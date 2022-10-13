Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Three teens hurt in separate St. Louis shootings since Friday
Three teenagers are being treated for injuries suffered in three seperate shootings in St. Louis City since Friday afternoon.
Police release image of object that killed driver on I-64
Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman's windshield Tuesday, killing her.
KMOV
3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Police arrest suspect in wire theft, resulting in mass internet outages in St. Louis
Police arrested a suspect after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police officer injured in fight with suspect
A St. Louis man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and other crimes after he allegedly stole a pickup in Festus and got into a physical altercation with a Festus Police officer. The officer’s left shoulder was dislocated and his arms were bruised in the fight, Chief Tim Lewis said.
Man shot, killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening in south St. Louis.
KMOV
Man killed near Gravois Park, Benton Park West neighborhoods
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Police said officers found a man around 30 years old with many gunshot wounds at Cherokee and Oregon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cross streets sit right at the...
Police recover metal that struck woman’s car before deadly St. Louis crash
A woman died in a bizarre and frightening incident earlier this week when a loose piece of metal struck the windshield of her car on Interstate 64 in St. Louis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
KMOV
Car theft victim considered hotwiring her own car after finding it
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Adam and Brittany Crouch recently bought a 2020 Kia Optima. It still had the temporary tag on it when it was stolen Monday night. “It got stolen right in front of our house,” said Brittany Crouch. A neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded the thieves driving away...
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates Shooting In Brooklyn
BROOKLYN - The Illinois State Police said Friday evening that at 3:31 a.m. on October 14, 2022, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 6 was requested to investigate a reported shooting at a business in the 200 block of Madison Street in Brooklyn. ISP said during...
Granite City man sentenced after crashing into home, killing woman
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was sentenced Friday after crashing his vehicle into a home in 2021, striking and killing the woman who lived inside. Jonathan Beasley, 48, was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday by Madison County State's Attorney Thomas A. Haine. Beasley had pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI resulting in death, but the plea deal did not include a sentence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Teen shot in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen was shot in the leg in north St. Louis early Friday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the boy, in his early teens, was shot in the leg in the 5100 block of Northland. The boy was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in South City overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was shot and killed in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South City overnight. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Montana around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Officers say they found a 30-year-old woman in alley who had been shot in the head.
KMOV
Man paralyzed from the waist down in Pine Lawn double shooting; police asking for public’s help
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Walter Ruffin spoke to News 4 from his wheelchair as he waits for justice and prays he can walk again. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 to find the person who shot at him and his brother. “I’m paralyzed from the waist...
St. Louis woman is missing, police asking for help
St. Louis city police need your help finding this missing woman, 77-year-old Juanita Mead.
Three more charged in teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County
Federal prosecutors have charged three more people in connection with a teen’s overdose death in Jefferson County last summer.
'I did not feel safe': Former rideshare driver not surprised by FBI carjacking warning
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Federal officials are sounding the alarm over carjackings targeting rideshare drivers. “On March the third, it was my last ride," said Amy Trost. She remembers a job that once brought her so much joy. “Because I was saving drunk people from driving home," said...
Charges filed in Hazelwood double shooting
A Florissant man has been charged in connection with a recent double shooting in Hazelwood.
Jefferson County man gets 320 years for shooting deputy, state trooper
A Jefferson County man who opened fire on law enforcement attempting to serve an eviction notice in 2019 has received a de facto life sentence for his crimes.
Comments / 6