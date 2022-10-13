Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Bezeq's Yes Extends Deal with Netcracker to Expand its Satellite TV and OTT Services
Netcracker Technology announced that yes, an affiliate of leading Israeli telecommunications provider Bezeq Group, has extended its Professional Services contract with Netcracker to expand its satellite TV and OTT services and enable new business models. Netcracker Revenue Management will continue to support yes with an unparalleled charging flexibility and advanced...
thefastmode.com
Virgin Media O2-led Project Trials New SEPP Roaming Interface for Secure 5G RAN Connections
The 5G DRIVE (Diversified oRAN Integration & Vendor Evaluation) project led by Virgin Media O2 and part-funded by the DCMS has completed its first trials, which saw the consortium successfully trial a new secure network connection capability for integrating private and public networks to form a network of networks. The...
thefastmode.com
Verizon Channels Commercial Traffic into New Cloud-native, Containerized 5G Core
After initial testing and friendly user trials of Verizon’s 5G core, the company recently began moving customer traffic onto the new cloud-native, containerized design core, which will offer unprecedented levels of service agility, flexibility and automated scalability. The Service-based architecture of the core consists of software applications, compute resources,...
thefastmode.com
Alphawave IP Buys Optical DSP Chip Developer Banias Labs
Alphawave IP Group, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure announced the acquisition of Banias Labs, an Israel-based optical Digital Signal Processing (DSP) chip developer for data centers for approximately US$240 million. The acquisition strengthens Alphawave's roadmap of optical DSP silicon products for data centers, a core high growth market for Alphawave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
T-Systems Migrates MAN Energy Solutions' Entire IT Infrastructure into Cloud
T-Systems is migrating MAN Energy Solutions' entire IT infrastructure and will operate it in the cloud. Telekom's IT service provider is transferring the SAP base system and SAP applications to the Microsoft Azure public cloud. T-Systems will also transfer and support various other applications to the public or hybrid cloud as required. In this way, the provider of solutions for the decarbonization of shipping, the energy sector and industry is creating a flexible and scalable IT organization for its 14,000 employees at more than 100 international locations.
Danone to shed Russian dairy business with 1 billion euro write-off
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French food company Danone (DANO.PA) will shed control of its dairy food business in Russia in a deal that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($978 million), it said on Friday.
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
TechCrunch
Inside Motional’s strategy to bring robotaxis to market
The Uber deal comes off the back of similar partnerships with Via and Lyft to launch robotaxi services in Las Vegas. Sensing a pattern emerging, we reached out to Akshay Jaising, Motional’s new VP of commercialization, who joined the company in July after doing a stint as the director of business development at Kitty Hawk, the electric aviation startup backed by Larry Page that shut down last month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
These chip companies have been taken out with the garbage, but they're far from last night's trash.
thefastmode.com
MediaTek’s New Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset Brings Performance Boost to 5G Smartphones
MediaTek unveiled the Dimensity 1080, the newest chipset in the company’s popular Dimensity portfolio for 5G smartphones. The new 5G chipset offers a nice performance bump and significantly upgraded camera features compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 920. The Dimensity 1080 has an upgraded octa-core CPU with two Arm...
Motorola Solutions Unveils Mobile Field-Based Innovations at IACP 2022
Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced new public safety technology advancements that support a mobile-first approach to preparing officers with the information they need to make the best and safest decisions. These include a first-of-its-kind public safety application for Apple CarPlay to transform field operations, as well as the integration of video footage from emergency response drones and robots into CommandCentral Aware. Bringing video and information from a variety of field devices onto a single pane of glass in the command center gives agencies the awareness and information they need to carry out their missions more safely and efficiently.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Layoffs and H1-B visas, SaaS growth levers, blockchain startup tips
A slump in the public markets has dragged the entire sector down, but customer acquisition isn’t getting any cheaper. In the meantime, runways are shrinking like a wool sweater in an electric dryer, and teams that hope to fundraise better have some good news to show potential investors. So,...
thefastmode.com
Nokia, ESnet Partner to Launch Terabit Next-gen IP Network with 400 Gbps Access
Nokia announced its technology partnership with ESnet and unveiled ESnet6, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) high performance network dedicated to collaborative scientific research. ESnet has deployed Nokia’s market-leading 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms to provide high-speed 100Gbps and 400 Gbps services over an IP/MPLS network designed to support...
CNBC
The female venture capitalist creating billions in a new world of work beyond the office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
These robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockages
Small robots called 'Pipebots' could work in underground pipe networks- in both clean water and sewers. Pipebots will be able to operate autonomously and could reduce some of the costly hassle associated with excavating a series of trenches. The robots are being developed so they will be able to communicate...
Razer and Verizon Unveil the Razer Edge 5G – the Ultimate 5G Handheld Gaming Device
IRVINE, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 15, 2022-- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, together in partnership with Verizon today unveiled the Razer Edge 5G, the ultimate 5G handheld gaming device during a dedicated keynote address at RazerCon 2022. This groundbreaking collaboration will bring to market the world’s first dedicated 5G handheld console – equipped with the world’s most advanced display of any gaming handheld, powered by the latest Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, and running on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, it is specifically engineered to provide the best gaming performance while on the go. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221015005002/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SpaceNews.com
Starlink’s market dominance affecting DoD’s hybrid network plans
WASHINGTON — As SpaceX’s Starlink continues to gain military customers, the Pentagon worries that the company’s use of proprietary technology will make it difficult to integrate into a hybrid architecture that DoD hopes to build. This is becoming an issue for the Defense Innovation Unit, which is...
getnews.info
Multichain Yield – A new Cross-chain revenue aggregator, the DeFi financial experts
As one of the core businesses of DeFi, liquidity mining, has been sought after by the market since its appearance on the Ethereum Blockchain, not only promoting the development of DEX, but also allowing many investors to benefit from it. With the increasing number of pools, the whole Ethereum ecology is also growing, but the threshold of participation in mining is also increasing, with a wide range of mining pools, cumbersome operations and more gas fees, which discourage some ordinary investors. So revenue aggregators came into being, and yearn.finance, as a leading company, has simplified the mining process and improved the mining revenue through Vault, and achieved remarkable results in a very short period of time. The success of Ethereum has also promoted the rapid development of other public blockchains, and a large number of liquid mining pools have appeared on each public blockchain, and mining revenue aggregators have also been launched one after another. However, most aggregators are only capable of single-chain mining, and due to the limitations of mining strategies and technologies, as well as the current bear market, users’ revenue are not optimistic.
Joe Biden says Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for Britain's 'super-wealthy' was a 'mistake' as the UK prime minister battles to stay in power
The US president said the decision to abandon $50 billion of unfunded tax cuts aimed at the UK's highest earners was "predictable."
thefastmode.com
Philippines’ Globe Telecom Fires Up Over 300 5G Sites in Visayas
Digital solutions platform Globe continues to expand its coverage to areas outside Luzon by firing up 302 5G-capable cell sites in the Visayas to meet rising data traffic in the region. Globe is doubling its efforts to roll out more 5G cell sites and in-building solutions this year to reach...
Comments / 0