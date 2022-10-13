ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

KMBC.com

KU fans hopeful for another championship basketball season

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Friday was a historic night in Lawrence. Six NCAA National Championship banners for men's basketball now hang in Allen Fieldhouse. Thousands of fans lined up outside of the arena ahead of Late Night in the Phog, waiting on the official start of KU Basketball season. Fans...
KMBC.com

Foundation honors late Avila baseball coach with youth camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new foundation honors the legacy of a former Avila baseball coach who died of COVID-19 last year. Daryl Cronk died in December 2021, just days after becoming ill. "He loved to teach. He loved to coach. He loved to mentor," said Kristyn Spiller. When...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KMBC.com

A clear and chilly Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
KMBC.com

Not as windy, mostly sunny Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a slight chance for a rain shower that won't last long Friday evening. Friday night football will be fine. The winds won't be as strong on Saturday. It will be sunny with a high closer to normal. The winds pick up a bit...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KMBC.com

Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them,Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district's schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a better academic and...
thepitchkc.com

Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart

Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
fox4kc.com

Three injured in crash on 71 Highway, I-435 Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Investigators say a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel, southbound US 71 Highway just before Interstate 435, for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m. The vehicle did not have its...
