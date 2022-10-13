TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our temperatures go downhill from here with each day cooler than the last leading into Tuesday. Overnight tonight will be chilly in the low 40s and highs Sunday will be stunted in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds Sunday will be breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph gusting around 20 mph. A freeze watch is in place Sunday night just to the west of the WIBW viewing area in North-Central Kansas west of Concordia. We will all see a hard freeze Monday night and again Tuesday night.

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO