Maine State

WGME

Maine storm damage

PORTLAND -- The storm in Maine yesterday brought down trees, caused road washouts, damage to buildings, and minor flooding. Here are some images of the day, taken by our dedicated team of viewers and photographers.
WMTW

Central Maine Power prepared for strong winds Friday

PORTLAND, Maine — An incoming strong frontal system is set to be the first impactful rain and wind event of the autumn season in southern Maine. The rain will be the greater threat, as opposed to the wind, because the dense fall foliage will create issues with slick roads from leaf drop and clogged storm drains, leading to some areas of street flooding.
Q97.9

Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend

When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
wabi.tv

Maine Emergency Management Agency warns Mainers about potentially flooded roads following heavy rain

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) cautions citizens about potentially flooded roads Saturday due to Friday’s wind and rainstorm. The concern is falling leaves clogging storm drains, culverts, and small streams, causing them to swell into roadways. Residents and visitors are reminded to Turn Around, Don’t Drown if they come across flooded roads.
newscentermaine.com

Nasty Friday with heavy rain and strong wind

PORTLAND, Maine — Between the fleeting summer heat getting suppressed into the deep South and winter's chill beginning to show up in Canada, the jetstream winds traveling across the country can cut off and trap storms. They become slow-moving and strong, packing a punch for all in their paths. One of those storms is creeping through New England right now.
WDEA AM 1370

Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain

A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
newscentermaine.com

Late-week storm may cause power outages in parts of Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is seeing high to peak fall foliage right now, but that could all change with a storm set to move into the region soon. The heavy rain begins Thursday night, moving into the state from west to east. Here is an hour-by-hour timeline of what to expect:
WPFO

Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
NECN

Wind Gusts Cause Thousands of Power Outages in Maine

The gusty winds that howled across New England overnight caused thousands of power outages in Maine. As of 8 a.m. Friday, Central Maine Power reported 3,500 outages. The company had already restored over 21,000 outages from overnight. The utility company has 175 internal line workers making repairs, joined by 180...
wabi.tv

442 newly recorded COVID cases

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 442 new cases of coronavirus. There are also 3 additional deaths- one resident each in Cumberland, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties.
wabi.tv

Maine bears brunt of damage as storm lashes New England

(AP) - A storm packing strong winds and heavy rain lashed the New England coast on Friday with the greatest impact in Maine, where more than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power. The storm brought a gust of 72 mph, just shy of hurricane force, to the Isle of Shoals...
92 Moose

Stunning Uninhabited Maine Island for Sale & Ready for Development

Maine is a remote state, and I'm not sure there's a person who minds that. Heck, even the most extroverted person can enjoy the fact that peace and serenity is just a short drive away. It's one of Maine's best qualities. How could it possibly get better than that? Easily. Go somewhere even more remote, like an island. Everyone knows we have enough of them.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
newscentermaine.com

Life sciences are Maine's fastest-growing industry

MAINE, USA — The pandemic is being credited for fueling a spike in jobs in Maine's life science sector over the last five years. The Bioscience Association of Maine said 1,600 jobs were added between 2020 and 2021 alone, with many companies responding to a huge demand for tests and devices to diagnose COVID-19.
