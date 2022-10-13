Read full article on original website
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Gambling in Orange stopped almost as soon as it started
In January 1953, an unsigned letter arrived at the Orange police station. It said: “Want to bet on a horse race? Go down to the club in the alley, through a little back door. They’ll cover any size bet, any horse, on any track.”. The “little club” was...
KFDM-TV
Fentanyl affecting communities in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The ongoing fentanyl crisis is national issue that's also affecting Southeast Texas communities. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports on what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is encountering in communities.
Port Arthur News
Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents
A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
kjas.com
Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co
It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
Jury finds Beaumont man guilty of murder after deadly 2019 shooting at Avery Trace Apartments
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury found a 24-year-old Beaumont man guilty of murder after a deadly 2019 shooting in Port Arthur. Kylan Deion Bazile was found guilty of murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton died after a shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments.
Police: Victim in deadly Port Neches triple shooting was pregnant when she died
PORT NECHES, Texas — A woman who was killed by a man in a triple shooting in Port Neches was pregnant at the time of her death. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News Laurie Frederick is believed to have been in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was shot and killed in October. She was 29 when she died.
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Orange Leader
Police identify man with Orange ties killed this week in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
Beaumont native who played basketball in Europe uses culinary skills to bring unique taste to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — In addition to good music and company, unique and delicious food can be found at Cracklin Kings located in downtown Beaumont. “We got the etouffee,” Prentiss Semien, owner of Cracklin Kings, said. “We got the creole shrimp pasta”. (Editor's note: The above video is...
Good Samaritan held down suspect accused of hitting female clerk during Dollar General robbery
WARREN, Texas — A man is facing a felony charge after a clerk at a Dollar General in Warren was injured during a robbery. It happened on October 10, 2022. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to the Dollar General shortly before 8:30 a.m., after learning about a man who was hitting a female clerk.
Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
Beaumont man facing multiple charges after police find drugs, money in vehicle
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 40-year-old Beaumont man is facing multiple charges after police found drugs and a large amount of money during a traffic stop. The drugs were found on October 13, 2022. Beaumont Police stopped a vehicle in the 1800 block of Rivercrest Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.
57-year-old man dies in explosion, house fire Thursday morning in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 57-year-old Beaumont man is dead following an explosion and fire early Thursday morning at a home in Beaumont. City of Beaumont firefighters responded at about 4 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 2100 block of Rusk St. according to dispatch records. An explosion and...
Port Arthur-based organization offering free training course to help area students get jobs in construction industry
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A non-profit organization in Port Arthur is working with area students to prepare them for jobs within the construction industry. The Golden Triangle Empowerment Center, also known as GTEC, is offering a 10-week training course for those who would like to work in construction. According to the organization's website, they aspire to, "provide job training and placement services for overlooked and underserved communities in the Port Arthur area."
fox4beaumont.com
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches-Groves High crowns Homecoming Queen
Senior Olivia Zeig on Friday was named Homecoming Queen for Port Neches-Groves High School. She was escorted by Carson Barrett. Both students are seniors. Zeig is the daughter of Bradley and Allison Zeig.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches Police seeking next of kin of bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
