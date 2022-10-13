Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Tyler kicks off 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans celebrated the 89th annual Texas Rose Festival Parade that started at Front Street and Glenwood Boulevard. The parade is a part of the Texas Rose Festival, which runs from October 13 to 16. The Texas Rose Festival is celebrated each year on the third...
KLTV
WebXtra: ‘Pies in the Face’ event raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network
Fall means festival time in East Texas, and the second week of October means one East Texas city’s celebration of its oil heritage. The annual Hawkins oil festival and parade featured colorful floats, classic cars, marching bands, and horses with riders. The parade wound its way down Highway 14 into town. The festival also included downtown vendors with food, along with arts and crafts. For some festival goers, like Ron Pylant, it represents the best of what small town America should be.
KLTV
Voters to consider Pittsburg ISD bond in November
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A bond of more than $88 million is set to go before voters in November that would, if successful, provide a new high school, among other improvements. “Our facilities are in pretty bad shape on the inside we had some flooding issues sometimes we have some...
KLTV
2022 Texas Rose Festival kicks off with opening ceremonies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Opening ceremonies were held Thursday in Tyler for the 89th Texas Rose Festival. Since 1933, the Texas Rose Festival has been known for its rich heritage and tradition, and offers ceremonial events which begin with the long-established ribbon cutting. This year’s rose queen, Molly Berry, took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Kimberlyn Snider Closing Arguments
Founder, Monty Hudson, talks about how important his work is with training dogs to help those who suffer from PTSD or have medical concerns that dogs can alert to. Jarvis was one of 16 historically black colleges and universities, (HCBU), to receive $40,000 worth of equipment. Updated: 4 hours ago.
KLTV
Texas Baptist Men break out chainsaws to help with homeless veteran facility construction
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A volunteer chainsaw crew took down dozens of trees today in Jacksonville for an East Texas non-profit organization. “We feel very passionate [that] nothing is going to get done with us trying to do it by ourselves.”. State chainsaw coordinator with Texas Baptist Men, Wendell Romans,...
KLTV
E-Sports video gaming lab opens at Jarvis Christian University
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The future in video gaming and competition has opened up a wave of possibilities for students at an East Texas university. Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for their new e-sports video gaming laboratory. Donations of new equipment came from Sony, Rig Gaming and Gamestop.
KLTV
Famous Jewelry Designer Simon G. visits Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Founder, creator, and designer Simon Ghaimian from Simon G. Jewelry attended an exclusive event Thursday night at Jim Bartlett Fine Jewelry celebrating Jim Bartlett’s birthday. Simon first dreamed of being an engineer when he moved to America with only $200 in his pocket. The high...
RELATED PEOPLE
KLTV
Carthage’s Bradyn Manning hits the sidelines for a 80-yard touchdown
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Rusk, Carthage’s Bradyn Manning is wide open, catches the pass, and runs down the sidelines for a 80-yard touchdown.
KLTV
Jarvis Christian University holds fall festival, hall of fame luncheon
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A fundraiser is being held on the campus of Jarvis Christian University in conjunction with the iconic United Negro College Fund. The school is set for a big finish, with the help of former NBA star Spud Webb. In 1986, Webb beat out Michael Jordan and...
KLTV
Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis maneuvers out of a tough situation for a touchdown
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Sabine, Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis gets the ball and finds himself in a tough situation. He maneuvers himself to the sideline and runs up the field for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
KLTV
Kilgore coach calls Lindale game ‘dogfight’
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller says it was his team’s fast start that led to a win over Lindale last week. Fuller said Lindale plays as hard as his own team and said the game is a “dogfight” when they play. Kilgore managed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Week 8 Red Zone weather forecast
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Clear skies and mild conditions for our Red Zone forecast. Temperatures will likely sit in the warm lower 80s by kickoff before dropping to near 70 degrees by the end of the game. Perfect football weather!
KLTV
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal
KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Cary Sims about Texas Stock Laws and what they mean. Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
KLTV
Judge approves conditional release for former Longview police officer
BEAUMONT, Texas (KLTV) - Release conditions have been set for a former Longview police officer accused of soliciting minors online for sex. The conditions of Seth Estes Vanover’s release have been sealed by the court, however the amount that must be paid for initial release was set at $50,000 which Vanover has since posted. The terms and amount were set by Magistrate Judge Christine L. Stetson in the Eastern District of Texas. Vanover is scheduled to appear before Judge Barksdale, Jacksonville, FL. on Monday, Oct. 24.
KLTV
Authorities release name of man found dead by Gilmer ISD bus driver
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a man found dead on the side of the road by a school bus driver Wednesday afternoon. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Louise Grant, Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, was found next to the road way in the 1600 block of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer. At this time, the sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play in connection with Grant’s death and an autopsy has been ordered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
DeBerry man killed in crash near Carthage
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A DeBerry man was killed in a crash near Carthage Thursday evening. DPS reports James B. Peloquin, 44, of DeBerry died in a crash on US-59 about three miles north of Carthage. The DPS investigation said at 4:55 p.m., Peloquin was driving a 2003 Chevrolet...
KLTV
Accidental shooting leaves juvenile with gunshot wound
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 500 block of Tom Woodley Road regarding an ‘accidental shooting’ of a juvenile on October 12th around 9 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a juvenile with a gunshot wound...
KLTV
Sister of Wood County cold-case murder victim frustrated after reading affidavit
Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
Comments / 0