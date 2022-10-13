ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTUL

Route 66 Marathon organizers announce changes to this year's course

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The annual Route 66 Marathon is nearly a month away. This year, participants can expect a few changes. This event showcases the best of Tulsa. Thousands of people from all over the country fill the streets to support the local community. Organizers made changes to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

QuikTrip expanding its convenient service with urgent care clinics

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa-based convenience store is expanding its convenient service with urgent care clinics across the Midwest. Tulsa’s own QuikTrip is the sole investor in the new health care entity known as MedWise Urgent Care. Quiktrip entered the healthcare market in 2020 following the COVID-19...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso man dies after crashing into trees in Rogers County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash east of Owasso in Rogers County. On Oct. 16, around 1 a.m., 64-year-old Larry Helton of Owasso was traveling on South Keetonville Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Helton was traveling down a steep dirt trail when his...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

20-year-old Nashville man drowns in Skiatook Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after drowning in Skiatook Lake. They said that 20-year-old Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo of Nashville, Tenn. drowned in the Tall Chief Cove in Osage County on October 16 around 3 p.m. OHP says Khojiabdullo was not using a lifejacket.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit moves forward to discovery phase

TULSA, Okla. — The fight for justice on behalf of the three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre continues. During a status conference Tuesday, Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall gave the attorneys for the survivors the green light to continue forward with the deposition of 101-year-old survivor Hughes Van Ellis.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman's body found across the street from Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that the body of a woman was found across the street from the Tulsa Day Center. Police say EMSA medics found a deceased white woman in her 30s while responding to a cold call. The woman was covered in blankets...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
OWASSO, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for possible witness to murder of 18-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Homicide detectives with the Tulsa Police Department are asking the public for help with identifying and locating a white male seen on surveillance video with a murder suspect. Detectives say he may have witnessed the homicide of 18-year-old Fedro Givens at the Echo Trails Apartments...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest serial larceny suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested Marquis Johnson on October 16. Around 2 a.m. that day, TPD responded to a call at a Quiktrip near East 61st Street and Highway 169 concerning a larceny. The store reported that Johnson had stolen 18 boxes of products.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oktoberfest returns to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oktoberfest returns to Tulsa this week, kicking off for it's 43rd year on Tuesday. The festival celebrates authentic Bavarian culture in a setting modeled after Oktoberfest Munich in Bavaria, Germany. Tuesday night, the celebrations kick off with a private authentic German dinner at the BierMesiter's...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after striking victim in the head with axe

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say dealt a near fatal blow to a man he had never spoken to before. Monday evening, officers were called to a home near 15th and Denver for an "axeing". Investigators learned that the suspect, Israel Trejo,...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
DEPEW, OK

