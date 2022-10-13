ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Ms.K. Rogers
2d ago

Dallas County Need to pay her more so she don't have to take vacation time to work second job at fair!!! ughhh

Tarrant County couples can now get a marriage license from home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Now you can apply for a marriage license in Tarrant County without ever leaving home. The Tarrant County Clerk’s Office will begin offering remote marriage licenses on Monday. Anyone can apply, but the option is being offered especially for active members of the military and...
Lori Williams provides resources for anything senior related

Contrary to some peoples’ beliefs, Lori Williams helps seniors with more than just their future housing needs. “We are a resource to answer any questions for them for anything senior-related,” said the owner of Lori Williams-Senior Services. After starting by herself early in 2018, she now has an eight-person team covering all of Dallas/Fort Worth. “Our sole mission is to have you thriving wherever you are.”
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
FORT WORTH, TX
Insurance company sues owner of vacant lot where the Balch Springs grass fire started

The insurance company for three Balch Springs homeowners whose properties were damaged in a July 25 grass fire is suing the owner of the vacant lot where the fire started. State Farm Lloyds, the insurance company for Edgar Cruz, Mario Thompson and Miguel Quinonez, filed the lawsuit Friday in Dallas County to recover the amount it paid out on their claims — at least $1 million — from Sikka Investments.
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
Only One North Texas City Listed Among 50 Safest in the Country in New Ranking

A Dallas suburb cracked the Top 50 safest cities in the country in a new ranking and several other North Texas cities made the longer list. Finance website Wallethub, released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Irving ranked 49th on the list. While Grand Prairie (55), Plano (79), Arlington (95), Fort Worth (129), Garland (132) and Dallas (166) also made the list.
DALLAS, TX
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial Airport

McKinney wants to have its own commercial airport.Matthew Smith/Unsplash. McKinney leaders are gearing up to ask local residents to finance a new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport, with plans to create a third commercial airport in North Texas, to compete with DFW and Dallas Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
Eye on Politics: The race for Tarrant County District Attorney

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   With Election Day less than a month away, we're taking a look at voter education outreach and the latest in the Texas Governor's race. Political reporter Jack Fink also sits down for one-on-one interviews with the candidates for Tarrant County District Attorney. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.Voter education outreachTuesday was the last...
Dallas ISD Auditor Suing District Over Alleged Grade and Attendance Manipulation

An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school.Kenny Eliason/Unsplash. An ex-Dallas ISD schools auditor alleges she was fired after reporting grade and attendance manipulation at a high school. This has led to a lawsuit against the district. Andrea Whelan has been involved in an ongoing whistleblower fight against the Dallas ISD. Dallas News reports this comes after the Dallas ISD trustees rejected her request to be reinstated. Dallas ISD spokeswoman Robyn Harris sent an email to Dallas News saying:
DFW Healthcare Brief: Medical City Arlington’s New Chief Nursing Officer and Texas Health Is a Top ‘Company That Cares’

Jim Allard is the newly appointed chief nursing officer at Medical City Arlington. Since 2020, he has been the vice president and CNO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas, where he led the neonatal and maternal re-designation efforts. He was previously the CNO of Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, a 490-bed hospital near Houston that is part of HCA, the same network of hospitals that owns Medical City.
MedCore Acquires Dallas Senior Living Community

The property features 70 assisted living and 16 memory care residences. MedCore Partners has acquired The Grove on Forest Lane, an 86-unit senior housing community in North Dallas. MedCore is planning to renovate the property, with Senior by Design and a soon to-be-named general contractor in charge of the renovation process.
Property tax bills mailed to residents

Property owners can expect to receive their tax bills this month as taxing entities notify individuals about the amount of tax they owe to the county, city and school district. Tax offices began mailing tax bills to property owners in October ahead of the Jan. 31, 2023 deadline for paying...
