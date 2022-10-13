ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police officer injured in fight with suspect

A St. Louis man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and other crimes after he allegedly stole a pickup in Festus and got into a physical altercation with a Festus Police officer. The officer’s left shoulder was dislocated and his arms were bruised in the fight, Chief Tim Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates Shooting In Brooklyn

BROOKLYN - The Illinois State Police said Friday evening that at 3:31 a.m. on October 14, 2022, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 was requested to investigate a reported shooting at a business in the 200 block of Madison Street in Brooklyn. ISP said during...
BROOKLYN, IL
5 On Your Side

Granite City man sentenced after crashing into home, killing woman

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was sentenced Friday after crashing his vehicle into a home in 2021, striking and killing the woman who lived inside. Jonathan Beasley, 48, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday by Madison County State's Attorney Thomas A. Haine. Beasley had pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death, but the plea deal did not include a sentence.
GRANITE CITY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Teen shot in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was shot in the leg in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy, in his early teens, was shot in the leg in the 5100 block of Northland. The boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in South City overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

