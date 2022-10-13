ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Brother of former LA Councilman Huizar agrees to guilty plea

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raDhM_0iWqJ21P00
| Photo courtesy of Intellectual/Pixabay

The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar — who faces federal racketeering charges stemming from an alleged pay-to-play scheme — admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday that he took cash from his brother on numerous occasions and immediately wrote checks back to him or arranged to pay his expenses, then lied about his actions to federal investigators.

Salvador Huizar, 57, of Boyle Heights, agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of making false statements to federal investigators, acknowledging that he repeatedly lied about accepting cash from his brother, including to a federal grand jury and most recently two weeks ago during an interview with FBI agents and federal prosecutors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As part of his plea agreement, Salvador Huizar has agreed to cooperate with the government’s ongoing investigation and has agreed to testify at the next two trials in the case, including his brother’s trial.

Salvador Huizar is expected to formally enter his guilty plea before a Los Angeles federal judge in the coming weeks. The charge of making a false statement to a federal agency carries a sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

Salvador Huizar admitted in his plea agreement that between at least Nov. 26, 2013, and Aug. 22, 2018, upon his brother’s request, he “accepted envelopes of cash from José Huizar on at least 20 occasions. In exchange, (Salvador Huizar) contemporaneously wrote checks, or facilitated electronic payments from (his) own bank account, to either José Huizar directly or to pay José Huizar’s expenses in the same amounts as the cash provided” by the then-councilman.

Even though Salvador Huizar asked his brother on multiple occasions about the cash, José Huizar reportedly said “it was better that (Salvador Huizar) did not know the source of the cash,” according to the plea agreement.

A message left with José Huizar’s attorney seeking comment was not immediately answered.

Salvador Huizar admitted he lied to FBI agents on Nov. 17, 2018, when he falsely stated that his brother never asked him to write any checks, except on two occasions and for which he was not paid back. However, on at least 20 occasions, José Huizar gave his brother an envelope of cash and asked him to write checks or facilitate electronic payments to José Huizar or for his expenses, the plea agreement states.

Salvador Huizar also admitted he made false statements to the FBI and federal prosecutors on Jan. 30, 2020 — when he said cash from his brother was to pay off a debt or that he received cash later, after the check was written — and two weeks ago when he reiterated these false statements before recanting and saying José Huizar regularly had cash with him and gave Salvador Huizar cash at the time he wrote the checks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During an appearance before a federal grand jury on March 5, 2020, Salvador Huizar also made false statements when he testified under oath that cash from José Huizar was to pay off a debt and that cash was received only after Salvador Huizar wrote a check to his brother, prosecutors said.

José Huizar and former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan are scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 21 on federal charges alleging they conspired to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Huizar allegedly agreed to accept at least $1.5 million in illicit financial benefits and faces dozens of additional federal criminal charges.

Previously in the racketeering case, real estate developer Dae Yong Lee and one of his companies were convicted in June of federal criminal charges for providing $500,000 in cash to the ex-councilman and his special assistant in exchange for their help in resolving a labor organization’s appeal of their downtown Los Angeles development project and obstructing justice by falsifying financial documents.

The next scheduled trial in the case is set to begin Oct. 25. Shen Zhen New World I LLC, an entity owned by real estate developer Wei Huang, is charged with bribing Huizar related to another downtown Los Angeles development project. Huang remains a fugitive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Eunisses Hernandez on path forward after leaked recording scandal

LOS ANGELES — The regularly scheduled Los Angeles City Council meetings did not happen last week as reverberations of racist remarks in a leaked recorded conversation continued to shake Angelenos to their core. Former LA City Council President Nury Martinez, who was heard on those recordings along with Council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Fed Tapes Include Herrera Talking with former O’Farrell Staffer

In another leaked recording, now-former LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera talks with Hannah Cho, who left the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell earlier this year to join the Federation. Among other things, the two discuss their enmity for O’Farrell’s opponent in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez, and an effort to “buy” the endorsements of several Democratic clubs.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Orange County man as LA carjacking victim

LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the victim of a carjacking that started in Los Angeles and ended with him being drug to his death into the city of Inglewood. The L.A. County Coroner identified the victim as La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63. Suspect Joshua Reneau, 31, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raymond Chan
Person
José Huizar
CBS LA

Former Chief Robert Luna promises to restore public trust, reform Sheriff's Department

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna takes in the views of the city he knows well. "I always tell people I dreamt of being a police officer from a very early age and this city allowed me to fulfill my dreams," he said. Luna held the position of Long Beach's top cop for the last seven years. As a 36-year veteran of the Long Beach Police Department, he helped protect a city of a couple hundred thousand people. Now, Luna is in the race to oversee the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department charged with protecting millions. The two men vying to be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Dozens protest outside office of embattled LA Councilman de León

Among the two-dozen protesters who showed up outside Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León’s El Sereno offices Thursday was Melina Abdullah, his former teacher. De León is under widespread pressure to resign for his participation in a recorded conversation from 2021 involving four elected officials that included a series of racist remarks and discussions over redistricting. Two of them — former Council President Nury Martinez and former LA County Federation of Labor Ron Herrera — have resigned, but de León and fellow councilman Gil Cedillo have resisted the growing calls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Guilty Plea#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spectrumnews1.com

Politicians headed for re-election despite scandals

An angry crowd confronted the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday — following the leak of the racist comments by Council members Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon. It’s just the latest example of scandal in the nation’s second largest city. In recent years, three LA City Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and the mayor’s office also faces allegations it covered up sexual harassment by a top aide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff kicks off Community Academy

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department kicked off its Community Academy this week with a riveting presentation by Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Tatami. Hatami is known for his work prosecuting the parents of Gabriel Fernandez, the 8-year-old Palmdale boy who was tortured to death by his mother and her boyfriend in the mid 2010s.. He spoke about the ways the D.A.’s office works with the Sheriff’s Department, as well his own traumatic youth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Racism scandal: LA Council heads into weekend with uncertainty

The Los Angeles City Council is set to enter the weekend in a state of unprecedented uncertainty, with fallout from the City Hall racism scandal continuing. Two council members — Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo — are facing calls to resign by nearly all of their colleagues, the council is functioning under an acting president after Nury Martinez resigned and the next two meetings will be conducted remotely after a COVID-19 exposure. Multiple protests during this week in the Council Chamber led to Friday’s meeting being canceled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy