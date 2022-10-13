Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Bettor places $80,000 on Chiefs to beat Buffalo
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- For the first time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is an underdog at Arrowhead Stadium. One individual is placing some major faith in the Chiefs to pull of the upset. The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway reports that someone made a...
KCTV 5
Optimism surrounding McDuffie, Butker’s chances to play Sunday against Bills
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are optimistic they could get two key contributors back on Sunday for their matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Trent McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker have each been out since the Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals. On Thursday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt expressed a belief that both players could appear in Sunday’s game.
KCTV 5
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!
KCTV 5
NFL: Chiefs’ Chris Jones not fined for hit on Derek Carr
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was not fined this week by the NFL for a hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that drew a controversial penalty. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Jones wasn’t fined this week by the league.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Bills fans descend on KC hoping for different result from last season’s playoffs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This weekend, the Chiefs will take on the Bills in what could be the biggest game of the regular season. Many of the Bills fans were already pre-partying at Al’s Bar and Grill in Parkville. Owner Alan Burns lived in Buffalo for 42 years and came to KC 26 years ago. Then 13 years ago, he opened his bar.
Comments / 0