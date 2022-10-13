Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction.

Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS to turn over three children after a court ordered she surrender them due to a “substantial danger to the physical and emotional health” of the children.

Those children are:

Christopher Pinon, 9, 4-foot-10-inches, 90 lbs.

Evangeline Pinon, 11, 4-foot-10-inches, 90 lbs.

Angelica Pinon, 16, 5-foot-6 inches, 125 lbs.

KRON ON is streaming live

Michael Pinon, 48, 5-foot-11-inches, with black hair and brown eyes, is also wanted.

They have no known vehicle but are known to frequent Interstate 5 and March Lane in Stockton, Calif. They are wanted immediately and anyone who knows their location is advised to call 209-468-4400.

The county borders the Bay Area counties of Alameda and Contra Costa.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.