Shawnee, KS

Bettor places $80,000 on Chiefs to beat Buffalo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- For the first time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an underdog at Arrowhead Stadium. One individual is placing some major faith in the Chiefs to pull of the upset. The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway reports that someone made a...
Optimism surrounding McDuffie, Butker’s chances to play Sunday against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic they could get two key contributors back on Sunday for their matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Trent McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker have each been out since the Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt expressed a belief that both players could appear in Sunday’s game.
NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was not fined this week by the NFL for a hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that drew a controversial penalty. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Jones wasn’t fined this week by the league.
