer and Verizon Unveil the Razer Edge 5G – the Ultimate 5G Handheld Gaming Device

IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221015005002/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
getnews.info

Multichain Yield – A new Cross-chain revenue aggregator, the DeFi financial experts

As one of the core businesses of DeFi, liquidity mining, has been sought after by the market since its appearance on the Ethereum Blockchain, not only promoting the development of DEX, but also allowing many investors to benefit from it. With the increasing number of pools, the whole Ethereum ecology is also growing, but the threshold of participation in mining is also increasing, with a wide range of mining pools, cumbersome operations and more gas fees, which discourage some ordinary investors. So revenue aggregators came into being, and yearn.finance, as a leading company, has simplified the mining process and improved the mining revenue through Vault, and achieved remarkable results in a very short period of time. The success of Ethereum has also promoted the rapid development of other public blockchains, and a large number of liquid mining pools have appeared on each public blockchain, and mining revenue aggregators have also been launched one after another. However, most aggregators are only capable of single-chain mining, and due to the limitations of mining strategies and technologies, as well as the current bear market, users’ revenue are not optimistic.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Philippines’ Globe Telecom Fires Up Over 300 5G Sites in Visayas

Digital solutions platform Globe continues to expand its coverage to areas outside Luzon by firing up 302 5G-capable cell sites in the Visayas to meet rising data traffic in the region. Globe is doubling its efforts to roll out more 5G cell sites and in-building solutions this year to reach...
TECHNOLOGY

