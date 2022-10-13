Read full article on original website
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
KU fans hopeful for another championship basketball season
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Friday was a historic night in Lawrence. Six NCAA National Championship banners for men's basketball now hang in Allen Fieldhouse. Thousands of fans lined up outside of the arena ahead of Late Night in the Phog, waiting on the official start of KU Basketball season. Fans...
Tonganoxie's Jackson McWilliams named Athlete of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson McWilliams is a keeper for the Tonganoxie Chieftains soccer team. The junior recently became the first player in Kansas high school history to record 500 saves. He has six shutouts this season.
Foundation honors late Avila baseball coach with youth camp
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new foundation honors the legacy of a former Avila baseball coach who died of COVID-19 last year. Daryl Cronk died in December 2021, just days after becoming ill. "He loved to teach. He loved to coach. He loved to mentor," said Kristyn Spiller. When...
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol for Oct. 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here are the highlights from Friday's high school football games. Our Game of the Week featured Olathe North at Mill Valley.
Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium
One Jackson County legislator said he's met with Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman about downtown baseball, but the whole legislature hasn't.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
A clear and chilly Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
Not as windy, mostly sunny Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a slight chance for a rain shower that won't last long Friday evening. Friday night football will be fine. The winds won't be as strong on Saturday. It will be sunny with a high closer to normal. The winds pick up a bit...
Blue Springs announces groundbreaking for new aquatics center
Blue Springs will break ground on it's new $35-million-dollar aquatics center on November 3, 2022. It's expected to open in May 2024.
Kansas City School District considers plan to close 10 schools
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With too many buildings and not enough students to fill them,Kansas City Public Schools administrators are considering a plan to close 10 of the district's schools. The idea behind the Blueprint 2030 plan would be to consolidate resources to give students a better academic and...
SIlver alert issued for 70-year-old Kansas City woman with dementia
KCPD has issued a silver alert for a missing 70-year-old woman in Kansas City. Deborah A. Johnson is was last seen in the evening hours of Friday, Oct. 14. Johnson has Dementia and easily forgets where she is. Police described her as a Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall,...
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash.
KCPD locates missing, endangered 13-year-old
UPDATE: Police have safely located the 13-year-old boy who was said to have last been seen around 5 p.m. Friday.
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison for ex-girlfriend’s murder
A Kansas City man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Jessica Smith, in Olathe, Kansas.
KCPD looking for missing/endangered 13-year-old not seen since 5 p.m. Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are looking for a missing 13-year-old. Authorities say Zayvion Henderson was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 14m, 2022. Henderson was last seen that Friday at the Landing Mall near 1240 East Meyer Blvd. Police described him as 5 foot 7...
Three injured in crash on 71 Highway, I-435 Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people are injured following a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning. Investigators say a grey GMC Envoy was stopped in the third lane of travel, southbound US 71 Highway just before Interstate 435, for unknown reasons around 3:20 a.m. The vehicle did not have its...
Man dead, another injured in Grandview park shooting
Grandview police are investigating a double shooting at O'Donnell Park that killed one man and seriously injured a second victim.
