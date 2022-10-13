Read full article on original website
Kansas Republicans gather at annual Eisenhower birthday dinner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Republicans came together tonight for the birthday of former president and Kansas native Dwight D. Eisenhower. Attorney Derek Schmidt headlined a guest list full of elected officials and other candidates campaigning in the area. Schmidt, who is running for governor, told the crowd a democratic governor doesn’t belong in Kansas.
Kansas accepting applications for kids lifetime hunting & fishing license
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas kids seven years of age and younger are now eligible to receive a lifetime hunting and fishing license. The Kansas Dept. of Wildlife and Parks says the application period opened Friday, October 14, 2022. KDWP says any child seven years of age or younger at...
Local organization is hoping to make an impact on midterm election
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization gathered this weekend to discuss the importance of voting in the midterm elections. The Kansas Poor People’s Campaign was held Saturday morning at the Community Resources Council. Members from the organization as well as local supporters joined together to strategized ideas to get low-income voters to the poll.
Kansas victim notification system upgraded as domestic violence report issued
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas victim notification system has received some timely upgrades as the KBI’s domestic violence report is issued. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, that enhancements to the state’s victim notification system were recently launched. The move comes as providers and criminal justice leaders mark October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Saturday night forecast: Cooling down each day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our temperatures go downhill from here with each day cooler than the last leading into Tuesday. Overnight tonight will be chilly in the low 40s and highs Sunday will be stunted in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds Sunday will be breezy out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph gusting around 20 mph. A freeze watch is in place Sunday night just to the west of the WIBW viewing area in North-Central Kansas west of Concordia. We will all see a hard freeze Monday night and again Tuesday night.
Libertarian Party of Kansas holds executive committee meeting in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Libertarian Party of Kansas executive committee met in person Saturday in Topeka. With several Libertarian candidates on the ballot this year, they focused on what needs to be done for the upcoming election. The Libertarian Party will be represented in several races. Seth Cordell is...
Cities around Kansas infused with cash to improve State Highway System
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cities around Kansas have been infused with cash to improve their State Highway System roads. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 34 cities across the state have been chosen to receive a total of $28.6 million for improvements to the State Highway System in city boundaries. She said the funds will be used to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes and modify intersections along essential roads in rural and urban areas.
Kansas political hopefuls take part in candidate forum
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas political candidates took part in a forum Thursday night at Love Fellowship Church. Members of the event included senate candidate Rev. Mark Holland, who is running for the seat of current Senator Jerry Moran. He says Moran is failing to uphold the values of Kansans in Washington D.C.
$1.25 million invested to improve 3 rural healthcare facilities in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1.25 million has been invested to help improve three rural healthcare facilities in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says on Thursday, Oct. 13, Rural Development Kansas State Directory Christy Davis announced that the department awarded a total of $1,255,209 in grants to improve healthcare facilities in three Kansas communities.
KCC approves Atmos to raise prices to recover costs of 2021 winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has approved Atmos to raise prices by more than $5 to recover costs of the 2021 winter storm. The Kansas Corporation Commission says that on Thursday, Oct. 13, it approved a settlement agreement and financing order to give Atmos Energy authorization to issue securitized bonds in order to recover $92.7 million in deferred costs from the 2021 Winter Storm Uri.
Inflation at 40-year high as Americans head to the polls soon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Inflation is at a 40-year high and prices are hurting Kansans’ pocketbooks as Americans head to the polls in less than a month. U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that on Thursday, Oct. 13, the U.S. Department of Labor announced that inflation rose by 8.2% over the past 12 months - a 40-year high.
