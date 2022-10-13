Read full article on original website
KTUL
Route 66 Marathon organizers announce changes to this year's course
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The annual Route 66 Marathon is nearly a month away. This year, participants can expect a few changes. This event showcases the best of Tulsa. Thousands of people from all over the country fill the streets to support the local community. Organizers made changes to...
KTUL
QuikTrip expanding its convenient service with urgent care clinics
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa-based convenience store is expanding its convenient service with urgent care clinics across the Midwest. Tulsa’s own QuikTrip is the sole investor in the new health care entity known as MedWise Urgent Care. Quiktrip entered the healthcare market in 2020 following the COVID-19...
KTUL
Owasso man dies after crashing into trees in Rogers County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash east of Owasso in Rogers County. On Oct. 16, around 1 a.m., 64-year-old Larry Helton of Owasso was traveling on South Keetonville Road. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Helton was traveling down a steep dirt trail when his...
KTUL
20-year-old Nashville man drowns in Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms one man is dead after drowning in Skiatook Lake. They said that 20-year-old Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo of Nashville, Tenn. drowned in the Tall Chief Cove in Osage County on October 16 around 3 p.m. OHP says Khojiabdullo was not using a lifejacket.
KTUL
Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit moves forward to discovery phase
TULSA, Okla. — The fight for justice on behalf of the three survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre continues. During a status conference Tuesday, Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall gave the attorneys for the survivors the green light to continue forward with the deposition of 101-year-old survivor Hughes Van Ellis.
KTUL
Woman's body found across the street from Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that the body of a woman was found across the street from the Tulsa Day Center. Police say EMSA medics found a deceased white woman in her 30s while responding to a cold call. The woman was covered in blankets...
64-year-old man dead after crash east of Owasso
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 64-year-old man is dead after a crash in Rogers County, about 1 mile east of Owasso, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened early Sunday morning, around 1:20 a.m., on 24272 South Keetonville Road. According to OHP, Larry Helton,...
okcfox.com
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
KTUL
Schools put on lockdown after juvenile shot in Broken Arrow hotel parking lot
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department responded to a shooting in a hotel parking lot near South Garnett Road and West Kenosha Street. On Oct. 17 around 2:30 p.m. officers arrived and found a juvenile victim that had been shot. This led BAPD to lock down...
Okmulgee community reacts to murder investigation
The pulse of Okmulgee is usually felt in the heart of downtown, with locals walking, shopping, and dining, but Monday its streets were desolate.
KTUL
Okmulgee police confirm bodies found in Deep Fork River those of four missing men
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice has confirmed that the four bodies found in the Deep Fork River have been positively identified as the missing men from Okmulgee. Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens have been missing since Oct. 9. On Friday, investigators found...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for possible witness to murder of 18-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Homicide detectives with the Tulsa Police Department are asking the public for help with identifying and locating a white male seen on surveillance video with a murder suspect. Detectives say he may have witnessed the homicide of 18-year-old Fedro Givens at the Echo Trails Apartments...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest serial larceny suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested Marquis Johnson on October 16. Around 2 a.m. that day, TPD responded to a call at a Quiktrip near East 61st Street and Highway 169 concerning a larceny. The store reported that Johnson had stolen 18 boxes of products.
KTUL
Person of interest in Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation arrested in Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Okmulgee police say the person of interest in the murder investigation of four men has been captured in Florida. Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., yesterday in connection to a stolen vehicle out of Okmulgee County. The Okmulgee...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
KTUL
Oktoberfest returns to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oktoberfest returns to Tulsa this week, kicking off for it's 43rd year on Tuesday. The festival celebrates authentic Bavarian culture in a setting modeled after Oktoberfest Munich in Bavaria, Germany. Tuesday night, the celebrations kick off with a private authentic German dinner at the BierMesiter's...
KTUL
'They're not interested in helping out': AARP speaks out about $15 OG&E rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — OG&E customers can now expect their bills to be $15 more a month than this time last year. That’s thanks to a rate increase due to the 2021 winter storm, a rate increase to cover operational costs, and another increase for the change in fuel prices.
KTUL
Man arrested after striking victim in the head with axe
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man they say dealt a near fatal blow to a man he had never spoken to before. Monday evening, officers were called to a home near 15th and Denver for an "axeing". Investigators learned that the suspect, Israel Trejo,...
KOCO
Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love
EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
KTUL
Broken Arrow water supply safe after chemical fire near Port of Catoosa
---- UPDATE: Verdigris Fire Chief Mike Shaffer said a call came in just after 6 p.m. of a possible structure fire. He said when units arrived, the contents of the building near 25055 Alliance Dr. were on fire. Shaffer said the fire is at a galvanizing plant. "This is less...
