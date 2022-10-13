Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Macon-Bibb asks judge to dismiss lawsuit over elections supervisor selection
MACON, Ga. — A legal showdown over who has the authority to select the next Macon-Bibb County elections supervisor candidate appears to be at a standstill less than a month before the November election. This week, attorneys for Mayor Lester Miller and county commissioners asked a judge to dismiss...
'Think Before You Move' chess event and leadership conference held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A non-profit organization addressed violence in Macon in a creative way on Saturday. The event was called 'Think Before You Move,' and several kids and families attended. The anti-violence event used chess as a metaphor to get kids to think about the consequences of their actions.
Monroe County working on development plan as county grows
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County has seen lots of new growth, and according to county commissioners, they expect much more. For the last year, commissioners have been working on plans to meet the growing community's needs. One they hope to complete is their unified development ordinance. Commissioner Eddie...
'He made the ultimate sacrifice': Georgia Fallen Firefighter Memorial honors Monroe County first responder
FORSYTH, Ga. — Friday, Georgia firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty were honored at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth during the 25th annual Georgia Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony. It was held in remembrance of firefighters and EMTs who lost their lives while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
NewTown Macon set to host ‘Tour of Progress’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you’re looking for something to do next week, NewTown Macon has you covered with the ‘Tour of Progress’. The self-guided tour is to show off the several businesses that opened in the last year, and upcoming projects in downtown Macon. The tour will begin on Forsyth Street at the future site of Billingslea Commons, which is right next to H & H.
Skeletons and Scarecrows: Bibb 4-H celebrates International Fossil Day
MACON, Ga. — Things got spooky at another Halloween event in Macon on Saturday. Bibb County 4-H celebrated International Fossil Day at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. The event, called Skeletons and Scarecrows, featured crafts and activities as well as a scarecrow contest. 4-H students constructed different scarecrows...
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Cheers! Putnam home to annual Spectacular
EATONTON, Ga. — With a growing program in competition cheerleading, Putnam County High has a new tradition to add excitement to the fall season. On Friday, the cheerleaders under the leadership of coach April Smith put on the War Eagle Spirit Spectacular giving teams a chance to perform their routines and prepare for the important state qualifiers.
'Fight Cancer in All Colors' 5k held in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you were out on Saturday morning in Milledgeville, you may have seen pink balloons floating across the sky. The "Fight Cancer in All Colors" 5k was held at 9 a.m. at the Baldwin County Track/Soccer field, and was open to all members of the public.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Laurens County votes on reduced punishment for students who painted racial slur on shirts at football game
DUBLIN, Ga. — In September, 13WMAZ reported a five West Laurens County high school students were photographed at a football game, against Bleckley County, spelling out the N-word on their shirt. In a 3-2 decision, the Laurens County school board voted to lessen the punishment of the five students...
wgxa.tv
'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
'A better place to live': Macon-Bibb pledges $730K for Eisenhower Parkway sidewalk, traffic improvements
MACON, Ga. — Big changes are on the way for Macon's Eisenhower Parkway, all in the name of pedestrian safety. Macon-Bibb County is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Transportation to redo about a mile of the busy road. There's not much of a sidewalk on the north...
Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County
LAMAR COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County couple died after a wreck In Lamar County Friday, according to Lamar Coroner Clay Tillery. He says 34-year-old Kevin Sims died in a local hospital. His wife Christain Sims, age 35, died at the scene. Tillery says it happened around 7:45 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
Laurens school board says students who spelled out racial slur at football game can return in January
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Laurens County Board of Education voted 3-2 on Friday to reduce punishment for five white male students who spelled out a racial slur at a football game in September. At the meeting, the board voted to set punishment for the students, including:. 1 semester...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Four men shot following argument in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A downtown Macon shooting is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was called to 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street. Investigators say several men were arguing prior to the shooting happening. They say the men that were arguing went in separate directions, including some that walked to their car that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King. Jr. Blvd. and Cherry Street. That's when investigators say a silver sedan drove by. They say gunfire was exchanged between those in the car and one of the men that was walking.
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
Empowering women: Wesleyan's match campaign raises over $2 Million
MACON, Ga. — Students and staff of Wesleyan College met Thursday morning at the Porter Auditorium to mark Meaghan Blight's 100th day as college president. Blight announced plans for a new program to support women in Macon. She said Wesleyan plans to award scholarships to two local women a...
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
WMAZ
Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon
The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0