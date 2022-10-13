ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Monroe County working on development plan as county grows

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County has seen lots of new growth, and according to county commissioners, they expect much more. For the last year, commissioners have been working on plans to meet the growing community's needs. One they hope to complete is their unified development ordinance. Commissioner Eddie...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Elections
Macon, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
41nbc.com

NewTown Macon set to host ‘Tour of Progress’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you’re looking for something to do next week, NewTown Macon has you covered with the ‘Tour of Progress’. The self-guided tour is to show off the several businesses that opened in the last year, and upcoming projects in downtown Macon. The tour will begin on Forsyth Street at the future site of Billingslea Commons, which is right next to H & H.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Skeletons and Scarecrows: Bibb 4-H celebrates International Fossil Day

MACON, Ga. — Things got spooky at another Halloween event in Macon on Saturday. Bibb County 4-H celebrated International Fossil Day at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. The event, called Skeletons and Scarecrows, featured crafts and activities as well as a scarecrow contest. 4-H students constructed different scarecrows...
MACON, GA
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Cheers! Putnam home to annual Spectacular

EATONTON, Ga. — With a growing program in competition cheerleading, Putnam County High has a new tradition to add excitement to the fall season. On Friday, the cheerleaders under the leadership of coach April Smith put on the War Eagle Spirit Spectacular giving teams a chance to perform their routines and prepare for the important state qualifiers.
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Water#Infrastructure#Election Day#Election Local#The Macon Water Authority#Bibb Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Pepsi
13WMAZ

Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Four men shot following argument in downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A downtown Macon shooting is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was called to 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Cherry Street. Investigators say several men were arguing prior to the shooting happening. They say the men that were arguing went in separate directions, including some that walked to their car that was parked near the intersection of Martin Luther King. Jr. Blvd. and Cherry Street. That's when investigators say a silver sedan drove by. They say gunfire was exchanged between those in the car and one of the men that was walking.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man killed in Warner Robins shooting identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead in Warner Robins after a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department posted on Facebook, 22-year-old Tamar Lewis confronted 26-year-old Jacolyn Jenkins around 2 p.m. and started shooting. It happened close to 1126 Watson Boulevard...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WMAZ

Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth. According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr....
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy