ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByRPI_0iWqHf5x00

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SW48v_0iWqHf5x00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iPzOt_0iWqHf5x00

Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS to turn over three children after a court ordered she surrender them due to a “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the children.

Those children are:

  • Christopher Pinon, 9, 4-foot-10-inches, 90 lbs.
  • Evangeline Pinon, 11, 4-foot-10-inches, 90 lbs.
  • Angelica Pinon, 16, 5-foot-6 inches, 125 lbs.

KRON ON is streaming live

Michael Pinon, 48, 5-foot-11-inches, with black hair and brown eyes, is also wanted.

They have no known vehicle but are known to frequent Interstate 5 and March Lane in Stockton, Calif. They are wanted immediately and anyone who knows their location is advised to call 209-468-4400.

The county borders the Bay Area counties of Alameda and Contra Costa.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 10

Shannon Wanlin
6d ago

kids should be in homes, not foster care. our system is screwed and allows for so much abuse. I am scared for these kids going home or to foster care...both could be horrible. Why not talk to the 16 year old

Reply
8
Shakes a Leg Sometimes
6d ago

Can’t blame them, considering what goes on in foster homes.

Reply(4)
17
Citizen Jane
6d ago

Please God watch over and protect these children. Bring them back safely.

Reply
6
Related
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected Stockton serial killer charged with murders

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar filed murder charges against a suspected serial killer, Wesley Brownlee, for the slayings of three victims in Stockton. Brownlee was charged Tuesday with murdering Jonathan Hernandez on August 30, Juan Carlos Carranza Cruz on September 21, and Lawrence Lopez on September 27. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing man with dementia has been found, according to Pleasanton PD

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — A missing 68-year-old with dementia has been located, according to a tweet from the Pleasanton Police Department. Earlier, Pleasanton police were asking for the public’s help to find an elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday. Donald Campbell is 68 years old and was last seen near Mohr Avenue and Kolln […]
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
KCRA.com

Death investigation underway in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A death investigation is underway in San Joaquin County on Tuesday morning. Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the area of 4th Street and Olive Avenue. Roads in the area are closed as the investigation continues. KCRA 3 crews reported several bullet holes on...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Stockton homicide leaves one dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Bystander killed in Oakland police chase identified

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man killed after a suspect evading police in Oakland crashed into his truck on Monday morning has now been identified. Agustin Coyotl, 44, of Oakland, died after a man leading police on a chase crashed directly into his truck. Coytl’s family says he was on his way to work when […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Niece of victim in fatal OPD chase speaks out

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Family members are remembering their loved one who was killed during a police chase in Oakland. 44-year-old Augustin Coyotl died Monday morning after police say a hit-and-run suspect — who was leading officers on a chase — crashed into his truck. A family member of the victim spoke to KRON4, she […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning

(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood man faces felony charges in deadly Walnut Creek hit-and-run

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Brentwood man is facing felony manslaughter charges in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Walnut Creek, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Orangevale neighbors believe over 12 disturbing cat killings linked to one suspect

ORANGEVALE -- Neighbors in Orangevale believe a cat killer is terrorizing furry friends in their community. They fear what -- or who -- might be the killer's next target. Neighbors say after a host of reported mysterious killings and disappearances of people's cats, they believe all of the cases are connected. People have reported these occurrences on social media sites to warn their neighbors and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. "I have a cat that lives indoor/outdoor. Every night, I try to make sure she is in the house," said a neighbor. The neighbors CBS13 spoke with asked for their identities not...
ORANGEVALE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy