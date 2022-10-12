ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets rookie RB Breece Hall already flashing star potential

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Back in April, the New York Jets grabbed their running back of the future in Breece Hall with the 36th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

While there may have been some speculation that second-year back Michael Carter would still retain the top spot on the depth chart, or that it would be a certified timeshare situation, it became clear last week that Hall is the franchise running back the Jets have been seeking.

Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5, Hall announced himself to the entire league as he exploded for 197 total yards and a touchdown. The Iowa State product almost had another score, as he dragged Dolphin defenders with him down to the one-yard line on an incredible 79-yard catch-and-run.

Hall proved to be a dynamic force in both the run and passing games, smashing through holes and weaving his way through blocks against one of the more talented defenses in the NFL.

There should be little question moving forward about who will get the majority of the touches in this dangerous Jets offense, as Hall adds just another weapon and dimension to what seems like an already stacked group.

Hall has lived up to his predraft projections and athletic scores coming out of college, and he looks every bit like the franchise runner many thought he was. He should continue to develop and grow even more as his role in the Jets’ backfield expands.

Perhaps NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is in his future?

