Bridge City, TX

Port Arthur News

Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents

A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
BEAUMONT, TX
Bridge City, TX
kjas.com

Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co

It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Port Arthur-based organization offering free training course to help area students get jobs in construction industry

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A non-profit organization in Port Arthur is working with area students to prepare them for jobs within the construction industry. The Golden Triangle Empowerment Center, also known as GTEC, is offering a 10-week training course for those who would like to work in construction. According to the organization's website, they aspire to, "provide job training and placement services for overlooked and underserved communities in the Port Arthur area."
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

